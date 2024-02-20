Duck Tennis: Men and Women Have Perfect Weekends

Women Earn First Road Win vs Boise State

The Oregon women’s tennis team secured its fourth victory in the last five matches on Friday, triumphing over Boise State with a commanding 6-1 win at the Boas Indoor Tennis Center. The Ducks, with a season record of 5-3, dominated five out of six singles matches following a hard-fought doubles point, marking their inaugural road triumph of the season.

The final doubles point was determined by a tiebreak on court two after Oregon split victories at positions 1 and 3. Facing a 3-5 deficit against Boise State’s Pauline Ernstberger and Shauna Heffernan, the Ducks’ duo of Jo-Yee Chan and Tilde Jagare, playing together for the first time this season, rallied to level the match at five games each. In a tense tiebreak, Chan and Jagare outplayed their opponents, clinching the point with a 7-6 (2) victory.

Candela Aparisi and Karin Young continued their winning streak as a pair, securing their fourth spring victory with a solid 6-2 win at No. 3. However, Sophie Luescher and Uxia Martinez Moral, competing at the top spot, faced a tough challenge and fell 6-1 to BSU’s Nicole Discenza and Lorelyz Marruffo. Despite the setback, the Ducks displayed consistency, securing the doubles point for the sixth time in eight matches this spring.

Martinez Moral extended Oregon’s lead to 2-0 with a 6-0, 6-4 victory at No. 3 singles before Boise State narrowed the gap with a straight-set win on court five. Martinez Moral’s performance not only stretched her singles winning streak to three matches but also bolstered her spring record to 6-2.

The Ducks claimed the next four matches, two of which went the distance to three sets, ultimately sealing the victory. Jagare celebrated her first collegiate spring dual victory at No. 6, defeating Ana Conde Vendrell 6-2, 6-2, contributing to Oregon’s third point. Meanwhile, Young showcased her prowess by extending her singles winning streak to six matches and clinching the decisive fourth point with a 6-2, 7-5 triumph over Heffernan on court four.

With the victory secured, Luescher and Chan staged comeback victories, each overcoming a first-set deficit of 6-4 to emerge victorious in three sets. Chan dominated her next two sets with scores of 6-1, 6-3, while Luescher fought back to win her second set against Ernstberger 6-4 before claiming the third-set tiebreaker 10-5.

Chan’s performance at the second position in the lineup marked her second consecutive match, improving her dual record to 5-3. The Ducks now boast an impressive 11-3 all-time record against Boise State, having secured victories in their last four matchups.

Full Results

Oregon 6, Boise State 1

Singles competition

1. Sophie Luescher (ORE) def. Paulie Ernstberger 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-5)

2. Jo-Yee Chan (ORE) def. Lorelyz Marruffo (BSU) 4-6, 6-1, 6-3

3. Uxia Martinez Moral (ORE) def. Joana Baptista (BSU) 6-0, 6-4

4. Karin Young (ORE) def. Shauna Heffernan (BSU) 6-2, 7-5

5. Nicole Discenza (BSU) def. Candela Aparisi (ORE) 6-3, 7-5

6. Tilde Jagare (ORE) def. Ana Conde Vendrell (BSU) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. Nicole Discenza/ Lorelyz Marruffo (BSU) def. Sophie Luescher/Uxia Martinez Moral (ORE) 6-1

2. Jo-Yee Chan/Tilde Jagare (ORE) def. Pauline Ernstberger/Shauna Heffernan (BSU) 7-6 (2)

3. Candela Aparisi/Karin Young (ORE) def. Joana Baptista/Ana Conde Vendrell (BSU) 6-2

Ladies Take Down Minnesota

The Oregon women’s tennis team dealt a blow to future Big Ten rival Minnesota, handing them their first loss of the season with a solid 5-2 victory in a neutral-site clash on Saturday at the Boas Indoor Tennis Center.

Improving their season record to 6-3, the Ducks swiftly seized control of the match by securing the first four points of the day. They kicked off proceedings by clinching the doubles point and then swiftly followed it up with victories in the day’s initial three singles matches, marking their second consecutive away win and their fifth triumph in the last six matches.

Candela Aparisi and Karin Young continued their winning streak as a duo, notching their fifth spring victory with a commanding 6-1 win at No. 3 doubles. Meanwhile, Sophie Luescher and Uxia Martinez Moral, competing at the top spot, claimed victory with a solid 6-2 scoreline, earning the Ducks their seventh doubles point in nine matches this spring.

Tilde wins for the second straight day to extend the lead!



Ducks 2, Golden Gophers 0#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/7KxRg2SzHH — Oregon Women's Tennis (@OregonWTennis) February 17, 2024

Freshman Tilde Jagare, fresh off her first collegiate dual win, extended Oregon’s lead to 2-0 with a composed 6-4, 6-2 triumph on court six. Following her lead, fellow freshman Aparisi secured another point shortly after with a hard-fought 7-6 (6), 6-4 victory at the fifth spot.

Once again showcasing their resilience, both Jo-Yee Chan and Luescher bounced back from first-set setbacks to secure three-set victories at the top two spots in the lineup for the second consecutive day. Chan’s crucial win came at No. 2 in the lineup, as she claimed the deciding fourth point by defeating Aiva Schmitz 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Luescher once again staged a comeback after a 1-6 first-set loss, rallying to win the next two sets 7-5, 6-3. Notably, four out of the six singles matches went the distance to three sets.

Oregon notched its second victory against the Golden Gophers, bringing their all-time series record to 2-4.

Full Results

Oregon 5, Minnesota 2

Singles competition

1. Sophie Luescher (ORE) def. Anali Kocevar (UMN) 1-6, 7-5, 6-3

2. Jo-Yee Chan (ORE) def. Aiva Schmitz (UMN) 5-7, 6-1, 6-2

3. Mia Liepert (UMN) def. Uxia Martinez Moral (ORE) 2-6, 7-6, (2), 6-2

4. Emma Belluomini (UMN) def. Karin Young (ORE) 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

5. Candela Aparisi (ORE) def. Sofia Pinto (UMN) 7-6 (6), 6-4

6. Tilde Jagare (ORE) def. Sofia Pizzoni (UMN) 6-4, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. Sophie Luescher/Uxia Martinez Moral (ORE) def. Mia Liepert/Sofia Pinto (UMN) 6-2

2. Jo-Yee Chan/Tilde Jagare (ORE) vs. Emma Belluomini/Anali Kocevar (UMN) 3-5, unfinished

3. Candela Aparisi/Karin Young (ORE) def. Sofia Pizzoni/Zeyneb Sarioglan (UMN) 6-1

Men Rally to Overcome Nebraska

In a thrilling comeback, the Oregon men’s tennis team overturned an early deficit to clinch a hard-fought 4-3 victory against future conference rival Nebraska on a Saturday afternoon showdown at the Student Tennis Center. Vlad Breazu emerged as the hero, sealing the match with a resilient three-set win at No. 3 singles.

The teams traded blows in the doubles matches, with each side securing one victory apiece. Avi Shugar and Lachlan Robertson notched a solid 6-4 win on court three for Oregon. However, on court two, David Cierny and Ray Lo squandered an early lead as Lars Johann and Calvin Mueller fought back to force a tiebreak, ultimately clinching the point for the Huskers with a 9-7 decision.

Nebraska capitalized on their momentum in the singles matches, claiming the first two victories to surge ahead 3-0, with wins on courts two and four. Oregon rallied back, with Quinn Vandecasteele notching a crucial win at No. 1 in a hard-fought three-set battle against Mueller, securing scores of 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.

Lenn Luemkemann showcased his resilience with a gritty 7-6(5), 6-4 triumph on court six, while Zian Vanderstappen leveled the score at 3-3 with a hard-earned 7-5, 7-6(5) victory in the No. 5 spot.

Vlad Breazu provided the clinching point with a 4-6, 7-6 (12-10), 6-3 victory as the Ducks improve to 8-2. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/HcxSnrX66k — Oregon Men's Tennis (@OregonMTennis) February 17, 2024

With the match hanging in the balance, Breazu remained the last hope for Oregon, splitting the first two sets 4-6 and 7-6, with a tense 12-10 tiebreak in the second set. Undeterred, the UO sophomore displayed nerves of steel, dominating the third set with a 6-3 win to clinch the victory for the Ducks in a thrilling fashion.

Full Results

Doubles

1. Anton Shepp/Nic Wiedenhorn (NEB) def. Quinn Vandecasteele/Matthew Burton (ORE) 6-2

2. Lars Johann/Calvin Mueller (NEB) def. David Cierny/Ray Lo (ORE) 7-6 (9-7)

3. Lachlan Robertson/Avi Shugar (ORE) def. Leo Linquet/Shunya Maruyama (NEB) 6-4

Order of Finish: 1, 3, 2

Singles

1. Quinn Vandecasteele (ORE) def. Calvin Mueller (NEB) 6-4, 1-6, 6-1

2. Anton Shepp (NEB) def. David Cierny (ORE) 6-3, 6-1

3. Vlad Breazu (ORE)def. Shunya Maruyama (NEB) 4-6, 7-6, 6-3

4. Lars Johann (NEB) def. Matthew Burton (ORE) 6-3, 7-5

5. Zian Vanderstappen (ORE) def. Leo Linquet (NEB) 7-5, 7-6 (7-5)

6. Lenn Luemkemann (ORE) def. Nic Wiedenhorn (NEB) 7-6 (7-5), 6-4

Order of Finish: 2, 4, 1, 6, 5, 3

Duck Men Sweep Portland State

After a lengthy morning battle, the Ducks launched into singles play and swiftly dispatched Portland State with a commanding 4-0 victory on Saturday. With the singles wins in hand, doubles matches were ultimately not contested.

Ray Lo set the pace for Oregon with a dominant 6-1, 6-1 triumph on court six, establishing an early advantage for the team. Following suit, Zian Vanderstappen mirrored Lo’s success, securing another resounding 6-1, 6-1 victory.

Quinn Vandecasteele extended the Ducks’ lead to 3-0 with a commanding straight-sets win on court one, showcasing his prowess on the court. The victory was sealed by freshman Lenn Luemkemann, who clinched the match with a composed straight-sets triumph on court five, cementing Oregon’s dominance in the contest.

Full Results

Singles

1. Quinn Vandecasteele (ORE) def. Jan Semerak (PSU) 6-4, 6-1

2. David Cierny (ORE) vs. Andrea Brignacca (PSU) 6-4, 3-1 (unf.)

3. Zian Vanderstappen (ORE) def. Hembo Mathiasen (PSU) 6-1, 6-1

4. Matthew Burton (ORE) vs. Luca Jovanovic (PSU) 6-4, 0-2 (unf.)

5. Lenn Luemkemann (ORE) def. Hubert Theriault (PSU) 6-1, 6-2

6. Ray Lo (ORE) def. Cade Edwards (PSU) 6-1, 6-1

Order of Finish: 6, 3, 1, 5

Up Next:

The Ducks women head to Iowa City to take on Iowa on Friday and Iowa State on Sunday at Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex. The UO men hit the road for matches against Cal Poly and San Diego on Saturday and Sunday.