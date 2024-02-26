Ice Hockey: Ducks Split Series with Colorado to End Season

The Oregon Ice Hockey team headed to Boulder to close out their season with back-to-back games with the CU Buffs February 23 and 24th. The Ducks opened the season by hosting Colorado in Eugene for a pair of clashes that they spit. Oregon won the opener 5-3 with the Buffs getting revenge via a 5-2 win in the second.

Ducks Let Colorado Hang Around, Drop Game 1 to the Buffs

The Ducks wasted no time getting on the board. Connor Hacker found the back of the net less than 2 minutes into the first period. The Buffs tied things up fifteen minutes later and the period ended in a 1-1 tie. In the second, Nicholas Slayton put Oregon back on top with a nifty loop behind the goal to get loose and threaded the puck past the Colorado goalie.

Nicholas Slayton scores for Goal 2️⃣ for the Ducks!



Ducks 2-1 Buffs#UOHockey #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/JPuQw3wlVj — Oregon Ducks Hockey (@UOHockey) February 24, 2024

Colorado pulled even once again to take a level score into the final period. The Buffs found their first lead of the night four minutes into the final stanza. Oregon tried to get aggressive to level the score, but Colorado added another goal with less than thirty seconds left for the final score 4-2 in favor of the Buffs.

Oregon Holds Off Late Buffalo Rally to Win Game 2

After giving up the first game of the series, Oregon stormed the ice for the rematch with vengeance on their minds. Jackson Henningsgard started things off for the Ducks with a goal less than 2 minutes into the game.

Jackson Henningsgard with the first goal of the night!!



Ducks lead 1-0#UOHockey #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/ptZvau2q90 — Oregon Ducks Hockey (@UOHockey) February 25, 2024

Barak Braslavski and Mica Glass would add two more Duck scores in the first. Oregon would head into the second period up 3-0.

MICA GLASS with goal 3️⃣ for the Ducks!!



Ducks 3-0 Buffs#UOHockey #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/I2sBfaofGA — Oregon Ducks Hockey (@UOHockey) February 25, 2024

In the second period, Lars Kroes would add goal 4 on assists from Charlie Maher and Jimmy Gagan in the 3rd minute and Mica Glass found the net for his second goal of the night in the 5th minute.

Colorado would find its offensive footing and add a pair of goals before the break to make the score 5-2 heading into the final period. They would be locked there for 15 minutes before the Buffs tacked on another score, but there would be no late-game heroic comeback. The Ducks would add one more point in the final minutes to take the game with a final score of 6-3.