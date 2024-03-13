Portland Pummels Baseball, Men’s Golf Rained Out

Baseball vs. Portland

Coin a phrase…

Oregon’s mid-week match up against the University of Portland may have caught the team looking ahead to Cal this weekend, or possibly still jet lagged from their visit to Phoenix last week. Either way the Ducks failed to find a hot hand despite playing no less than six pitchers and the game spiraled into a 15-5 blowout loss.

The Pilots showed off their power from the beginning with a lead off homer. Justin Cassella answered with a lead off home run of his own in the bottom of the first inning to tie the score. A sacrifice fly from Jeffery Heard brought home another run and the Ducks had an early 2-1 lead.

@justin_cassella ties it up with a leadoff homer of his own. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/a9tt8Wik6i — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 13, 2024

It wouldn’t last long. A disastrous top of the second inning saw Portland bring 4 runners home to take a 5-2 lead. Ryan Cooley responded with a home run in the bottom of the second to close the gap to 5-3.

@Ryan_Cooney12 hits a solo shot to left for his fourth homer of the year. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/1635Sn4bQ1 — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 13, 2024

Turner Spoljaric was relieved on the mound by Ryan Featherston in the third, but the Pilots still extended their lead to 6-3. The Ducks held Portland scoreless in the fourth inning and brought in two runs to tighten the game at 6-5.

@JGWalsh_ sends a moonshot to right cutting Portland's lead down to two. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/jufS0Dd9dN — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 13, 2024

@justin_cassella cuts the lead down to one for the Ducks on an RBI single to left. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/9lvSjszfLQ — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 13, 2024

The bottom fell out completely for Oregon in the fifth inning. Featherston was pulled for Ian Umlandt, who was then himself pulled for Cole Stokes. Amid the Ducks’ struggles on the mound the Pilots blew the game open with five runs to make it 11-5. Tanner Douglas relieved Morgan Codron on the mound for the Pilots and quickly silenced the Ducks’ bats.

Facing such a large deficit Oregon began swinging aggressively but couldn’t bring any runners home. The defense stiffened for a while and the score stayed 11-5 going into the seventh inning stretch.

T6 | @colestokes4 gets help from his infield with a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning. #GoDucks



Portland 11

Oregon 5 pic.twitter.com/93QVlxIquP — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 13, 2024

The seventh inning would prove decisive as Stokes began to struggle and was relieved by Collin Clarke, but Oregon gave up three runs to trail 14-5. The Ducks continued to flounder at the plate and Portland added a last run for insurance in the 8th inning. The only Oregon pitcher to not give up a score was Matthew Grabbman who pitched a no hitter in the ninth inning with the game effectively decided.

T9 | Matthew Grabmann strikes out two and sends Portland down in order. #GoDucks



Portland 15

Oregon 5 pic.twitter.com/xxTwBCQCAH — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 13, 2024

The Ducks get a couple of days to regain their composure before welcoming Pac-12 opponent Cal to PK Park at 5:05 PM on Oregon Live Stream.

Men’s Golf @ Banon Dunes Championship

The Men’s golf team had been scheduled to compete for three days at the in Bandon, OR but the event was canceled due to bad weather.

Men’s golf will prepare to host the annual Duck Invitational in Eugene on March 25 & 26.