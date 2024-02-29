Oregon Blanks Mount St. Mary’s 17-0

With the inaugural Jane Sanders Classic being upended by wintry weather in Eugene, there was some justifiable doubt that today’s contest would even take place.

After all, there was snow on the ground in Springfield this morning.

As it was, there were two weather delays before the Oregon Ducks dispatched the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers in a 5-inning run rule win, 17-0. It’s known as the “mercy rule” for a reason, and it certainly applied today. In fact - given the weather and all - the Ducks had their 17 point lead by the third inning, so it might have been merciful to end it after three.

The three Oregon pitchers - starter Stevie Hansen, Taylour Spencer, and Raegan Breedlove - combined to pitch the no-hitter, as well as only two walks in the win.

Oregon took advantage of the Mountaineers’ defensive shortcomings in racking up 8 stolen bases. Four of the eight were courtesy of Kai Luischar, who tied a school record for stolen bases in a game.

Kai Luschar steals home and cards an early run for the Ducks!



B1 | Oregon 1, Mount St. Mary's 0#GoDucks | #Version6 pic.twitter.com/SxaSrIiiPy — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) February 29, 2024

The bats were led by K.K. Humphries’ two home runs that accounted for 6 RBIs.

BOOOOOMMMM!!!!



A bomb to left field gives KK Humphreys her second home run of the day!!!



B3 | Oregon 15, Mount St. Mary's 0#GoDucks | #Version6 pic.twitter.com/NMGjKOO5wq — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) February 29, 2024

At least the Jane faithful were treated to an enjoyable display of Oregon softball.

The weather also caused the second game against Mount St. Mary’s to be postponed to Friday morning. Weather permitting, the Ducks will play three games on Friday: Mount St. Mary’s at 10:30 am, then the Ducks vs. Maryland at 1 p.m, followed by the winner of Washington/Mount St. Mary’s at 3:30 p.m.

Weather permitting.