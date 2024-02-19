Oregon Ducks Sunday Sports Recap

Softball

Oregon softball went 2-3 over the weekend at the Campbell/Cartier Classic. Yesterday’s match against Texas A&M saw freshman Taylour Spencer get her first start of the season. Spencer continued her hot start as Oregon’s newest pitcher, and was in the circle for 5.1 innings. She had two runs off of four hits with an ERA of 1.46. Morgan Scott came in the game in relief in the sixth inning and took care of the final two batters in order.

The Aggies broke the scoreless tie in the fourth inning with an RBI double, and then knocked a home run over the left field fence in the sixth to take the game to it’s 2-0 conclusion.

Texas A&M picked up two runs off of four hits for the 2-0 win.

Oregon’s offense was again mysteriously absent and has been shut out twice in the early season. The pitching today gave the Ducks every opportunity to get in the game and Oregon could not capitalize. Kai Luschar, Paige Sinicki, and Hannah Delgado each had two hits for Oregon’s only hits of the game.

The disappearance of Oregon’s offense is very curious indeed. The Ducks have returned nearly all of their veteran batters from last season and yet are struggling to score runs - when your pitchers have held the opposition to only two runs, they’ve done the work on their end to help win the game, but the bats did not do their part.

Oregon (6-5) next travels to Cathedral City, CA, for the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. On Thursday the Ducks face UCF and Baylor, on Friday they play Notre Dame and Long Beach State, and on Saturday they battle Nebraska.

Women’s Basketball

Oregon women’s was more of the same yesterday against UCLA, and they spotted the Bruins an early double digit lead which made another game a foregone conclusion, as the Ducks do not have the offensive capability to catch up against 12, 15, 20 point leads.

Oregon’s defense was better in this game than they were two days prior against USC. They held the Bruins to 38% shooting and did better on fouls with 8 fouls that only sent UCLA to the line six times.

The Ducks may have done better defensively, but the Bruins took 23 more shots from the field than Oregon, and had 18 more points off T/O and 17 more second chance points.

Phillipina Kyei did not score in the first half because time and again we’re seeing teams pressure her, knowing that the Ducks do not have a perimeter shooting threat.

The Bruins had four players shoot in double digits, led by Lauren Betts with 17. Charisma Osborne picked up a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Grace VanSlooten led the Ducks with a double-double of her own; 17 points and 10 rebounds. Chance Gray ended the afternoon with 15 points.

Here is what coach Kelley Graves had to say after the game:

The Ducks (11-16, 2-12 Pac-12) secured their first losing season since 2014-15, Kelly Graves’ first season as Oregon’s head coach. Oregon travels to the Washington schools this coming weekend, and those contests represent the best chance that the Ducks have for stopping their nine game losing skid. Oregon plays Washington on Friday and Washington State on Sunday.

Baseball

Oregon baseball went 2-1 over the weekend at the Shriners Children’s College Showdown. losing to Texas Tech 11-7.

Turner Spoljaric started for the Ducks and only lasted for a little over an inning, yielding 5 runs on 4 hits and picked up the loss in yesterday’s game. Oregon then trotted out five pitchers in relief: Toby Twist, Michael Freud, Ryan Featherston, Brock Moore, and Collin Clarke. All gave up additional runs with the exception of Moore.

TTU jumped out to an early 6-0 lead, ending Spoljaric’s day in the second inning.

Toby Twist kept TTU off the board for the next two innings, giving Oregon a chance to get back into the game.

B3 | Twist finding his groove. 1-2-3 inning with 2 Ks. #GoDucks



Oregon 0

Texas Tech 6https://t.co/gXmwgYc7dE pic.twitter.com/DAPrCz3Vyd — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) February 18, 2024

The Ducks cut the lead to two in the top of the fifth inning. A Drew Smith single scored two, and then Jeffrey Heard and Bennett Thompson each added RBI singles.

!@tennettbhompson cuts it to a 2-run lead with another base hit. Runners on second and third and TTU is going to the pen.https://t.co/gXmwgYc7dE pic.twitter.com/A3698pz7Z7 — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) February 18, 2024

TTU added a run in the bottom of the fifth, with Oregon clawing back to a 7-6 deficit, when a Drew Smith single and a Texas Tech error led to two more runs.

T6 | Ducks get two on this @drewsmith1742 RBI single that turned into two runs with an E7. #GoDucks



Oregon 6

Texas Tech 7https://t.co/gXmwgYc7dE pic.twitter.com/6dOTV8N7Tf — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) February 18, 2024

Oregon’s pitching could not keep TTU off the board, and the Red Raiders scored two in the sixth.

Goodbye, Home Run!



Tracer drops one into the right field seats for his fifth career homer! #WreckEm | @TracerLopez pic.twitter.com/v3Eu6CeHgH — Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) February 18, 2024

Oregon scored again in the seventh, but that wasn’t going to be enough as TTU scored a run each in the seventh to put the game away 11-7.

Josh Sanders picked up the win for Texas Tech. Seven of nine TTU batters hit at least once, and seven different batter scored runs.

Oregon had 7 runs off 16 hits with one error. Drew Smith went 4-6 with 3 RBIs, and Jeffrey Heard, Bennett Thompson, and Carter Garate each added an RBI.

The Oregon Ducks (2-1) open at home for the first time this season, with a weekend series against Lafayette. The four-game series includes games on Friday and Sunday, with a double-header on Saturday. All of the games will be shown on Oregon Live Stream.