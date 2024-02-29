MBB: Ducks sweep Beavers, prepare for Wildcats

Once again Oregon squared off with Oregon State and was able to grind out a victory, but this game had a significant amount of meaning beyond just the 19th win of the season.

The victory was the 750th for head coach Dana Altman, a milestone only a handful of active NCAA coaches have ever achieved. It was also, for the foreseeable future at least, the last time the Ducks and Beavs would meet on the hardwood, as Oregon will be playing in the Big Ten next year.

Oregon State actually started off the game with the early lead, led by Jordan Pope, who was already in double figures early in the first half. The Beavers were red hot from the field, and it resulted in a 24-18 deficit for Oregon.

Employing a full-court press, the Ducks battled right back and were able to jump ahead 35-33 at halftime.

Oregon State again pushed ahead in the second half once again and it took a surge by the Ducks to finally pull ahead 55-53 on a vicious dunk by N’Faly Dante.

Following that, Oregon locked down defensively and held the Beavers without a field goal for six whole minutes, allowing them to build upon their lead.

Even though OSU managed a final push in the last couple minutes, it wasn’t enough as Brendan Rigsby closed them out with some clutch free throws and a huge dunk.

The final was 78-71.

Kwame Evans Jr led Oregon with 22 points, Jermaine Couisnard had 16, and Rigsby added 14.

The Ducks, still clinging to the outside of the NCAA Tournament bubble, have a huge chance to make a case for a spot as they travel to Tucson on Saturday for a showdown with No.6 Arizona.

The Wildcats won in Eugene in the teams’ first meeting earlier this season.