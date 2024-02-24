MBB @ Cal Game Recap

Oregon went across the bay after defeating the Stanford Cardinal looking to maintain their momentum against the Cal Bears. The Ducks never trailed during the first half, but Cal kept it close and Oregon’s lead was never more than 7 points. The Ducks led in most statistical categories throughout the first half, but a few timely 3 point shots meant the Bears were well within striking distance at halftime with Oregon leading 34-30.

Great sequence for the Ducks!



Rigsby finishes in transition and gets back to force the Cal timeout. #GoDucks



Ducks up 24-17 with 8 minutes left in the half. pic.twitter.com/SfeOnNSDKz — Oregon Men's Basketball (@OregonMBB) February 25, 2024

Up 41-38 with 15:53 in the second, the Ducks experienced a frightening incident when Kwame Evans Jr. went down on the court with what appeared to be a lower leg injury of some kind. While the broadcast showed him working with trainers and the ailment did not appear totally debilitating, he never returned to the game. Already down to 8 scholarship players due to multiple season ending injuries, head coach Dana Altman has recently been forced to spell his starters with walk ons to keep fatigue at a manageable level. The team recovered their composure quickly as Brennan Rigsby sank a 3 pointer to extend Oregon’s lead on the following possession.

A shooting drought ensued for the Ducks and Cal took a 46-44 lead on Jalen Cone’s three pointer. At the end of a 10-0 run for the Bears Oregon trailed 48-44. The Ducks continued to struggle from the floor, going almost ten minutes without a field goal, and Cal extended their lead to 56-50. It would have been far worse if Oregon hadn’t been 6-6 on free throws over the same stretch. N’Faly Dante finally broke the drought with a hook shot in the paint to close within 56-52.

With only 3:12 left Jadrian Tracey sank a three point shot for the Ducks to close within one possession, 60-57. A pair of Jermaine Couisnard free throws made it a one point game, 60-59. Cal would not go out quietly as Jalen Cone sank a three to make it 63-59. Another Couisnard free throw got Oregon back within 3, but the Bears got an offensive rebound and bucket on the ensuing possession to make it 65-60 with under a minute left. The teams would go on to exchange free throws, but Cal held on for a 69-64 victory.

The men will be back in action at 8PM this Wednesday in Matthew Knight arena against the Oregon State Beavers.