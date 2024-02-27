Indoor Track and Field: Ducks Soar to New Records at Last Chance Invitational

On the opening day of the Ken Shannon Last Chance Invitational, the Oregon track and field team showcased their dominance with four victories and a record-breaking performance by Annika Williams. Williams’ remarkable achievement in the pentathlon was complemented by her teammate Taylor Chocek, as both athletes contributed to nine top-10 program marks for the Ducks.

Continuing their momentum into the final day of competition, the Ducks secured four additional victories and achieved five more top-10 program performances. Rafael Raap led the charge with a wire-to-wire victory in the heptathlon, while the team also triumphed in the women’s 4x400 relay. Individual titles were clinched by Ryann Porter in the triple jump and Jaida Ross in the shot put, further solidifying Oregon’s impressive performance throughout the invitational.

Day 1

Williams securing a winning total of 4,149 points in the pentathlon on Friday, which propelled her to the third spot on the program’s all-time list. Her impressive score not only surpassed the previous meet record of 4,092 points set just a season ago but also earned her a top-10 program clearance of 1.78m/5-10 in the high jump. With these achievements, the Calvert, Texas, native climbed to the top 16 nationally based on scores entering the day.

Teammate Taylor Chocek also surpassed the 4,100-point mark with a lifetime best of 4,121 points, securing third place in the competition. Chocek’s performance included an impressive 8.43 effort in the 60-meter hurdles, which ranked her No. 10 at Oregon, and an equaling of her lifetime best in the high jump, along with setting a new personal best in the 800 meters.

In the pentathlon, Gianna Bullock improved her personal-best score to 3,978 points while Portland native Colleen Uzoekwe made her season debut in the event, scoring 3,789 points.

Meanwhile, Rafael Raap dominated the heptathlon with 3,313 points after day one. The UO sophomore achieved three personal bests in four events, including impressive marks of 6.97 and 7.41m/24-3.75 in the 60 meters and long jump, respectively, giving him a lead of 163 points over his nearest competitor heading into day two.

The Women of Oregon showcased their strength in the 60 meters and 60-meter hurdles, with season-best performances from Jadyn Mays and Aaliyah McCormick, respectively. Silan Ayyildiz won the 3,000 meters in lifetime-best fashion, with teammate Dalia Frias close behind in third place.

Sophomore Isabella Nilsen made her mark as the No. 5 performer in UO history in the women’s pole vault, achieving a personal-best clearance of 4.14m/13-7. Additionally, Anthony Trucks lowered his lifetime best in the men’s 60-meter hurdles, becoming the seventh UO man to dip below 7.80 in the event.

Top performances also included PJ Ize-Iyamu and Lily Jones in the 60 meters, Mason Strunk in the weight throw, and personal bests from Kutoven Stevens in the 3,000 meters and Hunter Angove in the pole vault.

Day 2

Raap led throughout the two-day, seven-event competition and posted a winning tally of 5,757 points. The effort doubles as a new collegiate best for the UO standout and makes him the No. 5 performer in UO history. Like Friday’s start in the 60 meters, Raap began day two with a lifetime best of 8.31 in the 60-meter hurdles and followed with a clearance of 4.75m/15-7 in the pole vault.

The UO women capped the weekend with a victory in the 4x400-meter relay in a season-best time of 3:30.25 from Shana Grebo, Ella Clayton, Katriina Wright and Shaniya Hall. Based on times entering the weekend, the Ducks’ relay moves into the top eight in the NCAA this season.

In an indoor-best showing, Porter bookended her series with identical marks of 13.01m/42-8.25 to win the competition and add a centimeter to her previous best. Five of her six measures Saturday were far enough to claim the top spot. Porter now moves into sole possession of the No. 4 spot on the program top-10 list.

Ross added the Ducks’ second first-place performance of the day while topping her own meet record in the process. She improved on each of her first three throws, getting a measure of 18.34m/60-2 in round three. Ross improved by five centimeters for a day’s best of 18.39m/60-4 on her final toss. The Medford native won the competition by just over five feet.

Maddy Elmore led a trio of lifetime-best performances in the mile, dropping her best of 4:31.41 which moved the Eugene native from eighth to fourth on the UO list. While establishing a new personal best, Mia Barnett added her name to the program’s all-time list—No. 10—with a 4:33.40 in Saturday’s mile. The two finished second and fifth, respectively.

The third lifetime best came from Anika Thompson (4:487.37) who knocked more than 20 seconds off her previous mark. It was her second PB in as many races this weekend after a 9:18.57 over 3,000 meters Friday evening.

Freshman Osawese Agbonkonkon was second in the men’s high jump with a clearance of 2.10m/6-10.75 which marks a collegiate-best effort. He began the weekend with a season’s best of 2.07m/6-9.5 from a month ago at the Razorback Invitational.

Up Next

Next week, the qualifiers will be announced for the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championships in Boston. The top 16 individual athletes and the top 12 relay teams will advance to compete on March 8-9.

