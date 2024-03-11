 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Beach Volleyball: Ducks Clobbered by Top Teams

Oregon ran a gauntlet at the Pac-12 South Invitational

By LittleBitLouderNow
Oregon Beach Volleyball went to Tempe, AZ for the Pac-12 South invitational where they faced the #1, 2, 3, and 7 teams in the nation. It was not pretty.

Saturday

Match 1 - #1 UCLA 5, Oregon 0

The top-ranked Bruins asserted their dominance, establishing a 2-0 lead with victories at the No. 2 and 4 pairs. However, during the second wave of matches, Bella Gamache and Natasha George fought back, securing the first set 21-19 against Tessa Van Winkle and Jaden Whitmarsh in the No. 3 spot. The tension mounted as the score was tied at 14-all in the second set before UCLA surged ahead with a 7-1 run to even the match.

Despite the spirited effort from Gamache and George, the Bruins had already clinched the overall dual with wins on courts five and one. In the No. 3 pairs, Van Winkle and Whitmarsh took control early in the third set, extinguishing any hopes of an upset by Gamache and George.

1: Maggie Boyd/Lexy Denaburg (UCLA) def. Daley McClellan/Alina Valenti (UO) – 21-12, 21-18
2: Peri Brennan/Devon Newberry (UCLA) def. Landree Coats/Ashley Schroeder (UO) – 21-9, 21-7
3: Tessa Van Winkle/Jaden Whitmarsh (UCLA) def. Bella Gamache/Natasha George (UO) – 19-21, 21-15, 15-4
4: Kenzie Brower/Jessie Smith (UCLA) def. Jensen Kaelin/Skylar Kelly (UO) – 21-11, 21-10
5: Reagan Hope/Sophie Moore (UCLA) def. Presley McCaskill/Isabel Patterson (UO) – 22-20, 21-15
Order of Finish – 4, 2, 5, 1, 3

Match 2 - #2 Stanford 5, Oregon 0

Oregon (1-9) found themselves trailing early and were unable to mount a comeback as Stanford secured straight-set victories on all five courts. The Cardinal sealed the victory with a commanding 21-16, 21-13 result at the No. 5 spot in the lineup. Notably, the Ducks’ lineup showcased a new pairing with George and Valerie Peterson joining forces on court four.

1: Xolani Hodel/Brooke Rockwell (STAN) def. Daley McClellan/Alina Valenti (UO) – 21-11, 21-17
2: Ruby Sorra/Taylor Wilson (STAN) def. Landree Coats/Bella Gamache (UO) – 21-16, 21-17
3: Kelly Belardi/Ashley Vincent (STAN) def. Jensen Kaelin/Ashley Schroeder (UO) – 21-13, 21-14
4: Chloe Hoffman/Kate Reilly (STAN) def. Natasha George/Valerie Peterson (UO) – 21-6, 21-15
5: Maya Harvey/Clara Stowell (STAN) def. Presley McCaskill/Isabel Patterson (UO) – 21-16, 21-13
Order of Finish – 4, 2, 5, 3, 1

Sunday

Match 1 - #7 California 5, Oregon 0

The Golden Bears surged ahead 2-0 with victories at the No. 2 and 4 positions in the lineup. Cal secured the dual with a clean sweep on court five. Despite a closely contested set, the No. 1 UO pair of Daley McClellan and Alina Valenti pushed Sierra Caffo and Kendall Peters, yet the Cal duo emerged victorious with a 21-12, 21-19 result.

1: Sierra Caffo/Kendall Peters (CAL) def. Daley McClellan/Alina Valenti (UO) – 21-12, 21-19
2: Emma Donley/Alexand Young-Gomez (CAL) def. Jensen Kaelin/Ashley Schroeder (UO) – 21-15, 21-12
3: Gia Fisher/Marilu Pally (CAL) def. Landree Coats/Bella Gamache (UO) – 21-13, 21-18
4: Lara Boos/Brooke Buchner (CAL) def. Natasha George/Valerie Peterson (UO) – 21-16, 21-11
5: Ella Dreibholz/Portia Sherman (CAL) def. Presley McCaskill/Isabel Patterson (UO) – 21-9, 21-8
Order of Finish – 2, 4, 5, 1, 3

Match 2 - #3 USC 5, Oregon 0

In all five duals, Southern Cal quickly established dominance, conceding just 11 points or fewer to the Ducks in each of the initial sets. At the No. 4 pairs, Landree Coats and Skylar Kelly engaged in a more closely contested second set against the Trojans’ duo of Ashley Pater and Madison White before ultimately conceding the first point to USC with a scoreline of 21-10, 21-17.

1: Megan Kraft/Laynie Maple (USC) def. Daley McClellan/Alina Valenti (UO) – 21-10, 21-13
2. Audrey Nourse/Nicole Nourse (USC) def. Jensen Kaelin/Ashley Schroeder (UO) – 21-7, 21-13
3: Maddi Kriz/Grace Seits (USC) def. Bella Gamache/Natasha George (UO) – 21-11, 21-4
4: Ashley Pater/Madison White (USC) def. Landree Coats/Skylar Kelly (UO) – 21-10, 21-17
5: Olivia Bakos/Molly Phillips (USC) def. Presley McCaskill/Isabel Patterson (UO) – 21-9, 21-14
Order of Finish – 4, 2, 5, 3, 1

Up Next

The Ducks host Corban for their home opener on March 21 at Amazon Park. Games start at 2 pm.

