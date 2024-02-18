Oregon Ducks Saturday Mega Sports Recap

Baseball vs. Baylor

Oregon baseball continued their strong start to the season with a 7-4 win over Baylor in Arlington, TX on Saturday morning. For much of the game it looked like the Ducks might drop their first game of the young season as they trailed 4-1 after the 4th inning. Kevin Seitter had pitched the first four innings but was relieved by southpaw Bradley Mullan to start the fifth. With Mullan on the mound the Bears did not get any runs in and Oregon’s bats came to life, tying the score 4-4 by the end of the 5th. The Ducks continued the momentum in the 6th inning as Bradley and the defense again kept Baylor from scoring and another 3 runs gave Oregon a 7-4 lead that would prove to be the final margin. The Bears changed up their pitchers late in the game and quieted the Ducks’ offense. Fortunately bullpen pitchers Jaxon Jordan and Logan Mercado, along with the rest of the Oregon defense, held on for the win. The continuing evolution of the Ducks rotation on the mound will be interesting to monitor as the season progresses.

Softball vs. Loyola Marymount

The softball team’s offensive potential was finally unleashed early Saturday afternoon in an 8-0 run rule game against Loyola Marymount in San Diego, CA. The Ducks showed their power early with a two run homer in the second inning and a single home run score in the third inning. Oregon took advantage of a wild pitch in the 4th inning to bring in another runner and go up 3-0. Starting pitcher Elise Sokolsky never allowed any runs, but she was greatly aided by the rest of the defense with 1 fly out and 8 ground outs in 4 innings on the mound. Spencer Taylor relieved Sokolsky in the 5th and 6th innings and despite giving up 4 hits, Oregon did not allow any runners home. The 5th inning was scoreless for both teams, but in the bottom of the sixth inning the Ducks led 5-0 with the bases loaded. Center fielder Hanna Delgado had the chance to end the game in spectacular fashion with a grand slam. As it was, she and Ariel Carlson were walked to bring in two more runs before a single from Emma Kauf brought in left fielder Kai Luschar to make the score 8-0 and invoke the run rule.

Softball @ San Diego State

With only a few hours to rest the softball team was back in action in the late afternoon against host San Diego State. The Aztecs were unable to generate any runs against Oregon’s Morgan Scott, who gave up only 2 hits in all seven innings. The Ducks struggled to find any offense, but an RBI single by Emma Kauf and an RBI double by Alyssa Daniell in the fourth inning gave them a 2-0 lead. SDSU went to their bullpen and Oregon failed to score in the final three innings. Fortunately, Scott’s pitching and solid defense in the field meant no more runs were needed.

Men’s Basketball @ Oregon State

A raucous crowd, including a record number of students, awaited the men of Oregon in Corvallis, OR. The last place Beavers were looking for a big win, and kept it close early in the first half. As the game went on Oregon State’s shooting cooled and consistent offensive rebounding from the Ducks allowed them to build a 36-24 lead. Oregon kept Oregon State at arm’s length for most of the second half, leading by as much as 13 at one point. But with about five and a half minutes left in the game when the Beavers finally began chipping away at the Ducks’ lead. With 1:20 remaining the lead was only 58-56 and the arena was rocking. A pair of free throws from Jordan Pope tied the game at 58 all with 40 seconds left. Two missed shots and two offensive rebounds later N’Faly Dante broke the Beavers hearts with a slam dunk that gave the Ducks the lead with 1 second remaining. It was the third game in a row at Gill Coliseum between these two teams where Oregon won on their last shot of the game. The win keeps the men in a tie with UCLA for third place in the Pac-12.

Hockey @ UNLV

The hockey club had a rough start to their weekend in Sin City as they dropped their first game to the host Rebels 12-0 on Friday. The Ducks were on the back foot from the start on Saturday, having only 9 shots on goal to 18 for UNLV and faced a 2-0 deficit at the end of the 1st period. In the second period, Oregon was still routinely forced into playing on their own half of the ice but their defense held up well, only trailing 3-0 despite power play opportunities for both teams. The third period brought more of the same for a final score of 6-0 with UNLV finishing with 52 shots on goal to only 21 for Oregon. As the slogan goes: “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.” The Ducks will need to make that the case as they finish up their regular season next weekend.