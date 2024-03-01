Oregon Friday Sports Roundup

Women’s Lacrosse @ Rider

Rider, a smaller school in New Jersey, are in their inaugural season of Women’s Lacrosse but were 3-0 to start the day when they hosted Oregon in a battle of unbeaten teams. The host Broncos kept it close early, but the Ducks pulled away in the second half to record a 17-9 victory. The win moves the team to 4-0 for the best start to a season in program history.

Playing on the east coast the game began earlier than the Ducks are used to and it took a while to for Oregon to wake up. The Ducks trailed the Broncos in shots on goal 5-4 in the 1st quarter but were more accurate than their hosts, leading 4-3 after 1. Rider continued their strong play in the 2nd, but thanks to 3 saves by goalie Thayer Hubbard Oregon extended their lead to 9-7 going into halftime.

The tide turned decisively in the Ducks’ favor in the third as the Broncos were held scoreless on a mere 3 shots on goal while Oregon scored 4 goals on 11 shots.

Oregon continued to play the game in their opponent’s half of the field, out shooting Rider 9-7 in the 4th. As the 4th quarter went on the threat of a comeback by the Broncos receded and the Ducks rotated in a few more players.

The win guarantees at least a split of the team’s two game stint in New Jersey this weekend. A stiff challenge awaits Oregon on Sunday morning against Big 10 foe Rutgers at 9AM PST.

Softball vs. Mount St. Mary’s and Maryland

The softball team had been meant to play a second game against Mount St. Mary’s yesterday, but weather delayed the game until after noon today. The result was similar to the first game; though MSM did get on the scoreboard and lasted all the way to the end of the 6th inning before the run rule went into effect and the Ducks recorded a 10-2 win.

Later in the afternoon Big Ten foe Maryland would prove to be a stiffer challenge. Morgan Scott started on the mound for Oregon and only gave up 4 runs on 5 hits in 4 innings pitched. Stevie Hansen came on in relief for the final three innings and the defense allowed no runs on only two hits.

But the Ducks’ inconsistent offense froze solid, hitting a miserable .160 against Maryland’s Courtney Wyche in a 4-0 loss. The Terrapins are a power conference opponent, but one that came into the game with a 5-11 record including losses several much smaller Division 1 programs. In their non-conference play so far, Oregon has shown they have the pitchers and power to dominate less athletic opponents. Against the better teams on their schedule, their bats have floundered more often than not.

The Ducks will have a chance to avenge the loss in a rematch against Maryland tomorrow at 12:30PM as the Jane Sanders classic continues.

Baseball vs UC Santa Barbara

After dominating Lafayette in their opening home stand of the season, baseball also came out with cold bats against UCSB on Friday evening. RJ Gordon started on the mound for the Ducks and struggled in the 1st inning as Oregon surrendered 3 runs. Gordon only allowed a single additional run before the Ducks put a twist in the lineup when Toby Twist came to the mound in relief partway through the 5th inning. After the change Oregon finally brought a runner home when the Gauchos committed a fielding error and Ryan Cooney came in for an unearned score. UCSB got the run back at the top of the 6th and went into the seventh inning stretch up 5-1.

The 7th and 8th innings were both scoreless, then Twist’s arm finally began to show signs of fatigue and the Gaucho’s went up 6-1 on a wild pitch in the top of the 9th. But Oregon wouldn’t go quietly, and loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth with only 1 out. Ryan Cooney struck out swinging trying to bring runners home. Bryce Boettcher was up to bat next and connected, but grounded to ball to the short stop who took the last out on a fielder’s choice to end any hope of a miraculous come back.

The Ducks have a chance to even the series 2:05PM tomorrow at PK Park.