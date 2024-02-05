WBB Busted Up by Beavers, Tennis sweeps

Women’s Basketball

The Ducks gave the #18 Beavers all they could handle at Matthew Knight arena on Sunday afternoon, but a second half rally fell short as Oregon dropped their second game of the season to Oregon State by a score of 64-60.

The Ducks began strong, building a 7-2 lead before the Beavers went on an 11-0 run. It looked as if Oregon State might cruise to a win, but a 10-0 Oregon run in the second quarter kept it close and the Beavers’ halftime lead was only 30-25. Oregon kept the pressure on in the 3rd quarter, and even tied the score 41 all. But Oregon State responded every time the Ducks closed to within one possession. A pair of 3 point shots from Lily Hansford and a Raegan Beers layup gave the Beavers a 7 point lead with 1:30 left in the game that would prove insurmountable. Oregon had one final chance to tie down by 3 when Priscilla Wiliams intercepted an inbounds pass from Oregon State with 25 seconds left. Phillipina Kyei was fouled on the ensuing possession and went 1-2 on the resulting free throws. The game was sealed when the Ducks fouled the Beavers’ Talia Von Oelhoffen who proceeded to make both of her free throws.

Oregon’s continued lack of offensive production spoiled another solid defensive effort, especially considering starter Sophia Bell was absent again with an injury. Oregon State shot only 42% from the floor, 25% from three point range, and 8-11 at the charity stripe. That was enough against the Ducks who only had three players in double digit scoring: Phillipina Kyei with 16, Chance Gray with 15, and Grace VanSlooten with 14. Kyei also had an impressive 18 rebounds to record yet another double-double. The Ducks went only 11-17 on free throws. For a team that cannot out shoot their Pac-12 opponents from the floor, that is not enough opportunities from the charity stripe and far too little accuracy.

The path forward for women’s basketball only gets harder from here. Their next game will be against #6 Colorado at 6PM PST on Friday February 9 in Boulder. The game will be televised on Pac-12 Network.

Men’s Tennis

The men’s tennis team recovered from losses to Boise State and Vanderbilt at the ITA Kick-Off in Columbus, OH to record two victories over BIG 10 programs this weekend. On Friday the Ducks swept Northwestern 4-0 in Chicago, IL. On Sunday they defeated Wisconsin 6-1 in Madison. Against the Wildcats, Oregon took the doubles point 2-1. The match was called after victories by the Ducks’ David Cierny, Vlad Breazu, and Mathew Burton in singles competition decided the best of seven competition. In Madison, the Badgers were at a steep disadvantage with only five available players for the match. This meant they automatically forfeited both a doubles match and a singles match. A win by the Ducks’ duo of David Cierny/Ray Lo secured the doubles point. Oregon proceeded to go 4-1 in singles play to secure the victory.

The men return to Eugene for a double header on Saturday February 10 against Nevada at 9AM and Seattle University at 5pm.

Women’s Tennis

After a hard trip to Chapel Hill, NC on ITA Kick-Off weekend, the women returned to Eugene to defeat both Eastern Washington and Saint Mary’s. On Friday the Ducks swept the Eagles 7-0. Indeed, both doubles victories were 6-0 for Oregon and only one singles match went to a third set; when Candela Aparisi defeated EWU’s Kelly Arends 2-6, 7-5, 10-4. Oregon took the doubles point and went 4-2 in singles play against Saint Mary’s. In a notable departure from earlier this year, Sophie Luescher was partnered with Nina Geissler in doubles play this weekend and the pair won both of their matches. Luescher and Geissler each went undefeated in singles play as well; along with Karin Young and Jo-Yee Chan.

The women will be home again against UC Santa Barbara Saturday February 10 at 12PM and the University of Denver on Sunday February 11 at 11AM.