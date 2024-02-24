Oregon Ducks Friday Sports Recap

Baseball vs Lafayette

Oregon baseball treated their first home crowd of the 2024 season to an offensive fireworks show at PK Park on Friday evening. The Lafayette Leopards scored a run at the top of the first, but the Ducks took the lead 3-1 by the end of the first and would never trail again. Any opportunity to keep the game close slipped away from Lafayette in the fourth when they stranded three runners on base in the top of the inning and proceeded to give up back-to-back RBI triples. Junior pitcher RJ Gordan finished a quality start allowing only a single earned run and three hits while facing 25 batters over the first six innings. The Ducks scored in every inning they were at bat and three different Oregon players hit the ball out of the park: Jacob Walsh, Ryan Cooney, and Drew Smith. The Leopards were able to score a couple of runs after Oregon went to their bullpen but the outcome was never in doubt as the Ducks cruised to a 17-3 win.

Softball vs Notre Dame

A delayed start meant that by the time softball began play in Cathedral City, CA the baseball team had already taken the lead back in Eugene. Apparently softball decided they would not let the men have all the fun, showing off their own batting prowess in a decisive 8-2 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Ducks’ ace Morgan Scott pitched a no hitter through three innings as Oregon built a 3-0 lead. In the top of the fourth inning Duck’s right fielder Ariel Carlson went to the plate with the bases loaded but two outs. She took advantage of the opportunity with a 2 RBI double that led to a third, unearned, run on a fielding error by Notre Dame. Down 6-0, Addison Amaral gave the Irish a spark when she homered off of Scott in the bottom of the fourth. The Ducks added two more runs in the top of the fifth, outdistancing Notre Dame when only added a single run on an RBI single in the bottom of the inning. Oregon’s bats cooled in the last two innings and the Ducks added no further runs. It wouldn’t matter as Taylour Spencer relieved Scott in the sixth inning and proceeded to retire six consecutive batters on five fly outs and a single ground out.

Women’s Basketball at Washington

The Oregon women went up to Seattle tonight on a nine game losing streak in sole possession of last place in the conference. Their northern rivals were on a six game skid themselves and only one game ahead of the Ducks in the standings. Oregon’s zone defense challenged the Huskies to score with perimeter shooting. Through the first three quarters this strategy worked reasonably well. The Ducks were able to use their size advantage with Phillipina Kyei and Kennedy Basham to score 48 points through the first three quarters. But key buzzer beaters, a three point shot at the end of the second quarter and a layup at the end of the third meant the score was tied as the fourth quarter began.

The hated Huskies began to heat up and Oregon fell behind as Kyei collected two offensive fouls (the first of which was highly questionable from the broadcast angle). A three point dagger by Washington’s Hannah Stines left the Ducks behind by 7 with only 2:50 left in the game. Kyei stopped the bleeding with a lay in, but fouled out of the game on the ensuing defensive posession. Up to this point the Huskies had gone 4-4 on free throws, but needing to preserve time Oregon began intentionally fouling. Washington put the game away with an excellent performance from the charity stripe finishing 15-16.

The fact that most of the game was closer than the 74-66 final score indicated provides little comfort to a team that is now alone in the Pac-12 cellar by two and half games and has lost ten in a row. Head coach Kelly Graves now faces a pair of stiff challenges. First, he must keep the team competing for what is left of the season. Once the season concludes, he must persuade a frustrated fan base he can make the changes needed in the off season for the program to be competitive in the Big Ten.

Softball vs Long Beach State

Due to delays with LBSU’s prior game, the second half of the softball team’s double header didn’t start until 8pm in Cathedral City, CA. Given the darkness both teams apparently decided to light up the scoreboard. Fans would be forgiven for having whiplash after the first two innings, as Oregon had a 2-0 lead after one only to trail 2-3 after two. Stevie Hansen started on the mound for the Ducks but it was soon apparent this would not be her night as Taylour Spencer stepped in the second inning and proceeded to retire LBSU’s next three batters. Oregon retook the lead in the top of the third inning on a 2 RBI single from Ariel Carlson, followed by a sacrifice fly by Vallery Wong and an Alyssa Daniell home run. The game remained at 6-3 through a scoreless fourth inning and each team added another run, including Daniell’s second homer of the night, to make it 7-4 to begin the sixth. With two outs and the bases loaded, Ariel Carlson delivered a grand slam home run to give the Ducks a decisive 11-4 lead that held to the end of the game.

ATQ will have full coverage of track and field, beach volleyball, and tennis on Monday and Tuesday.

We will also have same day coverage of the men’s basketball against Cal in Berkeley, CA at 4PM PST today on the Pac-12 Network.

