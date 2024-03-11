Tennis Recap: Ladies Struggle in Pac-12 Play, Men Top Huskies

Ladies’ Win Streak Ends in Pac-12 Opener

The 55th-ranked Oregon women’s tennis team suffered a halt to its four-match winning streak on Friday, succumbing to a 4-2 defeat in their Pac-12 opener against No. 60 Colorado at the Rocky Mountain Tennis Center.

With a record of 8-4 overall and 0-1 in Pac-12 play, UO experienced a rare setback in failing to secure the doubles point, marking only the third instance this season. Colorado’s top two pairs claimed victories, granting CU a 1-0 lead as the competition transitioned to singles matches.

In a matchup limited to three courts, the top three players from each side commenced the singles contests. Uxia Martinez Moral swiftly leveled the score with a dominant straight-set win at No. 3, overpowering Mila Stanojevic with a scoreline of 6-0, 6-2. Martinez Moral’s victory marked her ninth of the spring season, leading the team.

Following suit, Jo-Yee Chan secured a decisive 6-3, 6-2 win over Elys Ventura on court two, propelling the Ducks to a 2-1 lead. Chan’s triumph notched her eighth singles win of the spring, tying for second on the team.

However, Colorado retaliated with a victory at No. 1, knotting the match at 2-2 as the final three matches took precedence.

The Buffaloes clinched their 11th consecutive victory with straight-set wins at Nos. 4 and 5. This result narrowed UO’s lead in the all-time series to 14-13, with Colorado securing two consecutive wins after the Ducks had claimed three straight victories in the series.

Full Results

#60 Colorado 4, #55 Oregon 2

Doubles

1. Aya El Sayed/Pia Rebec (COL) def. Tilde Jagare/Uxia Martinez Moral (ORE) 6-3

2. Mila Stanojevic/Elys Ventura (COL) def. Jo-Yee Chan/Sophie Luescher (ORE) 6-4

3. Ema Bubalo/Anya Nelson (COL) def. Candela Aparisi/Karin Young (ORE) 6-4

Order of finish: 1, 2, 3

Singles

1. Aya Els Sayed (COL) def. Sophie Luescher (ORE) 7-6 (4), 6-1

2. Jo-Yee Chan (ORE) def. Elys Ventura (COL) 6-3, 6-2

3. Uxia Martinez Moral (ORE) def. Mila Stanojevic (COL) 6-0, 6-2

4. Betina Tokac (COL) def. Karin Young (ORE) 6-2, 6-4

5. Alexandra Abyasova (COL) def. Candela Aparisi (ORE) 6-2, 6-2

6. Tilde Jagare (ORE) vs. Pia Rebec (COL) 2-6, 1-5, unfinished

Order of finish: 3, 2, 1, 4, 5

Utah Hands Ladies Second Conference Loss

In their second consecutive encounter against a ranked opponent to kick off Pac-12 play, the 55th-ranked Oregon women’s tennis team suffered a 4-2 defeat against No. 47 Utah at the Eccles Tennis Center on Sunday.

Despite dropping the doubles point, the Ducks (8-5, 0-2) rallied to claim the first two singles matches, establishing a 2-1 lead. However, Utah (9-3, 1-0) mounted a comeback with three consecutive singles victories, securing their fifth consecutive win and handing Oregon its second successive loss. Notably, three out of the six singles matches extended to a third set.

For the second consecutive match and only the fourth time this season, Oregon failed to secure the doubles point. Utah clinched victories at first and third doubles, while Jo-Yee Chan and Sophie Luescher’s match remained unfinished with a 5-4 lead at No. 2 doubles when the point was decided.

Chan’s impressive 6-3, 6-3 triumph at No. 2 leveled the score to 1-1. This marked Chan’s second consecutive win and her fourth victory at the second position in the lineup, bringing her spring season tally to nine wins.

A remarkable three-set comeback by Candela Aparisi propelled the Ducks to a 2-1 lead. Despite a 3-6 first-set loss, Aparisi rallied to win the next two sets 6-1, 6-4, securing her fourth singles win of her freshman campaign.

Sophie Luescher faced a tough challenge against the nation’s 75th-ranked player, Marcela Lopez, at the top position in the order. Despite dropping the first set 3-6, Luescher fought back to force a third set with a 6-2 win in the second. However, Lopez ultimately clinched the victory with a 6-4 win in the third set, giving Utah a 3-2 lead.

Utah extended their lead with Ana Cruz’s 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory at sixth singles. The match was sealed with Kat Lyman’s 7-6 (7), 6-4 win at fourth singles. Uxia Martinez Moral’s match on court three remained unfinished in the third set.

Full Results

#47 Utah 4, #55 Oregon 2

Doubles

1. Ana Cruz/Marcela Lopez (UTAH) def. Tilde Jagare/Uxia Martinez Moral (ORE) 6-2

2. Jo-Yee Chan/Sophie Luescher (ORE) vs. Samantha Horwood/Kat Lyman (UTAH) 5-4, unfinished

3. Sara Akid/Kaila Barksdale (UTAH) def. Candela Aparisi/Karin Young (ORE) 6-4

Order of finish: 1, 3

Singles

1. #75 Marcela Lopez (UTAH) def. Sophie Luescher (ORE) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4

2. Jo-Yee Chan (ORE) def. Kaila Barksdale (UTAH) 6-3, 6-3

3. Uxia Martinez Moral (ORE) vs. Yuhan Liu (UTAH) 6-4, 4-6, 4-3, unfinished

4. Kat Lyman (UTAH) def. Karin Young (ORE) 7-6 (7), 6-4

5. Candela Aparisi (ORE) def. Sara Akid (UTAH) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

6. Ana Cruz (UTAH) def. Tilde Jagare (ORE) 7-6 (5), 6-3

Order of finish: 2, 5, 1, 6, 4

Men Triumph Over Washington

On Thursday, the Oregon men’s tennis team secured a 4-2 victory over the Washington Huskies in Seattle. The Ducks set the pace early in the competition, as Quinn Vandecasteele and Matthew Burton triumphed over Washington’s No. 17 ranked doubles duo with a score of 6-3. Avi Shugar and Lachlan Robertson sealed the doubles point by defeating their Husky opponents 6-4 on court three, establishing a crucial 1-0 lead for Oregon.

Although Vandecasteele and David Cierny faced initial setbacks in the singles matches, Vlad Breazu rallied to claim a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Han-Chih Lin, leveling the overall score to 2-2. Momentum swung in Oregon’s favor as Lenn Luemkemann secured a hard-fought win against Jim Hendirkx with scores of 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 on court six.

On court four, Matthew Burton rebounded after dropping the first set to clinch the decisive point for Oregon, triumphing over Washington’s Nedim Suko with scores of 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Meanwhile, Zian Vanderstappen’s match on court five remained unfinished.

Full Results

Oregon 4, Washington 2

Doubles

1. (#33) Vandecasteele/Burton (Ore) def. (#17) Zharyn/Bouchelaghem (UW) – 6-3

2. Suko/Pearson (UW) def. Cierny/Lo (Ore) – 6-2

3. Shugar/Robertson (Ore) def. Hendrikx/Lin (UW) – 6-4

Order of Finish: 1, 2, 3

Singles

1. Cesar Bouchelaghem (UW) def. (#101) Quinn Vandecasteele (Ore) – 6-3, 6-4

2. Dzianis Zharyn (UW) def. David Cierny (Ore) – 6-2, 6-2

3. Vlad Breazu (Ore) def. Han-Chih Lin (UW) – 6-4, 6-3

4. Matthew Burton (Ore) def. Nedim Suko (UW) – 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

5. Ivan Sodan (UW) vs. Zian Vanderstappen (Ore) – 5-7, 7-6 (5), 1-2, DNF

6. Lenn Luemkemann (Ore) def. Jim Hendrikx (UW) – 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

Order of Finish: 2, 1, 3, 6, 4