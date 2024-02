Where: Mobile, AL

When: 10AM PST

Watch: NFL Network

Oregon football players participating in this year’s game are:

DL Brandon Dorlus

CB Khyree Jackson

QB Bo Nix

OL Jackson Powers-Johnson*

SAF Evan Williams

*Powers-Johnson participated in practices this week but will not play in the game today due to an injury.

All the former Ducks will be playing for the National team today.

Who will show off for the scouts? Let’s find out!