 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Oregon Blanks Mount St. Mary’s 17-0

The Ducks cruise to victory in the 2024 home opener

By The_Badwater
/ new
ATQ-EXCLUSIVE Softball Morgan L. Blackwell

With the inaugural Jane Sanders Classic being upended by wintry weather in Eugene, there was some justifiable doubt that today’s contest would even take place.

After all, there was snow on the ground in Springfield this morning.

As it was, there were two weather delays before the Oregon Ducks dispatched the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers in a 5-inning run rule win, 17-0. It’s known as the “mercy rule” for a reason, and it certainly applied today. In fact - given the weather and all - the Ducks had their 17 point lead by the third inning, so it might have been merciful to end it after three.

The three Oregon pitchers - starter Stevie Hansen, Taylour Spencer, and Raegan Breedlove - combined to pitch the no-hitter, as well as only two walks in the win.

Oregon took advantage of the Mountaineers’ defensive shortcomings in racking up 8 stolen bases. Four of the eight were courtesy of Kai Luischar, who tied a school record for stolen bases in a game.

The bats were led by K.K. Humphries’ two home runs that accounted for 6 RBIs.

At least the Jane faithful were treated to an enjoyable display of Oregon softball.

The weather also caused the second game against Mount St. Mary’s to be postponed to Friday morning. Weather permitting, the Ducks will play three games on Friday: Mount St. Mary’s at 10:30 am, then the Ducks vs. Maryland at 1 p.m, followed by the winner of Washington/Mount St. Mary’s at 3:30 p.m.

Weather permitting.

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...