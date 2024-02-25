Diamond Ducks Saturday Roundup

It was an active day on the Oregon diamonds yesterday, with softball not showing much pop, while baseball continued their impressive home opening weekend.

Softball

Oregon softball ended a mixed weekend at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a 6-0 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Oregon’s Morgan Scott took the start and the loss. Scott ran into trouble in the first inning, and the Huskers scored two runs, but pitched a scoreless second inning. In the third, a single followed by a home run ended Scotty’s morning and Taylour Spencer came to the circle.

Spencer retired the side and went 1-2-3 in the fourth inning, but in the fifth Nebraska scored another run to take a 5-0 lead and Stevie Hansen was brought in.

In spite of giving up a home run in the top of the sixth, Hansen pitched well enough to keep the Huskers off the board for the rest of the contest.

Morgan Scott (4-3) went 2.0 innings with 4 hits and 4 runs, and 0 BB along with 0 Ks.

Taylour Spencer pitched 2.1 innings, allowing 1 run on 4 hits, and also had no walks or strikeouts. Stevie Hansen finished the other 2.2 innings with 1 hit, 1 run, and Oregon’s only (two) strikeouts of the game.

Oregon’s bats, which have found no consistency this season, were again silent as the Ducks went scoreless on 5 hits with 10 LOB.

Kai Luschar was responsible for the majority of the Ducks’ five hits, battling 3-4 on the game.

Oregon softball went 3-2 at Mary Nutter and is 9-7 for the season. They have been shut out three times this season. The competition will not get any easier this coming weekend, when Oregon hosts the Jane Sanders Classic in Eugene. The teams coming to town will be Mount St. Mary’s, Washington, Maryland, and #11 Florida State - but what really needs to show up this weekend is the Oregon bats.

Baseball

Game 1

Oregon baseball played a home double-header on Saturday against the Lafayette Leopards, and the weather was sunny and as perfect for baseball as you could ever hope for in February. The first game went much the same as the Friday contest, with the Ducks offense completely blowing the Leopards off the field in its 15-4 conclusion.

Grayson Grinsell was the starter for this game and looked good in his first start of the season. Grinsell pitched four innings, allowing one run off one hit with 10 Ks.

T4 | @graysongrinsell strikes out the side and sets a new career high with 10 strikeouts. #GoDucks



Lafayette 1

Oregon 7 pic.twitter.com/CEUSlDp5gX — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) February 24, 2024

In the fifth inning, Ryan Featherston came in to relieve Grinsell, picking up the win in the process. Featherston pitched 4.0 innings, with 2 hits, 2 runs, and 5 Ks.

T6 | @RyanFeathers14 strikes out two as Lafayette adds on two. #GoDucks



Lafayette 3

Oregon 14 pic.twitter.com/vXvumG0y1M — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) February 24, 2024

Closing out the ninth was freshman Mason Goodson, who ended the game giving up one run on no hits.

Justin Cassella was the batting leader this game, hitting 2-4 with two home runs and 5 RBIs.

Jacob Walsh was also noisy in the batter’s box. Walsh hit 3-4 with one HR and 5 RBIs.

Carter Garate went 2-3 with 2 RBIs, and Jeffrey Heard and Bennett Thompson also added an RBI each.

.@tennettbhompson RBI to drive in the Ducks second run of the inning. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/3aBD3TiMe8 — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) February 24, 2024

Final box:

Game 2

Freshman Toby Twist started for Oregon in the day’s second game, and did everything he needed to do in keeping the Leopards scoreless for the first four innings, but in the fifth he let the first two batters get on base and was relieved by Michael Freund.

T3 | Twist strikes out his fourth batter of the game and strands one on second. #GoDucks



Lafayette 0

Oregon 3 pic.twitter.com/ZVyYor0gPa — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) February 25, 2024

Oregon’s bats got to work in the second inning. The Ducks put together a rally with two outs, first with a Ryan Cooney single that scored Bennett Thompson.

Oregon loaded the bases and then scored two courtesy of a Lafayette fielding error.

In the third inning, Jeffrey Heard’s solo shot put the Ducks ahead 4-0.

The Oregon bats quieted down over the next three innings, going scoreless while the Leopards quietly put up three to make it a 4-3 ball game at the end of six. One wondered if Lafayette was going to be competitive in this game. Freund’s day ended in the first part of the seventh before Sr. Bradley Mullan took over and shut down the Leopards.

Meanwhile, in the bottom of the 7th with one out, Justin Cassella walked, stole second, stole third, and then stole home on what appeared to be a double-steal play that Lafayette completely botched, allowing both runners to be safe.

A subsequent Leopard error brought Mason Neville across home plate.

Jeffrey Heard then knocked a double to the left side, scoring Jack Brooks (who was in the game at third base because Drew Smith was ejected from the game), and the Ducks were comfortably ahead 7-3.

Lafayette would tag Logan Mercado for a meaningless run in the ninth, and take us to our 7-4 final.

Jeffrey Heard led the Oregon batters, hitting 3-4 with one home run and 2 RBIs. Ryan Cooney went 1-3 and added the other lone RBI in this game.





Toby Twist 4.0 IP, 5 K, 2 ER

Bullpen 5.0 IP, 7 K, 2 ER@JefferyHeard5 3-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 R, HR#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/D3mIhiQhtu — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) February 25, 2024

Coach Waz had this to say after the doubleheader, and commented on the Drew Smith ejection:

Having picked up the series win, Oregon baseball will go for the sweep today. First pitch is at 12:05 pm and can be seen on Oregon Live Stream.