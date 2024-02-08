Thursday Roundup: Softball Stumbles, MBB Survives

It was an eventful Thursday for Oregon athletics as Softball began their 2024 campaign and Men’s Basketball got back on the winning side of things.

First, No. 15 Oregon opened up the Softball season down in beautiful Clearwater Florida. Unfortunately, the outcome ended up being not so beautiful as they fell 7-5 to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Ducks gave up five runs to Indiana in the first two innings, digging themselves an early hole. Oregon got on the board in the first inning with a sacrifice fly that scored Kai Luschar, then trimmed the deficit to 5-3 on a two-run homer by Alyssa Daniell.

the Hoosiers added two more runs in the fourth inning to increase their lead, and though Oregon battled back to close the gap in the sixth, they were left stranded with two on and one out with a chance to knot things up.

The Ducks will stay put in the Sunshine State and square off with Kansas on Friday,

Back in Eugene, Men’s Hoops took the floor against their bitter rival Washington, already in a must-win scenario if they wanted to stay on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

The Ducks looked strong, turning a six point halftime lead into a 20-point advantage midway through the second half.

But Washington came storming back, aided by their full-court press and some timely 3-pointers. The Dawgs trimmed the lead all the way down to one but the Ducks simply would not fold and a slew of clutch free throws by Jermaine Couisnard and N’Faly Dante stuffed the Huskie’s hopes with an 85-80 victory, setting Oregon up for a battle with Washington State Saturday for second place in the conference.

Couisnard poured in 27 points for the Ducks, and Dante and Kwame Evans Jr. had 15 apiece.