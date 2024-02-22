Men’s Golf: Freshman Adams Leads Duck Men at The Prestige

Freshman Hugh Adams showed up big for the Ducks, firing a remarkable 2-under 69 in the concluding round, securing the top position for the Oregon men’s golf team at The Prestige held at the PGA West Greg Norman Course on Wednesday afternoon.

In his inaugural appearance in the starting lineup, Adams displayed consistency throughout the tournament, finishing tied for 30th overall with an impressive score of 211 (-2). All three of Adams’ rounds contributed significantly to the team’s score, finishing with the lowest score among Ducks in the second and third rounds. Sophomore Aiden Krafft mirrored Adams’ final round brilliance with a 69, bouncing back from an initial struggle to finish tied for 45th at 1 over overall. Similarly, Owen Avrit concluded the tournament on par, matching Krafft’s performance in the final round.

Despite a challenging start, the No. 22 Ducks exhibited remarkable resilience, shooting below par for the second consecutive day and securing a commendable 14th position in the tournament, finishing 1 under as a team.

Rough Road to the Finish

Adams encountered an early setback with a bogey in his initial four holes, but swiftly regained composure to deliver a consistent performance, achieving par or better on the remaining 14 holes, punctuated by three crucial birdies, resulting in his second consecutive subpar round. Krafft was nearly flawless, navigating the course without a single bogey and securing back-to-back birdies on holes eight and nine to finish just 1 over.

Avrit demonstrated promising form with two birdies in the front nine, briefly holding a 1-under status through 12 holes. However, a couple of bogeys on 13 and 17 slightly hindered his progress, ultimately concluding the day on an even par note, matching Krafft on the leaderboard.

Nate Stember contributed significantly as the fourth Duck finisher, concluding with a final round score of 72 and securing a T-53 position with an overall score of 215 (+2). Oregon’s collective effort culminated in an impressive 3-under 281 score on Wednesday, propelling the team to a commendable 1-under (851) finish in the tournament.

Duck Scorecard

The Prestige - PGA West Greg Norman Course – Par 71

T14. Oregon 293-277-281—851 (-1)

T30. Hugh Adams 74-68-69—211 (-2)

T45. Aiden Krafft 77-68-69—214 (+1)

T45. Owen Avrit 75-68-71—214 (+1)

T53. Nate Stember 70-73-72—215 (+2)

T85. Greg Solhaug 74-73-73—220 (+7)