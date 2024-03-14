MBB: Ducks survive UCLA, get third shot at Arizona

Survive and advance. That seems to be Oregon’s motto lately on the hardwood as they were able to squeak by a very game UCLA squad 68-66 and get to the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament, where they will face off against the top-seeded Arizona Wildcats, a team that handled them rather easily in the previous two meetings this season.

The first half was a jumble of mistakes and slow play by both teams, and UCLA led 34-29. Head coach Dana Altman lamented the team’s inability to get the ball in to star Center N’Faly Dante, and obviously his words were heeded as the team began to work the ball inside, and were able to grab a 37-36 lead early in the second half.

The Ducks pushed their lead to six before the Bruins came back to knot the game at 47 all. Then Oregon produced an 8-0 run that put them up for good.

With four minutes left in the contest, the Ducks were up by 10 and looked to be cruising for a comfortable victory, but back UCLA came again.

The Bruins put together a 9-0 run to get back within a point before a basket by Dante gave the Ducks a three point lead with 35 seconds to go.

Twice UCLA again cut the lead to one but free throws by Jermaine Couisnard and Jackson Shelstad were enough to allow Oregon to hang on.

The Ducks were able to win despite shooting abysmally from deep as they hit only 20 percent of their three pointers. Shooting like that may pass when you’re you’re playing a team only hitting 29 percent of their deep balls, but Arizona is likely to be much more proficient and another performance like this will likely lead to another blowout loss to the Wildcats.