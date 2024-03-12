 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quack Fix 3-12-24: Win and We’re In

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
Oregon v Arizona Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Jacob Walsh’s grand slam sends Oregon baseball to series win over Arizona State

5-Star LSU Commit Dakorien Moore Remains Focused on Oregon

Will Jordan James establish himself as Oregon’s new lead back this spring?

Ducks Open 11-Game Homestand Tuesday vs. Portland

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

