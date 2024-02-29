Women’s Basketball vs. Cal Recap

So close, so close, and yet so far away...

The box score for this game tells the same story Duck fans have seen throughout the season; a strong defensive effort was spoiled by a lack of offensive production. Oregon was a decidedly subpar 38% from the floor on 25-65 shooting overall. Even worse was an abysmal 1-9 performance from three point range and a poor 8-14 from the charity stripe. Often maligned this season for her lack of offensive production, Chance Gray led the team with 17 points. This partially offset the lack of points from the usually reliable Grace VanSlooten, who continued a cold streak this game by scoring 14 points but going only 4-15 from the floor. Talented center Phillipina Kyei has been hamstrung by Oregon’s lack of a true point guard and perimeter shooting threats, but did score 10 points to go with 11 rebounds to add to her impressive total of double-double games this season.

The first half followed the story told by the stats. While Oregon’s defense was never overwhelmed, the Ducks couldn’t math the Bears in either the first or second quarters and trailed 33-28 at halftime. But Cal’s shooting cooled off dramatically in the third and VanSlooten took advantage, going 3-5 from the floor and 3-5 from the foul line to lead Oregon back within 3 points. As the clock expired, Gray hit the Ducks only trey of the game to tie it at 42 all.

That's a way to end the quarter. Gray Trey to tie it at the buzzaaaa



Pac-12 Bay Area#GoDucks x @chancegrayy pic.twitter.com/LgDYQMHAPC — Oregon Women’s Basketball (@OregonWBB) March 1, 2024

Gray continued her momentum early in the 4th quarter, scoring 10 consecutive points for Oregon after a Kyei layup to open the period. Cal wouldn't go quietly but a driving layup by Kennedi Williams gave the Ducks a 56-50 lead with 4:04 remaining.

Gray’s hot streak ended abruptly Cal went on a 7-0 run before VanSlooten hit a free throw to tie the game at 57 apiece. Neither team could break the tie until the Bears made a free throw with 33 seconds left in the game for a one point lead. Kyei was quickly fouled by Cal’s defense on the next posession, but missed both of her free throws. Desperate to preserve time, the Ducks fouled with 23 seconds left but the Bears made both of their free throws to extend the lead to 3. Gray quickly drove for a layup to cut the lead back to one with 13 seconds remaining, but Cal again answered by making both free throws when Oregon fouled to preserve time. The last gasp for the Ducks was a missed three point shot with seconds left by Gray, one of three missed three pointers for her during the 4th quarter.

The heart breaking loss was probably Oregon’s last, best chance for a regular season victory. The final regular season game will be against #4 Stanford at 2PM this Saturday March 2 in Matthew Knight Arena. The Pac-12 tournament begins on Wednesday March 5 in Las Vegas, NV.