Beach Volleyball: Ducks Face Early Tests at Green Wave Invitational

The Oregon beach volleyball team opened its 2024 season Friday and Saturday at the Green Wave Invitational. The Ducks got points at the No. 3 and 5 pairs in a 3-2 setback to Stephen F. Austin in the opener, and were swept by host Tulane in their final match of the first day. On Day 2, Oregon rallied for a 3-2 win over Southeastern Louisiana Saturday morning, giving the Ducks their first win of the opening weekend. Oregon dropped duals to North Alabama and New Orleans in its other two matches of the day.

Stephen F. Austin Holds Off Duck Comeback

The Ladyjacks dominated the start of the season-opening dual, securing the first three points. Oregon managed to get on the scoreboard with a straight-set victory from Presley McCaskill and Isabel Patterson on court five. The UO pair clinched a 21-14, 21-17 win against Lexi Higgins and Sophia Meyers, marking the Ducks’ inaugural point of the year.

Too good!



Natasha George and Sophie Gregoire rally for a 12-21, 21-11, 15-13 win at No. 3 pairs.#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/GHZpdAmUQx — Oregon Beach Volleyball (@oregonbvb) February 23, 2024

In another intense match of the morning, Natasha George and Sophie Gregoire staged a comeback against SFA’s Ariana Pagan and Victoria Simmang, triumphing 12-21, 21-11, 15-13 to earn Oregon its second point of the dual. However, Oregon faced an early setback with a three-set loss at No. 4 pairs.

1: Madison Hall/Katherine Hansen (SFA) def. Daley McClellan/Alina Valenti (ORE) – 21-14, 21-15

2: Elaina Amador/Abigail Elder (SFA) def. Jensen Kaelin/Ashley Schroeder (ORE) – 21-13, 21-18

3: Natasha George/Sophie Gregoire (ORE) def. Ariana Pagan/Victoria Simmang (SFA) – 12-21, 21-11, 15-13

4: Ansley Gulledge/Meagan Ledbetter (SFA) def. Landree Coats/Skylar Kelly (ORE) – 24-22, 18-21, 15-12

5: Presley McCaskill/Isabel Patterson (ORE) def. Lexi Higgins/Sophia Meyers (SFA) – 21-14, 21-17

EXH: Brooke Davis/Brynn Dowd (SFA) def. Halli Fields/Lolo Folau (ORE) – 21-19, 21-10

Order of finish: 2, 4, 1, 5, 3

Tulane Sweeps Ducks

Tulane, the host for the weekend, swept through the Ducks’ lineup, seizing a 2-0 lead after the initial round of matches. In the subsequent wave, Oregon’s George and Gregoire, who had triumphed in their morning dual, mounted a comeback against Skylar Ensign and Samantha Green, taking a 17-15 lead. However, the Tulane duo regrouped to claim the first set and eventually secured a straight-set victory.

Tulane was on the cusp of breaking into the top 20, receiving votes in the AVCA preseason poll released the previous Friday.

1: Trinity Jackson/Savka Popovic (TUL) def. Daley McClellan/Alina Valenti (ORE) – 21-10, 21-12

2: Sarah Hall/Molly Trodd (TUL) def. Jensen Kaelin/Ashley Schroeder (ORE) – 21-13, 21-15

3: Skylar Ensign/Samantha Green (TUL) def. Natasha George/Sophie Gregoire (ORE) – 21-18, 21-11

4: Tawny Ensign/Lara Torreulla (TUL) def. Landree Coats/Skylar Kelly (ORE) – 21-9, 21-13

5: McKenzie Cutler/Amelia Mullen (TUL) def. Presley McCaskill/Isabel Patterson (ORE) – 21-13, 21-12

EXH: Tara Gaspar/Sam O’Connor (TUL) def. Kendall Clark/Lolo Folau (ORE) – 21-16, 21-12

Order of finish: 4, 2, 1, 5, 3

North Alabama Overpowers Ducks for the Sweep

Jensen Kaelin and Ashley Schroeder of the Ducks made an initial breakthrough by claiming the opening set on court two. However, North Alabama staged a comeback, ultimately securing a three-set victory. Alongside an early setback at No. 4 pairs, this put the Ducks at a two-point deficit after the first round of matches. The Lions sealed the match with a clean sweep on court five.

1: Paula Klemperer/Taylor Seney (UNA) def. Daley McClellan/Alina Valenti (ORE) – 21-12, 21-12

2: Katy Floyd/Selma Robinson (UNA) def. Jensen Kaelin/Ashley Schroeder (ORE) – 16-21, 21-18, 15-9

3: Kaitlyn Holbrook/Mackenzie Martin (UNA) def. Natasha George/Sophie Gregoire (ORE) – 21-17, 21-18

4: Ryenne Gepford/Marti McLaurin (UNA) def. Landree Coats/Skylar Kelly (ORE) – 21-12, 21-16

5: Grace Austin/Jelena Girod (UNA) def. Presley McCaskill/Isabel Patterson (ORE) – 21-9, 21-13

EXH: Hope Dicken/Abby Robertson (UNA) def. Kendall Clark/Halli Fields (ORE) – 21-17, 21-19

Order of finish: 4, 2, 5, 3, 1

Ducks Find Win Over Southern Louisianna

Oregon faced an early setback, but Landree Coats and Skylar Kelly staged a remarkable comeback on court four to level the score. Despite dropping the first set, the UO duo rallied for a thrilling 13-21, 22-20, 15-13 victory, securing the Ducks’ inaugural point of the day.

SLU seized a 2-1 advantage with a win at the top position, but Presley McCaskill and Isabel Patterson swiftly responded with a solid 21-18, 21-18 sweep on court five. This marked their second victory of the weekend, shifting the focus to the No. 3 pairs for the decisive match.

ORE 2, SLU 2



McCaskill/Patterson pick up their second win of the weekend, tie the match with a 21-18, 21-18 win at the No. 5 spot.



https://t.co/GSHkeUvSzc



All eyes on court three. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/TuHCj9MYGm — Oregon Beach Volleyball (@oregonbvb) February 24, 2024

As McCaskill and Patterson sealed their win, Natasha George and Sophie Gregoire showcased resilience, thwarting a set point and mounting a three-point surge to close out the opener. The UO pair then dominated the second set, cruising to a commanding 22-20, 21-6 victory, clinching the Ducks’ first team triumph of the season.

1: Andrea Da Silva/Rachel Hartmann (SLU) def. Daley McClellan/Alina Valenti (ORE) – 21-18, 21-13

2: Mia McKinney/Mia Sauers (SLU) def. Jensen Kaelin/Ashley Schroeder (ORE) – 21-11, 21-15

3: Natasha George/Sophie Gregoire (ORE) def. Alexis Logarbo/Maddie Shepston (SLU) – 22-20, 21-6

4: Landree Coats/Skylar Kelly (ORE) def. Erin Engel/Ysabella Lockwood (SLU) – 13-21, 22-20, 15-13

5: Presley McCaskill/Isabel Patterson (ORE) def. Jackie McGee/Emmaleigh Vincent (SLU) 21-18, 21-18

EXH: Makayla Hicks/Taylor Stockwell (SLU) def. Kendall Clark/Lolo Folau (ORE) – 21-7, 21-10

Order of finish: 2, 4, 1, 5, 3

New Orleans Maintains Early Lead

In the last match, Oregon’s Skylar Kelly secured her second win of the day, this time teaming up with Kendall Clark on court five. The duo clinched a 21-19, 21-17 victory against Stephanie Gonzalez and Savannah Moberly, earning the Ducks’ lone point in the 4-1 defeat to New Orleans. This was Clark’s debut in the top-five lineup for the season.

New Orleans surged ahead with an early 2-0 lead, securing sweeps at the No. 2 and 4 positions in the initial phase of play. They continued their momentum with wins on courts one—a hard-fought three-setter against Daley McClellan and Alina Valenti—and three.

1: Hannah Volpi/Valerie Vujnovich (UNO) def. Daley McClellan/Alina Valenti (ORE) – 24-26, 21-15, 15-9

2: Bria Garmon/Maria Ozaeta (UNO) def. Natasha George/Sophie Gregoire (ORE) – 21-13, 21-7

3: Serena Baumgart/Anne Marie Hardouin (UNO) def. Landree Coats/Ashley Schroeder (ORE) – 21-14, 21-17

4: Nikelle Lander/Ivana de Carvalho Peixe (UNO) def. Presley McCaskill/Isabel Patterson (ORE) – 21-17, 21-15

5: Kendall Clark/Skylar Kelly (ORE) def. Stephanie Gonzalez/Savannah Moberly (UNO) – 21-19, 21-17

EXH: Renata Dykstra/Ashley Salazar (UNO) def. Halli Fields/Lolo Folau (ORE) – 21-19, 21-19

Order of finish: 2, 4, 3, 5, 1

Up Next

Next month, the Ducks kick off their season at the Battle for the Bay (March 1-2), where they’ll face off against TCU, Stanford (the host team), Saint Mary’s, and San Jose State.