Quacking the Roster: OL Transfer Matthew Bedford

Bedford was recruited to Indiana in the 2019 cycle as a mid 3-star (.8663) in the 24/7 composite. He redshirted his first year on campus, then became the starting right tackle in every game of the covid-shortened 2020 season. Bedford switched to starting right guard in 2021, which I think is the more natural position for him, though he played a few games at left guard and one back at right tackle due to some peculiar line management choices from the staff.

In 2022, Bedford moved back to starting right tackle, but just before the end of the first half of the opening game he hurt his right knee and missed the entire season. He returned from that injury as the starting right guard in 2023 and played every game at that position. He has at least one year of eligibility remaining, and should have another on top of that with a medical redshirt for the 2022 season (there are conflicting reports on whether it’s actually been granted already by the NCAA but there’s no reason it shouldn’t be).

I’ve charted and graded every Indiana game from 2021 through the present, and have watched a couple of the 2020 games though I tend to discount stats from that year due to the league-wide dip in conditioning and defensive performance. Bedford brings a great depth of experience to the position, with over 30 starts (23 at guard) and about 2,000 meaningful snaps against Power-5 competition.

For context, it’s worth noting that the Hoosiers have consistently been one of the worst offenses in college football during this time. They’ve ranked 85th or worse in offensive F+ advanced statistics each of the last three seasons. In my charting, their cumulative per-play success rate since 2021 is just 43.25%, averaging 5.19 adjusted YPP with only 11.5% of plays achieving explosive yardage, all of which are bottom-of-the-barrel figures. Their record against FBS teams over the last three years is 6-27, and 3-24 in conference.

There are quite a few reasons for that poor performance I observed, including a lack of offensive identity with multiple changes at coordinator, few talented playmakers, and subpar QB play due to injuries and decision-making problems. But each of those areas also had bright spots at times – when OC Rod Carey took over midseason in 2023 and implemented greater RPO plays and a more sophisticated run game their output ticked up, they got good production out of WR Cam Camper and speedster Jaylin Lucas the last two seasons, and they had a young, though injured, Michael Penix in 2021. The one constant throughline for the offense, however, was a poorly managed and developed offensive line, which graded out badly on my tally sheet and frequently played guys out of what I thought were their proper positions.

Bedford’s per-play error rates were the best of any on the team over the three years I studied, though that isn’t a high bar to clear and I think there are some technique problems he demonstrated (as did the rest of the line) that Indiana’s staff should have worked out a long time ago. Bedford has a great frame for a guard, and all underlying traits — physical strength, speed, and mental acumen — to be a high level starting lineman on a Power-5 offense. I also think that his technical issues aren’t intrinsic – he’s got a long record of strong, technically sound, assignment-disciplined play, so I know that he can do so regularly, if not yet regularly enough to cross the threshold from acceptable to excellent. What remains to be seen is if Bedford and Oregon’s coaches can develop consistent quality technique in the time that he has remaining in college.

The most immediately obvious physical trait that Bedford displays is the power he generates from his 6’ 5” frame and well proportioned mass across his upper and lower body. Against even the best interior defensive linemen that the Big Ten had to throw at him, I never saw Bedford lose a straight-up wrestling match of pure strength and frequently overwhelmed his opponents. Some examples:

:00 – Bedford is at right guard in jersey #76, as he is in all clips in this article. Here he’s stepping into the Ohio State defensive tackle on the RPO block and leveraging him right to the ground by getting inside his guard and working him off balance before the RT arrives to help. :12 – That’s Michigan’s starting DT who pretty effortlessly tore through the OL in the national championship game; Bedford’s longer reach gets to his chestplate and works him aside. :27 – Good re-anchor here when the Penn State DT attacks lower, Bedford drives back and crushes down and the opponent’s legs give out. :35 – Wisconsin’s interior defensive linemen are the biggest in the conference, Bedford didn’t have trouble resetting them physically.

In the run game, Bedford knows how to play with leverage to win down blocks and scoop out big defensive tackles away from the play. I’ve got dozens and dozens of completely unremarkable combo and straight-ahead blocks (though very few of the split flow zone blocking that Oregon has preferred since 2005 as it wasn’t introduced at Indiana until very late in 2023), but these blocks demonstrate a combination of power, burst, and hand-body coordination that are a real tough test of run-blocking ability:

:00 – The DT is attacking Bedford’s inside shoulder, so he has to get him turned around and switch his hat playside, so he can escort him pretty far from where he wants to be. :06 – Bedford’s assignment is the nose tackle here, so he has to get all the way over, get his hat inside, and turn the big guy away from the play before the back arrives. He gets all that done, and then the center clips his leg from behind so he falls to his knees and keeps blocking. :19 – The initial contact is to Bedford’s inside shoulder, but after sinking he gets his body turned outside and away from from the play and works him all the way outside, clearing the DT out of the action and making this second-effort run possible. :28 – Here’s another rep where Bedford has to get across the line to the nose tackle’s opposite shoulder then reverse and turn him away from the play before the back arrives.

Bedford is also pretty quick on his feet for such a big guy. Indiana didn’t use very many screens that featured linemen running downfield, and though they did use a (probably inadvisable) number of QB draws they seldom got very far so I don’t have a whole lot of film on Bedford actually making deep downfield blocks, but I did get to watch him run on several plays and I often thought he was the best athlete on the field. Most of the plays in which his speed was shown off that actually ended in a block were pulls on run plays, which he graded out highly on. Here’s a representative sample of what I have:

:00 – Good athletic pull here, dodges the TE’s feet as he’s struggling with his block, and really cleans out the backer when he arrives. :32 – Out of the many, many QB draws I watched the Hoosiers attempt, this was one of the few that wasn’t whistled dead within two seconds so I got to see Bedford hit somebody, and it was pretty satisfying. :45 – Here’s a C-G pull in which every blocker except Bedford is failing his assignment, but he does well on the lead block of the backer (who read the play well and ran to position quickly) and then getting the safety too for a little extra. :52 – The QB misses his read on this triple option play and so the back runs right into the unblocked nickel, but Bedford did his job pulling around and clearing the backer for him.

I have fewer lateral stretch plays from Indiana than I would like to make a really confident assessment. There are more run blocking errors here than other run types, but that’s typical since they’re among the trickiest to pull off. Bedford’s film doesn’t suggest any enormous problems in this area, but the Ducks run wide zone much more often than the Hoosiers so I would have preferred to see more. Here’s a representative sample of what there is:

:00 – Bedford can’t get his hat playside on the big DT on this stretch run and that would have doomed the play, though it was already dead because the RT lost and so the QB had to pitch it despite the defense having numbers to the perimeter. :06 – They’re going to the boundary here so Bedford has to control the 1-tech, which means getting across that DT’s face. It’s not real pretty but he’s effectively got the job done. :14 – This isn’t a stretch play but rather the DL is slanting, but it’s a similar skillset in blocking while in lateral motion with moving feet and maintaining contact and control. :27 – Again not the prettiest job, and ideally he’d get his hat playside to really be in control instead of just using his arms, but he’s getting it done.

Bedford’s per-play dropback pass protection error rate on my tally sheet is 9.01%. That’s better than all his teammates and below 10%, so above average for all Power-5 linemen in my experience. However, it’s a couple points worse than Oregon linemen typically grade out over the last several years (somewhere between 5 and 8, usually). There was also a difficult phenomenon to control for, which is that it appeared opposing defenses knew Bedford was Indiana’s best lineman and so blitzes and stunts often just went around him, leaving him nothing to do while trying to overload his teammates. Since not over-reacting to this — by leaving his responsibility prematurely and letting a late rusher through — is part of doing his job, it would be improper to remove this data from the sample. But my gut feeling is that if he would have been tested as regularly as everyone else, his pass-pro error rate would likely have climbed a bit, perhaps to just under 10%.

Bedford gets high marks in the more sophisticated elements of pass protection that have to do with identifying stunts and giving and receiving handoffs from his teammates on twists and blitzes. Here’s a representative sample:

:00 – The two DTs are running a twist here, and the danger is that Bedford gets locked onto the first guy too much and ignores the second guy coming around. But he doesn’t and comes off in time to hit him and allow the QB to make the throw. :07 – The defense is showing blitz here but backs out of it, so the line has to process where the pressure is coming from. Bedford does a good job with the twist pickup, taking his eyes off the backer and getting the edge crossing inside. :20 – This 6-man blitz requires Bedford pushing the DT off onto the center so he can pick up the backer, which he handles well. :26 – The smart thing with this double stunt is that Bedford continues to gain depth, so that he’s got clear eyes and sunk hips when the end finally makes it around to engage him.

But discipline and focus when taking on some of the more exotic forms of pass rushing is more of a mixed bag. There are a number of good plays in this regard but it’s one of the areas where there’s still room for improvement, in my opinion – he will sometimes get locked on to a particular rusher when instead he needs to drop further to buy time to assess the rush, and I think he can attack too early instead of letting it come to him at times. Here’s a representative sample:

:00 – The end is stunting inside and the RT tries to hand him off so he can get the backer, but Bedford is staring at the nose the entire time and makes himself unavailable. He’s playing too far forward and anticipating a different kind of pressure that doesn’t come, instead he should be dropping farther and staying open. :16 – This shows a good job in film study as Michigan was very predictable with this kind of pre-snap creeping. Bedford fires exactly to where he needs to be to take on the backer, knowing that the DT over him is instead going to the opposite A-gap. :27 – Here Bedford is locked onto the 1-tech who’s slanting over to the RT and turns his entire body away from the cross-dog blitz. Even if the backers hadn’t given it away with their overeager toes before the snap, Bedford still should have been alerted when the OLB dropped out because now the RT is free, so he needs to look out for the ILBs. :41 – This was a really common pass rush look I saw throughout 2023 once it was clear how much better Bedford was than the rest of the line – they really went after the left side (which is screwing this up badly) but Bedford’s left alone to mind his gap with his head on a swivel. That lets him get the guy that the RT gives up.

Bedford’s error rate on my tally sheet in run blocking is 18.9%, which is a below average number for Power-5 linemen in my experience and significantly worse than the Oregon standard. The biggest issue that I see is that he tends to play high and then bend at the waist when he attacks, rather than consistently keeping his knees bent and his back flat. In addition to robbing him of his natural power, it results in a much greater than expected rate of him being thrown down by opposing defenders as he puts himself off balance. Some examples:

:00 – Here Bedford is just playing too high, and against a starting DT of Ohio State’s caliber he gets thrown aside. :06 – Again, the DT works him up high, then throws him aside before he can recover. :13 – On this pull Bedford bends at the waist and lunges into the OLB, attacking with his downfield shoulder and taking his eyes off of him. That lets the defender swim past as he’s off-balance and without power. :28 – Bedford is playing way too high, practically on his tiptoes, and that means he can’t get any control to turn and shield the back from the DT, who just falls into the lane.

Finally, there is the perpetual battle for all linemen at all levels – proper footwork. This is just a general issue for all technical development, and Bedford’s film is far from perfect in this regard. The most common problem I see is that he stops moving his feet, and turns instead of advancing or retreating while staying square to the opponent. I think there is significant room for getting his error rates down across the board if Bedford can work on keeping his feet active and his weight always balanced between them. Some examples: