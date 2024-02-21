Quacking the Roster: WR Transfer Evan Stewart

Stewart was recruited to Texas A&M in the 2022 cycle as a 5-star (.9940) in the 24/7 composite. He became a starter right away as a true freshman in head coach Jimbo Fisher’s offense, and was the most targeted and productive Aggie receiver over the past two seasons despite missing seven FBS games in that time with injury. He transferred to Oregon with three years to play two of remaining eligibility.

This chart illustrates the FBS games Stewart played in coded as green and those he missed as red:

I acquired and charted all of Texas A&M’s FBS games for the past two seasons to get the full context (as well as the 2022 opener against Sam Houston, then an FCS school, because Stewart’s future Oregon teammate cornerback Kam Alexander played against him in that game, though the numbers from it are not included in this article’s analysis).

There was considerable turmoil in College Station regarding Fisher’s contract, record, locker room management, and underproduction compared to the top-flight talent recruitment during Stewart’s time there, all of which redoubled during the chaotic search for Fisher’s replacement this offseason. Such fractiousness inevitably produces competing camps and narratives about who wears the proverbial white hat, which I’m uninterested in resolving but I will note they make it difficult to sort out captive media accounts about Stewart’s reasons for his absences.

One narrative I can put to rest is that Stewart’s numbers are somehow inflated by playing weaker defenses – the opposite is the case, as the above chart shows. The average FBS defense he faced ranked 29 places higher in F+ advanced statistics than those he missed, as he went up against eight top-40 defenses and missed just one, while missing more bottom-50 defenses than he played.

The stats don’t bear out, however, any contrary narrative that Stewart was somehow the only productive receiver on a team full of mediocrities. In fact, each of the starting wideouts in 2022 and 2023 had very similar individual success rates, yardage, and explosiveness per target (completion or not, excluding throwaways and garbage time). In addition to Stewart, those were Moose Muhammad, Anaias Smith, Noah Thomas, and Jahdae Walker, though due to availability only Muhammad and Stewart got 25+ catches both seasons. This group of starting receivers’ 8.3 adjusted YPT is very good and their 23.1% rate of 15+ yard gains per target is elite, but their cumulative 52.4% per-play success rate given the down & distance is just barely above average.

Where Texas A&M had significant problems in their passing game was that these starters only got about half of all targets, with the other half going to either TEs, RBs, backup WRs, or the QB took a sack or threw the ball away. This half of plays was miserably unproductive for the Aggies – a 39.5% success rate, 5.4 adjusted YPA (excluding sacks & throwaways), and only 9.9% explosiveness. So to the extent that Texas A&M had a “studs vs duds” problem, it wasn’t Stewart or anyone else as a lone standout, it was Stewart and the rest of the starting wideouts not getting fed nearly as much as they should have been and instead way too many passes going to backups and non-WRs, plus the QBs constantly being in trouble.

Stewart is, without question, a stud who needs feeding. On my tally sheet he’s created significant separation on over 61% of his available downfield passing plays, including over 50% of his deep routes. Every area of Stewart’s athleticism in route-running to beat coverage is elite, from his burst off the line, change of direction, and acceleration to top speed, plus his excellent vertical leap means he plays much bigger than his 5’11” frame and is perfectly viable as an outside receiver. Some examples:

(Reminder – you can use the button in the lower right corner to control playback speed)

:00 – Great stutter off the line gets the corner to bite outside and then immediate acceleration inside the numbers with big separation. The QB is late getting setup on the rollout and has to hop so this is underthrown and Stewart has to come back for it, so he jumps to put his body in the way of the corner, and pulls it down despite the bearhug he’s getting in the air. :15 – Nice shake of the corner in press, really gets him moving inside then pivots hard and sends him flying, dips around and accelerates away cleanly with no chance of the corner catching him until the safety gets over. :30 – The corner is mirroring Stewart in press so that first outside step after the delay opens his stance, and then Stewart’s explosion into the route is excellent. Separation from the corner, snatches the ball away from the safety, and secures it through contact with both and the ground. :48 – Very smooth break on the dig, no loss of speed, and he needs all of it because the ball is real high and away. Great vertical and he reaches out in mid-air to get the point of the ball across the line to gain on 3rd down.

Stewart gets very high grades on my tally sheet for contested catches and surviving break-up attempts, even when his quarterbacks put him in some of the most difficult spots imaginable for a receiver. Some examples:

:00 – This looks simple but it’s a clinic on route running, Stewart is first pressing like he’s going deep to gain a little space, waiting for the cut until the LB on the back has cleared underneath then making his push off his outside foot for separation, and has the ball caught in stride so he can turn his momentum downfield and get extra through three tacklers. The basic version of this is a 5-yard hitch that’s immediately tackled by a CB right on his hip, Stewart gets 14. :07 – I don’t know if the throw or the catch is crazier. QBs should definitely not try to skyhook the ball into double coverage while getting sacked, but Stewart just takes the DB’s interception away. :21 – Stewart wins pretty cleanly off the line but the QB isn’t stepping into his throw, he’s rushing it off his back foot because of the pressure, so it’s underthrown and Stewart has to give up his separation coming back for the ball. The timing of the jump is off because of the contact but he still plucks it off the corner’s hat. :39 – The ball is late and high, Stewart has to go way up for it and execute the toe tap about a nanosecond before the safety levels him.

Much of the adversity in the Texas A&M offense was exemplified by a constant rotation of three different quarterbacks due to frequent injuries, terrible offensive play, and an offseason shuffling of almost the entire coaching staff between 2022 and 2023, all of which I consider to be related issues. Fisher replaced OC Darrell Dickey with Bobby Petrino and RB coach Tommie Robinson with Marquel Blackwell, and shifted QB, TE, and WR duties around between Dickey, Petrino, and retentions Dameyune Craig and James Coley. But the only offensive staff member he kept in the same spot was the one who, in my opinion, most warranted termination: OL coach Steve Addazio, whose unit graded out horribly in pass protection both years with 19% or worse per-play error rates for each starter and the line surrendering a 25% rate of sacks, scrambles, or throwaways per dropback.

I thought the quarterbacks in this project all had pretty good arm talent physically, though I think each had some decision-making and developmental issues no doubt exacerbated by the ceaseless switching of starters and coaches, as well as how rare a clean pocket was. Issues this fundamental to passing game performance are virtually impossible to disentangle in order to isolate a single wide receiver’s expected vs actual production. But I did keep an eye out for ways in which the various receivers did or didn’t help out a struggling QB or off-schedule offense, and Stewart did pretty well in this regard. Some examples:

:00 - This route is supposed to be a back-shoulder fade at the far pylon and Stewart had already beaten his man in coverage on it. But the QB has to jump up and lob the ball because the line doesn’t pick up the obvious 3rd down blitz, so he ducks under his man and comes back for it on his knees. :14 – That subtle outside step freezes the nickel and lets Stewart accelerate past him inside, then he cuts out with plenty of separation. But the ball is badly timed with pressure coming for the QB (set up by the twist with future teammate Jordan Burch) and the throw is high and behind, so the nickel gets his arm in. Stewart adjusts well on the ball and fights off the break-up attempt. :27 – The QB isn’t really in trouble here but this timing route doesn’t work without precision route running. The backer playing robber will close the window if Stewart gets any more inside so he has to delay the break as long as possible, pushing the corner with outside leverage downfield and then snapping him off so cleanly it’s beautiful. The throw is a little behind for fear of that backer but Stewart makes the twirly catch anyway. :43 – The blitz is going through the back and the o-line and like tissue paper and the QB throws while falling backwards. Stewart doesn’t have the hot route on this play (the entire pattern is pretty klutzy and inelegant, actually), his route is not meant to break to the outside, and I think when the QB heaved it he had the TE in mind, but Stewart goes and digs it out anyway. It was ruled he controlled the ball even though the nose touched.

One area I was somewhat surprised at reviewing this film — though I’m familiar with SEC tape from a couple of recent projects on Ole Miss, Alabama, and South Carolina — was what seemed like a different standard for officiating. The flags came out pretty readily against defensive backs for holding and interference (would that Pac-12 refs were so observant), but I was shocked at how many unnecessary roughness and late hits were overlooked. After watching Stewart’s tape and how thoroughly he was brutalized by defenses and an offense that kept hanging him out to dry, I found the suggestion I’d seen from some quarters that he somehow lacked toughness or effort to be absurd to the point of offensiveness:

:00 – The CB is beat off the line by Stewart’s stutter step and grabs him to save what would probably have been a TD (given the safety’s positioning, held a moment by the TE release), earning a defensive holding flag. :18 – There was a defensive pass interference flag for restricting Stewart’s left arm on this one-handed catch, but it was declined. :39 - I believe I first saw this move used by the champ Lou Thesz against “Gorgeous” George Wagner. The umpire is more interested in the ball than throwing a flag. :48 – The corner was flagged for DH for grabbing Stewart’s jersey as he’s breaking inside, the restriction is visible on the replay angle when he slows up and his shoulders go back a moment. But he fights it off and accelerates to make the catch, so the penalty was declined.

Having studied Fisher’s offense at Florida State about ten years ago I was prepared for a lot of conservatism but I still wasn’t expecting it to be this analytically unsound and out of step with modern college football, even through two different coordinators. I saw very little effort at play sequencing to achieve defensive manipulation, matching playcall frequency with effectiveness, or contemporary playbook staples like the RPO and horizontal stretches.

In terms of projecting how Stewart might be used at Oregon, the biggest data gap I think his Texas A&M film leaves us with is plays to the perimeter — such as sweeps and outside screens — which someone of his speed and stature would find himself employed at fairly often in most other offenses. But screens of any kind represented less than 3.5% of all playcalls across both years I studied, barely a third of the typical rate I’m used to seeing in close to a decade and a half of charting teams’ full seasons. This compilation is almost the entirety of perimeter plays I ever saw Stewart carry:

:00 – Here’s a reverse, with the LT losing badly but Stewart makes a decision to cut inside him to salvage something from the play. :14 – This is clearly zone coverage so the X and TE’s blocking is useless on this badly designed sweep. Stewart dances out of the unblocked DB’s tackle to get four yards. :22 – It’s hard enough to win a screen in a four over three situation but it would really help if the X remembered his blocking assignment and leverage. Stewart does some fancy stuff to get four yards. :28 – Here’s another reverse but from the back instead of a jet sweep. The TE is probably supposed to be doing … that, in order to help sell the fake run to the boundary, but the defense isn’t buying it so they’re deep in the backfield already. Stewart shakes off the tackler to avoid what would have been a 12-yard loss, of course the rest of the blocking isn’t there so he winds up getting mobbed for a loss of 3 but still, a manageable 3rd down. Stewart scored on a 32-yard TD pass the next play.

Overall the Aggies’ passing offense was strikingly inefficient in the two years I studied, underwater in their success rate at 46.2% and with 6.9 adjusted YPA which is well below average for the FBS. Setting aside playcalling and examining execution, the major part of that inefficiency was the QB simply not selecting the right target — as opposed to inaccuracy or weakness – either because that target was unproductive or the defense was situated to defeat that play. Much of that comes down to hurries due to poor o-line protection, but even with clean pockets I was frequently seeing all three QBs miss out on superior throws that were open, in line, and part of the progression.

This phenomenon was not unique to Stewart; I saw it across the entire starting receiver group, with about 30% of called downfield passing plays resulting in failure in given the down & distance because it went somewhere else or the QB ate it when a superior throw to one of them was wide open. Stewart’s particular rate was 31%. A certain amount is inevitable and happens in every offense, but this was grossly excessive of what’s normal even for middling offenses. It’s my opinion that improvements to QB play identification and OL technique could have realistically cut this figure in half and improved the Aggies’ passing efficiency by eight or ten points to a respectable mid-50s success rate.

Here’s a representative sample of such plays for Stewart:

:00 – Stewart’s future teammate Tysheem Johnson has underneath zone coverage of the slot and the tight end sit-down covered, so the QB should have come off this side much earlier, really the instant it was clear this wasn’t man. The throw against zone is to Stewart who’s wide open in the opposite hole, but it’s too late and the three-man rush has gotten a sack. :10 – The QB is in trouble here because the RG and RT blow it, but with the backers crowding the line on this sim he knows there’s not going to be anyone on Stewart’s dig. He should have had faith and released the ball at the top of his drop and let Stewart run into it, it’s 15 yards through the air right over the middle and maybe another 15 after the catch with the way the DBs are turned to the boundary. :16 – Look at the leverage of the DB over the TE, he’s going to drive on this ball and break it up at best or an easy pick-six at worst. Conversely they have no one over Stewart as the No.3, he gets to cross the backer’s face when he tries to slide over and nobody’s left to keep him from converting. :25 – I have a lot of examples like this of Stewart correctly identifying an incoming cat blitz, which the back at least tries to pick up. Of course this means that he’s open with the DB taking forever to spin down and nobody with outside leverage so the QB could have easily placed this to Stewart’s outside shoulder for him to get a 1st down and a lot more. Instead he’s staring to the other side of the field, searching in vain for an open receiver, and takes a sack.

Nearly 15% of Stewart’s routes on downfield passing plays were short crossers, by far his single most common assignment and almost frequent enough to drive me to distraction. This is the one area that he differed from the others I’ve been referring to as the starting WRs, none of whom had this dubious duty. It’s also singularly the least productive and most thankless route in either year’s playbook, as neither coordinator made any serious effort to use play sequencing or the rest of the instant pattern to free it up for substantial run after the catch. It seemed wholly to exist as a hot route for when the QB got in trouble, although even then it was anybody’s guess if he’d actually pull the trigger. Some examples:

:00 – I think if this ball were well placed and led Stewart into the field side he could have gotten the 1st down, but it’s not, and he has to pull off a leaping snag well behind him, and then gets pummeled for it. The ball was spotted as 4th & inches but Fisher lacked the analytical acumen to go for it. :15 – There were two more replays of this I cut out. On the next play the QB took a delay of game, the play after that was another useless crosser to Stewart that he caught and was immediately creamed by three defenders and had to be helped off the field; he didn’t play the rest of the game or the following week against UMass but returned for the final week to help his 4-7 team beat 9-2 LSU. :33 – This throw is late and behind Stewart, I think if it were on time he could have turned the corner and ran for the 1st down but as it is he’s spun around reaching back for it. The commentator criticized Stewart for not arresting his momentum and just diving forward on the spot for the line to gain, which might have gotten another 4th & inches situation, but I’m pretty sure that would have resulted in a field goal try too. :45 – Here’s the mesh against man, both backers have cleared out and Stewart’s crosser is a man-beater. If the QB doesn’t think he can set his feet to throw the wide open dig on the assignment error he needs to throw the hot here and trust Stewart to get it or for it to fall harmlessly incomplete, not take this sack.

I have very little on film to knock Stewart with. Because I’m working with broadcast angles, a good chunk of his deep routes in which neither he nor another deep receiver were targeted got cut off towards the end and so I can’t tell if he committed some kind of route running error on those. But given that I have exactly one such mistake in the hundreds of routes I do have a full view of, I doubt he’s hidden anything concerning once the camera is away.

On only about five percent of Stewart’s plays is there a failure that I think could even remotely be blamed on him. His drop rate on catchable, uncontested balls is substantially lower than the usual 3% per target for high level receivers, though I did see a couple, and a few more that hit him in the hands but on closer examination I think the ball was wonky and it would have been a pretty tough catch. Most of what I see in this area has to do with not having plus size, and therefore not being able to muscle the odds on 50/50 balls heavily into his favor – he’s just going to lose a few on getting hit hard or the DB getting away with raking his hands. Some examples: