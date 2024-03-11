Indoor Track and Field: Nationals Recap

Ladies in 5th Place at End of Day 2

Oregon women’s track and field earned four points in the distance-medley relay event. Friday’s competition saw three Ducks advancing to four finals, with Jadyn Mays excelling in both the 60 and 200 meters. Day one featured the Men’s and Women’s Weight Throw, where no Ducks were entered.

Fought through the contact. Women’s DMR 5th place. First points on the board. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/wPdaypTB6Y — oregontf (@OregonTF) March 9, 2024

In addition to Mays’ performance, the Women of Oregon celebrated Klaudia Kazimierska’s qualification for the mile final and Aaliyah McCormick’s advancement in the 60-meter hurdles. With seven scoring opportunities on Saturday, including Maddy Elmore in the 3,000 meters, the 4x400-meter relay, and Jaida Ross in the shot put, the team geared up for another day of intense competition.

Despite facing a setback during the third leg involving Ella Nelson’s collision and fall, the quartet of Mia Barnett, Ella Clayton, Nelson, and Silan Ayyildiz rallied together, clocking a time of 10:57.24 in the distance-medley relay. Ayyildiz, who anchored the relay, had already competed in the mile prelims earlier in the day.

Jadyn Mays secured spots in both the NCAA sprint finals, recording a lifetime best of 22.49 in the 200-meter semifinals. Klaudia Kazimierska clinched her place in the mile final, while Ayyildiz narrowly missed out, finishing 11th overall in the prelims with a time of 4:36.21.

Aaliyah McCormick turned in a season’s best time of 8.04 in the 60 hurdles, ensuring her spot in the finals for the second consecutive year.

The multis faced challenges early on, with Rafael Raap encountering a stumble in the 60 meters and Annika Williams enduring a difficult fall in the 60-meter hurdles. Raap concluded day two with 2,981 points, while Williams unfortunately couldn’t continue after the fall.

Full Results - Day 2

WOMEN

60 Meters – prelims

4. Jadyn Mays – 7.12Q

200 Meters – prelims

2. Jadyn Mays – 22.49Q (PB, No. 2 UO)

Mile – prelims

10. Klaudia Kazimierska – 4:35.73Q

11. Silan Ayyildiz – 4:36.21

60m Hurdles – prelims

6. Aaliyah McCormick – 8.04q (SB)

Distance Medley Relay

5. Mia Barnett/Ella Clayton/Ella Nelson/Silan Ayyildiz – 10:57.24 [4 points]

Pentathlon

—. Annika Williams – DNF

16. 60m Hurdles – 17.31

—. High Jump

—. Shot Put

—. Long Jump

—. 800 Meters

MEN

Heptathlon

15. Rafael Raap

16. 60 Meters – 7.42 [739 points]

16. Long Jump – 6.69m/21-11.5 [741]

5. Shot Put – 14.63m/48-0 [767]

15. High Jump – 1.82m/5-11.5 [644]

Duck Women Secure 4th Place on Final Day

The Oregon women’s track and field team concluded the 2024 NCAA Division I Indoor Championships with an impressive fourth-place finish in the overall standings. Leading the charge was Jaida Ross, securing a runner-up spot in the shot put, while Jadyn Mays captured bronze in both the 60 and 200 meters.

In total, the Ducks amassed 31 points throughout the indoor national meet, narrowly missing out on a podium finish by just a couple of points behind Georgia. The team showcased their prowess in Saturday’s evening session at the TRACK at New Balance Facility, scoring in all seven of their events and adding Friday’s distance-medley relay.

Jaida Ross, improving on her eighth-place finish from the previous season, delivered an exceptional performance, earning eight points with a national runner-up finish in the shot put. She unleashed a best throw of 18.47m/60-7.25 in the fourth round, maintaining her lead through the initial three rounds before being overtaken by Mya Lesnar of Colorado State.

Klaudia Kazimierska, now a two-time NCAA indoor scorer, secured seventh place in the mile, clocking a time of 4:30.65, just three tenths off her school record. Meanwhile, Jadyn Mays, transitioning from fifth-place finishes in the previous year, clinched bronze medals in both the 60 and 200 meters, showcasing her sprinting prowess with times of 7.12 and 22.60, respectively.

Sophomore Aaliyah McCormick displayed resilience in the 60-meter hurdles final, overcoming a stumble to secure seventh place with a time of 8.26. Maddy Elmore, a Eugene native and school record holder in the 3,000 meters, made her debut at the national indoor meet, finishing eighth with a time of 8:58.52.

The Ducks’ 4x400-meter relay team, consisting of Shana Grebo, Ella Clayton, Katriina Wright, and Shaniya Hall, finished second in their section and seventh overall with a time of 3:30.89. Despite initially standing in eighth place, a disqualification in the last race elevated Oregon to seventh, earning them two crucial points and securing sole possession of the fourth-place position.

After completing the 60-meter hurdles, Rafael Raap withdrew from the heptathlon before the start of the pole vault.

Full Results - Day 3

WOMEN

60 Meters

3. Jadyn Mays – 7.12 [6 points]

200 Meters

3. Jadyn Mays – 22.60 [6 points]

Mile

7. Klaudia Kazimierska – 4:30.65 [2 points]

3,000 Meters

8. Maddy Elmore – 8:58.52 [1 point]

60m Hurdles

7. Aaliyah McCormick – 8.26 [2 points]

4x400m Relay

8. Shana Grebo/Ella Clayton/Katriina Wright/Shaniya Hall – 3:30.89 [1 point]

Shot Put

2. Jaida Ross – 18.47m/60-7.25 [8 points]

Team Standings (top five)

1. Arkansas – 55

2. Florida – 50

3. Georgia – 33

4. OREGON – 31

5. Ole Miss – 30

MEN

Heptathlon – Day 2/Final

—. Rafael Raap – DNF

13. 60m Hurdles – 8.41 [881 points]

—. Pole Vault

—. 1,000 Meters