Quacking the Roster: CB Transfer Jabbar Muhammad

Muhammad was recruited to Oklahoma State in the 2020 cycle as a mid 3-star (.8556) in the 24/7 composite by longtime corners coach Tim Duffie. The Cowboys’ secondary was stacked that year with returning starters and four future NFL players in Jarrick Bernard, Christian Holmes, Jason Taylor, and Rodarius Williams (five if Thomas Harper, who switched to safety and transferred to Notre Dame in 2023, goes pro as expected) and Muhammad didn’t see the field as a true freshman. In 2021, Muhammad played nine games as they cycled up corners to replace Williams, and then became a full-time starter in 2022 when Bernard and Holmes were drafted.

In 2023, Muhammad transferred to Washington and became the tentpole of a reconstructed secondary. It’s difficult to overstate the damage that previous head coach Jimmy Lake did to UW’s once-vaunted cornerback room in just a year and a half, and injuries to that unit of walk-ons and freshmen in the 2022 season depressed their performance even further. The addition of Muhammad, as well as a reshuffling of positions in the secondary and getting healthy, let the Huskies rebound from 75th in defensive F+ advanced statistics the year before to 36th in 2023, which appears to be the standard for UW in the post-Chris Petersen era:

Muhammad played virtually every snap in UW’s 15 FBS games during their run to the national title game last season, with the opposite corner position rotating between three players at first and then two as one of them was lost to a season-ending injury against Tulsa. I charted and graded each of those games, and in addition to my offseason preview commenting on Muhammad’s value as an addition to the team I published four articles during the year before and after Oregon’s two games against UW. For this article regarding his final year of eligibility at Oregon, I acquired the all-22 and skycam film of the two playoff games to include in the video documentation of Muhammad’s performance.

My evaluation remains unchanged – Muhammad was by far the most effective member of the Huskies’ secondary and their defense could have used four or five more additions of his caliber. His speed, instincts, and ball skills were unmatched:

:00 – Muhammad is in jersey #1 here, as in all clips in this article, and mugging the X-receiver off the line right from the snap. The QB should have come off this to hit the wide open skinny post against his slower-footed teammate instead of getting the guaranteed breakup. :10 – Quick feet and nice mirroring on the inside move then out to the pylon against a receiver being mocked to the late rounds of this year’s draft, and great extension with his superior size and positioning for the PBU. :29 – UW is late getting lined up on a quick snap here and the QB tries to take advantage, but Muhammad’s tracking the ball perfectly and stays on top of the receiver, with a better timed jump than the projected 1st rounder. :45 – Good film study here of Michigan’s formational tendencies; with the slot covered up the Z is going off ball, and Muhammad anticipates the motion before it happens then tracks him inside and out, dodges the rub, cuts under and slaps the ball down.

Muhammad’s best attribute in coverage is consistently staying on top of his receiver regardless of the defensive structure and effectively mirroring lateral movements, without getting fooled by stutters or double-moves. He has quick feet and well established independent upper and lower body control which lets him change direction smoothly to stay over his receiver. Some examples:

:00 – Initially this looks kind of like man from leverage but after the motion it’s clear they’re in zone, with Muhammad getting no help as two defenders bracket the wheeling back and three (!) are on the TE camping over the middle. It’s the bomb or a sack given the limited options in the pattern, and Muhammad never surrendering position means it’s the latter. :15 – Outside leverage is proper given the bear front and single high safety against a running team in the rain, but flipping around like this is unorthodox. However Muhammad does it with significant downfield position and a very speedy recovery to close for the breakup. :32 – Cover-1, big cushion but that’s a nasty stutter step from Texas’ other future 1st rounder. The cadence of Muhammad’s feet in time with the receiver’s is excellent; he works the receiver out to the sideline, makes the turn to play the ball and probably should have earned an offensive pass interference flag for the hug. :47 – Muhammad is on the first read deep downfield, and staying on top and in position the whole way, far longer than the play goes on. The QB dropping his eyes and not immediately progressing to the TE is the biggest reason for the sack but even if his pocket stayed clean and the ILB stayed in coverage properly instead of biting, he’d never have access to this throw and would have to wait for the other corner to get beat.

UW’s defense overall showed a vulnerability to deep passing. On my tally sheet, the Huskies allowed 18.6% of opponents’ passing plays to gain explosive yardage, which is almost double what championship-caliber defenses give up in my experience. In raw stats, they ranked 95th nationally in 20+ yard passes allowed per game, 119th in 30+ allowed, 118th in 40+, and 104th in 50+ … only two Power-5 teams had worse statistical profiles last season and they were facing massive talent departures after 2022: TCU and Oklahoma State, somewhat poetically.

Statistical regression from charting demonstrated that the culprit on these explosive passing plays for UW was a severe and totally unwarranted overreliance on man coverage given an ineffective pass rush with the 122nd worst per-game sack rate in the country, leaving the secondary isolated too long and eventually getting burned. (I admit to being stumped as to why UW’s pass rush fell off a cliff from 2022 to 2023 since they brought back most of the key personnel, but regardless it clearly was the case and a more analytically competent defensive staff would have realized this and reversed course to play more cover-3 zone, as Petersen’s staff did.)

However, charting also demonstrates that Muhammad was the least problematic and most reliable of UW’s man-coverage corners, able to hold out much longer than the rest of his teammates and contributing far more production from man defense. Some examples:

:00 – Great press here, keeps position despite the stop for the fake in-cut, good legal physicality at the top of the route and walls the receiver off from the ball already in the air, critically with downfield position so he has a right to do so. The safety comes over and nabs his pick, but it wasn’t going to the white jersey. :17 – The reversal of direction here is really impressive, as is staying outside and not biting too hard on the inside move in the first place since he’s got safety help that way but nobody else wide. Very nice timing on the reach for the breakup. :23 – Muhammad is over the slot man here (and a receiver whom Oregon State targeted extremely rarely at that) as this was part of their oddball 0-5-6 package for 3rd & longs. He’s initially got outside leverage because the safety is going to come down to act as the backer at depth, so picking this off required undercutting the route from the far side. He’s confident enough to take his eyes off the receiver and watch the QB in man coverage, which pays off. :47 – Nice footwork here, shortening the cushion just right and reading the receiver on the comeback, and having the body control to instantly reverse and make contact for the PBU instead of continuing to fly backwards as so many corners do to get beat on this type of route.

Philosophically, UW’s defense remained a “keep the play in front of you” style as it had been under previous staffs, which emphasized keeping a cushion, effective tackling, and forcing the opponent to march the field small chunks at a time. This style is contrasted with highly aggressive defenses that attack absolutely everything and try to blow up even small underneath plays, and risk missing tackles thereby giving up big plays (that approach was highly counterproductive for Alex Grinch’s defense at USC, though hardly the only thing going wrong there).

As a result of this philosophy, UW’s secondary including Muhammad was far more efficient in longer yardage situations than shorter yardage ones, by between 15 and 25 percentage points in comparable downs and field positions. The film shows effective play within the structure of the defense — coming upfield quickly with numbers to make a tackle after the catch — when they have the right spacing to do so, but also in my opinion an almost obsessive amount of backpedaling and giving ground prior to the catch when they didn’t really need to.

Since Oregon’s Mint defensive philosophy operates at a middle ground between the very soft and hyperaggressive extremes – the Ducks aren’t interested in overrunning plays but they are very interested in getting off the field on 3rd downs – I think there will have to be an adjustment for Muhammad in this regard. Some examples:

:00 – Muhammad is over a very quick receiver on 3rd & short, and to the boundary so it’ll be a fast delivery, but that’s what the cushion is for. Continuing to backpedal ten yards off the line of scrimmage means there’s no way he can defend the flat. The QB could have just has easily put it in the receiver’s belly instead of this unnecessarily high throw. :10 – Now on 3rd & 15 from the offense’s 27-yard line, a giant cushion and big backpedal makes sense. The QB foolishly takes the throw eight yards short of the sticks, Muhammad has a nice angle to close on it plus help from the safety, and they force it harmlessly out of bounds to get a punt instead of playing for a dramatic but potentially backfiring breakup. :17 – You can get off the field on 3rd & 9 from the offense’s 25 if you plant your heels at the sticks, but all the DBs retreat, then make matters worse with poor angles on the receiver to allow ten yards after the catch. :29 – Good play within the structure of the defense. Reading the QB, quick reaction off a small backpedal, firing quickly to wrap the legs for a modest gain on 2nd & 10. Some defensive philosophies would regard giving up five yards here as unacceptable, but the Huskies consider a guaranteed tackle and putting the offense in 3rd & 5 to be a fair trade. The next play was an incomplete pass followed by a punt.

Another area that I thought was a mixed bag from reviewing Muhammad’s film was playing with proper leverage against the sideline and in relation to the safety help. Much of the tape here is excellent, but there are also a substantial number of plays in which his hips are turned either too far or in entirely the wrong direction. This is the area of technique work which takes the most time to get right and so I’m expecting the standard incremental improvement that all seniors enjoy to show up most here, given that there are already good foundations. Some examples:

:00 – Bear front and both safeties playing within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage, so the corners are on their own. The QB should be attacking the other one who has his hips flipped and bad leverage; Muhammad is playing with proper leverage over the top so he controls any angle his receiver could take. By maintaining downfield position he legally prevents the receiver from getting deep enough for a successful jump on the ball. :15 – Muhammad makes the mistake of crossing his feet as he moves from inside to outside here, baited by the receiver’s quick outside step before he heads to the post. The QB’s reversion to an inelegant throwing motion creates a wobbly ball so Muhammad would have had time to recover if not for the leverage error. :29 – Here he’s over the X receiver on the bottom of the screen. The sack bails him out, but having his hips completely flipped like this means the receiver gets wide open as soon as he cuts inside. :41 – Unlike the rest of the secondary, Muhammad understands his zone assignment against this flood concept, namely to control the sideline against the widest target. The QB could have thrown it to anyone else but chooses the inside intermediate receiver, who drops the ball. I sometimes had a hard time believing I was watching this offense and this defense in the national championship.

Unsurprisingly, the lowest grades on my tally sheet for Muhammad came when he was one-on-one with tall, fast receivers, particularly when pressing. Compounding the problem is that when he lost downfield position, he had a tendency – as all UW defensive backs did – to get grabby and risk interference flags (whether they were thrown or not was another matter). Some examples:

:00 – Muhammad is doing well until he hits the 15-yard line, when instead of continuing to gain depth to maintain downfield position he instead lets the big receiver get even with him and starts grabbing as he runs past. This was somehow the less egregious of his unflagged DPIs in this game. :20 – Players, fans, and even paid commentators often have trouble with the officiating mechanics of pass interference, but this is why coverage can’t afford to give up downfield position – once the offensive player is downfield, the upfield defender can’t obstruct his path to the ball with his body. Muhammad and the rest of UW’s secondary had a very rough time pressing against Stanford and USC’s receivers and gave bigger cushions the rest of the season. :39 – This is a tough route to defend in man, Muhammad’s pretty close to perfect but he lets his weight shift outside too much when the 6’5” receiver breaks and can’t fire inside fast enough to hit him for the breakup, though he does make a nice tackle. :45 – Muhammad wants a flag for a pushoff here but there really isn’t one, he just isn’t fast enough without already starting with outside leverage to catch an elite receiver on the flag route – against that kind of size and speed he needs more than a big cushion.

Interestingly, Muhammad’s single highest performance cluster is on the scramble drill. For most high performing corners this is usually their third or fourth best area, so it’s not unusual for Muhammad to be good at it, but in my experience there’s often a bit of a dip once the play gets extended for a while and guys have to keep running around to deal with improvisation. It was impressive to watch Muhammad stay so sticky to his coverage even through multiple reversals as the play broke down, or alternately, just take matters into his own hands and effectively shut the ballcarrier down himself when others couldn’t. Some examples:

:00 – Good recognition here in zone that the QB isn’t going to be able to set his feet to throw the curl, so instead he just beelines the checkdown once the QB breaks the pocket. Nice breakdown for the tackle and even punches the ball out. :15 – The QB has misread the RPO, his Z-receiver feels blocking for him is déclassé, and he jukes the OLB into a backflip. Muhammad ends the follies by just hitting him. :30 – The two obvious holds were pretty funny, the blown coverage by the USC transfer backer was funnier, but the the slot throwing the safety to the ground at the 40-yard line took the cake for me. Anyway, nice job by Muhammad staying stuck to the Z-receiver throughout the scramble drill. :51 – Good assignment football in zone by Muhammad here, staying on top of the deepest receiver, with eyes in the backfield to turn into a safety and cut off the scrambling QB should he make it through all three levels of the defense on 3rd & long backed up in his own endzone … which he does.

Finally, Muhammad’s tackling shows strong fundamentals at times, as well as enthusiasm and excellent play identification. But there are also the typical smattering of issues that most DBs have – playing too high and without power, or going in for a big shoulder hit instead of wrapping up, or leaving his feet too early. Again, these are technical matters to improve on in his senior year with good foundations already in place: