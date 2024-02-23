Thursday Roundup: Softball splits, MBB dominates.

It was another busy Thursday in Oregon Athletics.

First, Softball opened up the Mary Nutter Classic in San Diego by defeating UCF 4-3. The Knights added two runs in the top of the first inning to take the early lead, but the Ducks quickly answered back with two outs as a triple by Alyssa Daniell put one on the board and a homer from Hanna Delgado scored two more.

Vallery Wong delivered a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third for a two-score lead, which proved to be critical as UCF added a run in the fifth but could get no closer.

In the second of the double-header Oregon was bested by the Baylor Bears 3-2.

With the score tied 1-1 in the top of the fourth, the Bears scored two on a two-out single to go ahead for good. The Ducks had a chance in the bottom of the seventh as KK Humphreys doubled to score one but an Emma Kauf pop out squashed the rally.

Next up for Softball is Notre Dame.

Down in the bay area, it was a great night for Men’s Hoops as the Ducks defeated Stanford 78-65 in their lone matchup with the Cardinal this season.

Oregon came out of its offensive slump in a big way, hitting 12 3-pointers and shooting 50 percent from the field overall.

With Stanford rallying to claim an early lead, the Ducks answered with a 10-0 run and never gave up the lead again. It was 40-32 Oregon at halftime.

In the second half the Ducks came out just as aggressive, and bolstered their lead all the way to 17. Though Stanford was able to chip away and get the lead back to single digits, it was the Ducks who remained in control enroute to their second straight road win.

Jadrian Tracey led the Ducks with 20 points and Jackson Shelstad tallied 19.

Oregon will play California in Berkeley on Saturday afternoon.