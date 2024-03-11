Beach Volleyball: Ducks Clobbered by Top Teams

Oregon Beach Volleyball went to Tempe, AZ for the Pac-12 South invitational where they faced the #1, 2, 3, and 7 teams in the nation. It was not pretty.

Saturday

Match 1 - #1 UCLA 5, Oregon 0

The top-ranked Bruins asserted their dominance, establishing a 2-0 lead with victories at the No. 2 and 4 pairs. However, during the second wave of matches, Bella Gamache and Natasha George fought back, securing the first set 21-19 against Tessa Van Winkle and Jaden Whitmarsh in the No. 3 spot. The tension mounted as the score was tied at 14-all in the second set before UCLA surged ahead with a 7-1 run to even the match.

Gamache/George take the first set (21-19) at No. 3 pairs vs UCLA.#GoDucks



Despite the spirited effort from Gamache and George, the Bruins had already clinched the overall dual with wins on courts five and one. In the No. 3 pairs, Van Winkle and Whitmarsh took control early in the third set, extinguishing any hopes of an upset by Gamache and George.

1: Maggie Boyd/Lexy Denaburg (UCLA) def. Daley McClellan/Alina Valenti (UO) – 21-12, 21-18

2: Peri Brennan/Devon Newberry (UCLA) def. Landree Coats/Ashley Schroeder (UO) – 21-9, 21-7

3: Tessa Van Winkle/Jaden Whitmarsh (UCLA) def. Bella Gamache/Natasha George (UO) – 19-21, 21-15, 15-4

4: Kenzie Brower/Jessie Smith (UCLA) def. Jensen Kaelin/Skylar Kelly (UO) – 21-11, 21-10

5: Reagan Hope/Sophie Moore (UCLA) def. Presley McCaskill/Isabel Patterson (UO) – 22-20, 21-15

Order of Finish – 4, 2, 5, 1, 3

Match 2 - #2 Stanford 5, Oregon 0

Oregon (1-9) found themselves trailing early and were unable to mount a comeback as Stanford secured straight-set victories on all five courts. The Cardinal sealed the victory with a commanding 21-16, 21-13 result at the No. 5 spot in the lineup. Notably, the Ducks’ lineup showcased a new pairing with George and Valerie Peterson joining forces on court four.

1: Xolani Hodel/Brooke Rockwell (STAN) def. Daley McClellan/Alina Valenti (UO) – 21-11, 21-17

2: Ruby Sorra/Taylor Wilson (STAN) def. Landree Coats/Bella Gamache (UO) – 21-16, 21-17

3: Kelly Belardi/Ashley Vincent (STAN) def. Jensen Kaelin/Ashley Schroeder (UO) – 21-13, 21-14

4: Chloe Hoffman/Kate Reilly (STAN) def. Natasha George/Valerie Peterson (UO) – 21-6, 21-15

5: Maya Harvey/Clara Stowell (STAN) def. Presley McCaskill/Isabel Patterson (UO) – 21-16, 21-13

Order of Finish – 4, 2, 5, 3, 1

Sunday

Match 1 - #7 California 5, Oregon 0

The Golden Bears surged ahead 2-0 with victories at the No. 2 and 4 positions in the lineup. Cal secured the dual with a clean sweep on court five. Despite a closely contested set, the No. 1 UO pair of Daley McClellan and Alina Valenti pushed Sierra Caffo and Kendall Peters, yet the Cal duo emerged victorious with a 21-12, 21-19 result.

1: Sierra Caffo/Kendall Peters (CAL) def. Daley McClellan/Alina Valenti (UO) – 21-12, 21-19

2: Emma Donley/Alexand Young-Gomez (CAL) def. Jensen Kaelin/Ashley Schroeder (UO) – 21-15, 21-12

3: Gia Fisher/Marilu Pally (CAL) def. Landree Coats/Bella Gamache (UO) – 21-13, 21-18

4: Lara Boos/Brooke Buchner (CAL) def. Natasha George/Valerie Peterson (UO) – 21-16, 21-11

5: Ella Dreibholz/Portia Sherman (CAL) def. Presley McCaskill/Isabel Patterson (UO) – 21-9, 21-8

Order of Finish – 2, 4, 5, 1, 3

Match 2 - #3 USC 5, Oregon 0

In all five duals, Southern Cal quickly established dominance, conceding just 11 points or fewer to the Ducks in each of the initial sets. At the No. 4 pairs, Landree Coats and Skylar Kelly engaged in a more closely contested second set against the Trojans’ duo of Ashley Pater and Madison White before ultimately conceding the first point to USC with a scoreline of 21-10, 21-17.

1: Megan Kraft/Laynie Maple (USC) def. Daley McClellan/Alina Valenti (UO) – 21-10, 21-13

2. Audrey Nourse/Nicole Nourse (USC) def. Jensen Kaelin/Ashley Schroeder (UO) – 21-7, 21-13

3: Maddi Kriz/Grace Seits (USC) def. Bella Gamache/Natasha George (UO) – 21-11, 21-4

4: Ashley Pater/Madison White (USC) def. Landree Coats/Skylar Kelly (UO) – 21-10, 21-17

5: Olivia Bakos/Molly Phillips (USC) def. Presley McCaskill/Isabel Patterson (UO) – 21-9, 21-14

Order of Finish – 4, 2, 5, 3, 1

Up Next

The Ducks host Corban for their home opener on March 21 at Amazon Park. Games start at 2 pm.