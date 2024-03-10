Oregon Lacrosse and Baseball Wins On Sunday

Oregon lacrosse closed out the non-conference portion of their season with a 17-8 victory over Furman at Papé Field.

It took all of nine seconds for Morgan McCarthy to win the draw control and score the first goal of the game for the Ducks.

Q1 | 14:11



Morgan McCarthy sets the tone getting the Ducks on the board in minute one! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/7h3avB3XkM — Oregon Lacrosse (@OregonWLAX) March 10, 2024

Oregon went up 4-2 when Madysyn Sweeney scored with 14 seconds left before the end of the period.

Q1 | 0:14



Sweeny scores on an assist from Rismani! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/MLm68kHatV — Oregon Lacrosse (@OregonWLAX) March 10, 2024

The Ducks built an 8-3 lead in the second period, but Furman scored a couple of goals before the half to stay within three points at 8-5.

The Paladins kept pace 2⁄ 3 of the way through the third period, staying three off at 10-7, before Oregon fired off four goals to end the third with a commanding lead.

Q3 | 0:07



One more for McCarthy at the end of the third! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/pBwZFyia5u — Oregon Lacrosse (@OregonWLAX) March 10, 2024

Furman could only muster a single point in the fourth period as the Ducks buckled down for the win.

Morgan McCarthy scored a career-high six goals in the match, and Riley Taylor added another four goals as Oregon took the match 17-8.

The Ducks (6-1) wrap up a very successful non-conference slate with their best start since 2015. Of particular note is that Oregon has held six of its seven opponents to under 10 goals in 2024, after doing so just six times over the last three seasons combined.

Oregon finishes its 3-game homestand this weekend, and they open up Pac-12 play by hosting the California Golden Bears on Saturday March 16. The game starts at 12:00 pm PT and can be seen on Oregon Live Stream-3.

The bats of Oregon baseball were led by a grand slam in the fourth inning from Jacob Walsh, and the Ducks won today’s game against the Sun Devils 8-5, taking the weekend series on ASU’s home field.

Kevin Seitter took the start for the Ducks, vs. Tyler Meyer of the Sun Devils.

Oregon was quiet in the first three innings, while ASU put up a run in the second and the third inning to take a 2-0 lead.

Double trouble.



Back-to-back doubles to lead off the third from Ondina and Williams make it 2-0, Devils. pic.twitter.com/a8UX6ErzdN — Sun Devil Baseball (@ASU_Baseball) March 10, 2024

ASU tried to add an additional run in the third, but Oregon’s defense got the out at the plate.

B3 | ASU adds a run but Oregon cut down another at the plate as @maddox_molony makes the throw to @tennettbhompson for the out. #GoDucks



Oregon 0

Arizona State 2 pic.twitter.com/DHOlaioakL — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 10, 2024

Jacob Walsh has threatened before, but finally picked up the first grand slam of his career in the 4th, and the Ducks were ahead 4-2.

T4 | First career granny for @JGWalsh_. Ducks get four in the inning. #GoDucks



Oregon 4

Arizona State 2 pic.twitter.com/Y4hlWXARou — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 10, 2024

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Michael Freund took the mound in relief of Seitter.

Oregon was productive in all of the middle innings, adding another run in the fifth to go ahead 5-2.

T5 | Ducks add to the lead on this @a_aroz_ RBI single. #GoDucks



Oregon 5

Arizona State 2 pic.twitter.com/9g1rlOO46n — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 10, 2024

But the Sun Devils fought back, adding back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning to make it a 5-4 ball game.

Two bites at a time.



Back-to-back jacks at Campy goes yard for the second straight games.



Devils back within a run. pic.twitter.com/KDfvJznf1X — Sun Devil Baseball (@ASU_Baseball) March 10, 2024

Freund gave up the homers but stayed with it through the sixth inning and was relieved by Grayson Grinsell in the 7th.

Oregon added two more runs in the top of the sixth when two different ASU pitchers walked Oregon batters for both runs.

Grinsell gave up a solo shot in the seventh, and Logan Mercado was brought in to close the game. Mercado did exactly that, keeping the Sun Devils off the board for the rest of the game.

B7 | After a home run, @loganm437 comes in to get the final out of the inning. #GoDucks



Oregon 7

Arizona State 5 pic.twitter.com/8MQTgx93nJ — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 10, 2024

Anson Aroz added a solo shot for the Ducks in the ninth, and it was game over for ASU.

T9 | Solo shot by @a_aroz_ gives Oregon some cushion heading into the bottom of the ninth. #GoDucks



Oregon 8

Arizona State 5 pic.twitter.com/yziY0h6qId — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 10, 2024

Michael Freund (2-0) came out with the win, and Logan Mercado (2) earned the save.

Duck bats were led by Jacob Walsh’s grand slam, while Anson Aroz went 2-5 with 2 RBIs.





Coach Waz happy with the way the 5-game road trip came to an end today. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/yY5wTafgJP — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 10, 2024

Oregon (11-4, 2-1 Pac-12) comes back to Eugene this week, where they host Portland on Tuesday before playing a three game weekend series against the California Golden Bears.