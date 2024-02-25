Oregon Ducks Sunday Sports Recap

Women’s Basketball

The likely last hope for women’s basketball to extinguish their current losing streak slipped away today, as the Ducks fell to the Cougars 71-61.

Oregon played well, just not well enough to overcome a third quarter where WSU could not miss shots and scored 11 more points than the Ducks, and that proved to be the deciding factor in this match. While the Cougars went 11-18 (4-4 from distance) for over 61% shooting, Oregon only mustered 36.8% from the field.

That cast something of a shadow on Oregon’s efforts in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Basham scored 10 points, going 4-4 from the field and 2-2 at the line. Grace VanSlooten added 9 points in the fourth, but that wasn’t going to be enough - same as the last 10 games the Ducks have lost.

Washington State finished with just under 47% shooting, including 35% from beyond the arc. Asteria Tuhina led the way with 24 points, followed by Elenora Villa with 20.

The Ducks shot 41%. They don’t have anyone that can hit a three, and shot 1-8 from distance. Phillipina Kyei continues to lead the Pac-12 in double-doubles, and added to that with a 23-point, 15-rebound performance this afternoon. Grace VanSlooten added 16 points and Kennedy Basham knocked down 14 points.

Oregon (11-18, 2-14 Pac-12) has tied their longest losing streak ever, with 11 losses in a row. They will certainly add to that streak when California and Stanford come to MKA for the final home stand of the season.

Baseball

It may have seemed like they were taking advantage of a community college team, but Oregon baseball has to feel pretty good about the weekend’s sweep of the Lafayette Leopards. Today the Ducks again pasted double digits on the Leopards, coming away with the 12-2 victory.

Getting the start - and the win - today was senior transfer Kevin Seitter. Seitter pitched a solid six innings in a great debut on a clear February afternoon in Eugene.

@kevinseitter18 day is done after matching a career high in strikeouts with 11 in a stellar PK Park debut. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/oZP5X5EguV — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) February 25, 2024

Oregon drew first blood in the 1st inning. After loading the bases with two outs, the Ducks capitalized on errant pitching for the first run of the game.

Ducks strike first on a wild pitch. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/BueJqlQ6VU — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) February 25, 2024

While Seitter was blanking the Leopards, the Ducks embarked on a 5-run rally in the 2nd inning, sparked by a Chase Meggers single that brought two across the plate.

Jeffery Heard hit a wicked line drive down the right side that scored Meggers.

Heard’s double would get him to third base when Jacob Walsh followed with a single, and then Heard scored on a passed ball. Carter Garate’s single scored Walsh and capped the Oregon rally.

Garate's RBI single to bring in another run for the Ducks. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/LZNRtGfZQD — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) February 25, 2024

The Duck bats were quiet for the next two innings, and Lafayette scored one run in the third and the fifth to close to 6-2.

Meanwhile, Bo Jackson - excuse me, I meant Bryce Boettcher - was displaying some incredible defensive plays.

Ryan Cooney added a leadoff home run in the bottom of the fifth to pad the Oregon advantage 7-2.

The Leopards were not able to score again after the fifth inning. Seitter was relieved by Brock Moore, Jaxon Jordan, and closer Turner Spoljaric; all of whom contributed to keeping Lafayette from crossing home plate.

The Ducks fired up their bats again in the bottom of the 7th inning. Boettcher powered away a three-run homer to left field.

.@bryce_boettcher Extends the Ducks lead with a Three Run Shot.#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/jGOIbUjG13 — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) February 25, 2024

Anson Arroz scored an RBI single, and in the eighth inning Oregon added a run on an error, taking us to the 12-2 final score.

Coach Waz had this to say after the weekend sweep:

Jeffrey Heard had this to say after the game:

And Kevin Seitter on his first start as a Duck.

Oregon baseball is now 6-1 in the early season. Their competition level goes up a notch this coming weekend when they host UC Santa Barbara (3-3) in a three-game series at PK Park.

Lacrosse

Oregon Ducks WLAX hosted the Marist Red Foxes this afternoon at Papé Field, and continued their winning ways in the early season by defeating Marist 16-9.

The win gave the Ducks their first three-game win streak to open the season since 2017 & 2018.

Last week, Oregon midfielder Rachel Pallo broke the WLAX single-game draw control record with 11 DC, only to top it today with 12 DC.

The Ducks started somewhat slowly and a little over four minutes into the match sat on a 3-2 advantage. Oregon then scored three straight to end the first period up 6-2.

Morgan McCarthy on the free position!



Her second of the day gives Oregon a 6-2 lead heading to the 2nd quarter.#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/ZW5ctetJPs — Oregon Lacrosse (@OregonWLAX) February 25, 2024

The second period was a back-and-forth trade of points until Anna Simmons scored what in essence was an electric buzzer-beater before halftime.

UNBELIEVABLE.



Anna Simmons scores the FASTEST goal in program history, needing just five seconds off the draw to beat the clock before halftime!



Ducks take a 9-4 lead into the break. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/amX7zRhKk1 — Oregon Lacrosse (@OregonWLAX) February 25, 2024

After the break, the sides did not score for nearly 6 minutes. They then traded goals, with Katie Collins scoring her first goal of the season.

Q3 | 1:41



That's tough Collins muscles her way to the cage and gets her first goal of the season!#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/WGIckx8I9O — Oregon Lacrosse (@OregonWLAX) February 25, 2024

Anna Simmons scored a free position goal to end scoring in the third frame with Oregon ahead 12-6.

Marist scored the first two goals in the fourth, but Oregon scored four in a row to put the game away.

Q4 | 4:11



Bob 'n weave. Taylor takes advantage of the free position shot and sends it home!#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/WxHAn4SGc6 — Oregon Lacrosse (@OregonWLAX) February 26, 2024

The Red Foxes added a goal in the last minute and the Ducks prevailed 16-9.

Caitlin McNaboe led Marist scorers with three goals. Goal keeper Megan Morris played the entire game, allowing 16 goals vs. 13 saves for .448 percent.

DUCKS WIN!



Oregon defeats Marist 16-9 and improves to 3-0!#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/jbtqg63tNl — Oregon Lacrosse (@OregonWLAX) February 26, 2024

Megan McCarthy and Anna Simmons each scored five goals for the Ducks. Madysyn Sweeney added two goals.

Oregon swapped out goalies at the half. Cassidy Eckert played to first half, allowing 4 goals with 0 saves for 0%. After the half, the Ducks switched to Thayer Hubbard. Hubbard has been playing well in the early season and finished with 5 GA and 5 SV for .500 percent.

After a successful home stand to open the season, WLAX hits the road. They will play Rider on March 1 and then play future B1G foe Rutgers on March 3.