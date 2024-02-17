Oregon Ducks Friday Mega Sports Recap

Yesterday in Ducks sports was a mixed bag, so take it for what you will. Here’s a recap of the goings on yesterday:

Lacrosse

Can a new coach who was a former Ducks lacrosse star turn a program completely around? It’s too early to take that step, but there is no denying that Oregon lacrosse has a vibe that has been missing of late. In the early season the Ducks are 2-0 to start and that has not happened since 2018.

Oregon started slowly, but got off to a 2-1 start in the first period.

Emma Ing and Anna Simmons scored before St. Francis could get on the board in the first period.

The Ducks really took off in the 2nd period. After the Red Flash tied the score at 2-2, Oregon rattled off five goals in a row to take a commanding 7-2 lead in the half.

Aaaaaand Emma Ing gets her second goal!



Here's the replay ⏬ #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/vXBnZFBxrW — Oregon Lacrosse (@OregonWLAX) February 17, 2024

The third period was all Oregon, and they padded their lead with an 11-4 lead at the end of three.

No cap



Anna Simmons nets her third goal of the game to get in on the hat trick action! Ducks lead 9-4 with 8:38 remaining in the third quarter. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/HsdUdngfyb — Oregon Lacrosse (@OregonWLAX) February 17, 2024

After another Ducks goal in the 4th, St, Francis stiffened up a popped off three in a row to make the score 12-7 and give the Ducks pause for concern.

Never mind - Oregon scored five in a row in quick order to put this contest away.

And right after we hit send, she scores another! Kylee Manser's goal gives Oregon a 17-7 lead! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/WilL1SxcWJ — Oregon Lacrosse (@OregonWLAX) February 17, 2024

The Ducks dominated with the 17-7 win. Oregon easily led in shots and shot on goal. Ducks scored was led by Anna Simmons with 6 goals, followed by Haley Cummins with four.

The bar of the competition thus far is admittedly on the lower side. Regardless, these are games that Oregon would have dropped in seasons past, so this is a good sign for the program and for new coach Jessica Drummond.

Softball

Oregon softball is mystifying. This should be a team that is cranking on all cylinders, with veteran fielders and batters and the best pitching staff that they’ve ever had...and they’re 4-4.

The Ducks had a very poor outing in their showing yesterday at the Campbell/Cartier Classic. Their offensive efforts could only produce one run in two games, and Oregon was soundly trounced by Texas A&M, 4-1, and Loyola Marymount, 4-0.

The pitching seems worse than it is due to the Ducks committing some untimely defensive errors in both games. What really hurt the Ducks was that the bats were not connecting - at all. That’s the mystery here, because Oregon has proven offensive firepower and have returned most of their team from last season - and yet, here we are. There is really no explanation for why the Ducks cannot produce runs.

While it is unfortunate that Morgan Scott and Stevie Hansen dropped their respective games, this is not entirely on the pitching staff. The Ducks are committing defensive errors that they were not last season, and they just can’t seem to hit the ball (correctly).

Taylour Spencer continues to be outstanding when she’s in the circle. She is beginning to show that she is the real deal.

Oregon has two more games today; another one against Loyola Marymount and the other against San Diego State. They need to win these games or their season is in dire straights, and it’s way too early in the season to have these kinds of poor showings.

Women’s Basketball

Oregon women’s basketball lost to #10 USC 88-51. This was a foregone conclusion. Earlier in the season, the Ducks could play solid defense and keep the opposition off the board. Attrition in the form of losing Payton Scott immediately, and then Sofia Bell more recently means that the Ducks have lost their best defenders...and they are indeed lost. Oregon has no defense and they have no offense,

In spite of the loss, let’s give some props where props are due. Kennedy Bashman performed better than she has up to now, going 3-5 for six points. It was a very good showing, and encouraging to see. Phillipina Kyei put together another double-double with 10 points and 18 rebounds. Kyei, Grace VanSlooten, and Chance Gray scored in double digits.

But holy cow, this is an awful team that scored only 7 points in the first quarter, and 9 points in the 4th. Really, after the first period with the score 29-7 in USC’s favor, this game was over.

Oregon had no answer for Juju Watkins. Even though she was injured for a while in the third period, she still torched the Ducks for 33 points on 12-25 shooting. She is otherworldly, and Oregon cannot compete.

With Arizona State having defeated Washington, the Oregon Ducks completely own the cellar in the Pac-12 standings. That’s likely to be the case through the end of the season - the Ducks will not be favored to win against UCLA, the Washington schools, or the Bay Area schools. Should they drop the remaining games - and it’s likely that they will - this Oregon team will set a program record for consecutive games lost in a season.

Oregon Baseball

The Ducks had a resounding start to their season with a 4-2 victory over Oklahoma in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown .

RJ Gordon picked up the start for the Ducks and performed well enough - even pushing through a two-run Sooners third inning where Oklahoma took the lead, 2-1. Oregon stuck with their starter through 4+ innings, where Gordon was replaced with Grayson Grinsell.

The Ducks picked up the early lead with a small ball run in the 1st, with a Dominic Hellman single scoring Drew Smith.

T1 | @hellmandominic gives the Ducks the early lead.



Oregon 1

Oklahoma 0 pic.twitter.com/hwNwwrlewe — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) February 16, 2024

Meanwhile, RJ Gordon was showing fine form and no signs of rust:

B1 | @rjgordon_21 puts a zero on the board ending the inning with a K. #GoDucks



Oregon 1

Oklahoma 0 pic.twitter.com/rFficYKSpu — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) February 16, 2024

In the third inning, Bryce Boettcher continued to go all Bo Jackson on us, and delivered the second Ducks run after a single and a steal of 2nd base.

T3 | @bryce_boettcher singles to lead off the inning and then scores on a wild pitch to put the Ducks up two. #GoDucks



Oregon 2

Oklahoma 0 pic.twitter.com/G4G02ehk3z — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) February 16, 2024

After a 2-0 Oregon lead, the Sooners showed that they were not out of it, and tied the game in the bottom of the third frame.

Then both sides became quiet over the next four innings, as the pitchers exerted their authority. Oklahoma stuck with their starter, Braden Davis, who was tossing a fine game up until he was pulled in the sixth inning. Their reliever, Malachi Witherspoon, ran into trouble with the Oregon bats in the eighth inning, where the Ducks capitalized on an error and a wild pitch to take the game.

Grayson Grinsell pitched very well in keeping the Sooners out of this game. And then, in the last two innings, we got a look at newcomer Jr. Michael Freud (a CC xfer), who was a surprise closer that completely shut down Oklahoma.

The Oregon Ducks picked up a very good, contested start to the start of their season. They will try to continue their winning ways when they meet Baylor today at 9:00 am PT.