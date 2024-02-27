Acrobatics and Tumbling: Ducks Cannot Hold Off Baylor Comeback

In a thrilling matchup, the No. 2 Oregon acrobatics and tumbling team initially had the upper hand against No. 1 Baylor. However, the Bears mounted a comeback, ultimately securing a 278.935-271.585 victory over the Ducks at the Ferrell Center in Waco, TX Sunday afternoon.

Oregon (1-1) showcased strong performances across three events in the Pyramid heat, securing a narrow lead of 96.00-95.60 over Baylor (3-0). Despite the Ducks’ efforts, Baylor managed to edge the toss event, winning 28.85-28.55.

As the competition intensified, Baylor clinched the tumbling event with impressive scores of 9.95 and 9.90, allowing them to regain the lead from Oregon. Although the Ducks aimed for a comeback during the team event, achieving a season-high score of 90.16, Baylor’s performance of 96.66 dashed Oregon’s hopes of an upset victory.

Back and Forth Battle

The meet kicked off with Oregon displaying a mixed performance in the compulsory event. While the Ducks achieved a commendable 9.90 in the pyramid heat and a solid 9.85 in the toss heat, their momentum was somewhat hindered by an 8.70 in the tumbling heat. This resulted in a total score of 37.85 for Oregon, trailing behind Baylor’s 38.40.

Baylor maintained their pressure in the acro event, scoring an impressive 9.95 in the seven-element heat, extending their lead to 67.85-66.55 overall. However, it was during the subsequent pyramid event that the Ducks began their comeback. Junior top Bethany Glick’s outstanding performance in the inversion heat, earning a 9.90, propelled Oregon ahead of Baylor, leading 96.00-95.60 at halftime.

Baylor narrowed the gap in the toss event, winning 28.85-28.55 despite Oregon’s strong 9.75 in the open heat. The Ducks still held a slim 124.55-124.45 lead overall with only two events remaining.

Oregon’s Rachel Furlong delivered an exceptional performance in the six-element tumbling pass, earning a score of 9.825. Additionally, consistent 9.75s in both the aerial and open passes contributed to the Ducks achieving a season-high score of 57.125 in the event. However, Baylor secured victory in the event with a score of 57.825, reclaiming the lead as the final team event approached.

Despite Oregon’s season-best score in the team event, they were outscored 96.66-90.16 by Baylor, suffering their first loss of the season.

Up Next

The Ducks will host Quinnipiac at Matthew Knight Arena on March 10 at 4 p.m. PT.