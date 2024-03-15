Oregon Sports Recap: Friday March 15

Softball @ Utah

The Ducks’ bats started hot and never cooled down. Oregon was up 11-2 at the end of the fourth inning with Morgan Scott on the mound. Utah needed to close to within 7 by the end of the fifth inning to prevent the game being called on the run rule.

With the bases loaded, Paige Sinicki drops one into left field to bring two more runs home!



M1 | Ducks 4, Utah 0#GoDucks | #Version6 pic.twitter.com/CpQqWs8umQ — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) March 15, 2024

Humphreys singles up the middle to drive in two more runs!



T2 | Ducks 6, Utah 1#GoDucks | #Version6 pic.twitter.com/3DZeGECyeY — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) March 15, 2024

That D!!!



After Morgan Scott strikes out a couple of hitters, Sinicki climbs the ladder for the third out of the inning.



E2 | Ducks 7, Utah 1#GoDucks | #Version6 pic.twitter.com/qHxHI9YSHF — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) March 15, 2024

Ariel Carlson gets in on the fun with an RBI single over second that scores the Ducks' 11th run of the game.



M4 | Ducks 11, Utah 2#GoDucks | #Version6 pic.twitter.com/eKKt5vbBpB — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) March 15, 2024

The Ducks proceeded to score 9 runs in the top of the fifth and put the game out of reach. The Utes went down swinging, loading the bases against Raegan Breedlove (who relieved Scott) and bringing 1 runner home for a final score of 20-3 in five innings. It was the most runs the Ducks have scored in a single game in nine years.

Wong drives in two more to make it an even 20.



M5 | Ducks 20, Utah 2#GoDucks | #Version6 pic.twitter.com/2KEIGePR1F — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) March 16, 2024

Oregon will try to secure the series tomorrow at 11AM.

Men’s Basketball vs Arizona: Pac-12 Tournament Round 2

The Ducks were always going to face an uphill challenge playing with only 8 healthy scholarship players in the conference tournament. A match up against a veteran Arizona squad that had played the same 8-man rotation in every game this season would be a tall task.

When Oregon’s best player, center N’Faly Dante, went down with a tailbone injury 62 seconds into the game, it looked all but impossible.

The Ducks were able to keep it close against the Wildcats for a while. But Arizona began to pull away when Oregon’s perimeter shooting (1-12 from 3-pt range) was unable to compensate for the loss of Dante. Fortunately, Dante came back into the game with 7:41 left and the Ducks were down by only ten points, 33-23, at halftime. It didn’t look good, but all hope was not lost.

Oregon came out in the 2nd half and put the pressure on Arizona. A Jermaine Couisnard 3-pointer set the tone as the Wildcats lead slowly whittled away. At the 15:13 mark the Ducks had pulled within 38-36.

The Wildcats responded to the challenge with a 3-pt play of their own to stretch the lead again to 41-36. Oregon wouldn’t let up, and after closing within 1 another Couisnard 3-pointer gave the Ducks their first lead of the half, 43-41.

Arizona answered with a three point play of their own to regain the lead 44-43. Oregon was undeterred and went on a 10-0 run highlighted by consecutive 3 pointers from Jackson Shelstad and Couisnard. The Ducks had their biggest lead of the game, 53-44 with 7:50 remaining.

Arizona tried to match Oregon’s hot perimeter shooting, but couldn’t find a rhythm. The Ducks began deliberately milking the shot clock to deny the Wildcats enough possessions for a comeback. Solid free throw shooting kept the game from getting away from Arizona as Oregon stretched their lead to 61-50 with five minutes left.

A personal foul followed by a technical foul allowed the Wildcats to make 4 free throws in succession to close the gap to 61-54. Now in serious foul trouble, it was a bad time for the Ducks’ offense to get sloppy. But that is exactly what happened and a turnover led to an Arizona 3 point play to tighten the game at 61-57 with 2:38 left.

Shelstad and Dante combined for an alley-oop layup to get Oregon back on the board. Arizona answered and it was 63-59 with 1:13 to go. The Ducks used the whole shot clock on their ensuing possession but couldn’t score. Arizona missed a three point attempt and Oregon got the defensive rebound. With less than 30 seconds left the Wildcats began deliberately fouling to preserve time on the clock. The Ducks made them pay by going 4-4 on their resulting free throws for a momentous 67-59 win.

Oregon will face the winner of tonight’s game between Colorado and Washington State at 6pm tomorrow on FOX with a spot in the NCAA Tournament at stake.

Baseball vs. Cal

The cold bats Oregon had dealt with in the latter half of their last game against Portland failed to thaw and the team dropped the first game of their series against the Cal Bears 13-1 at PK Park.

RJ Gordon started on the mound for the Ducks and despite giving up 6 earned runs on 7 hits was left in the game for five full innings. By then Oregon had only managed to bring in a single run and faced a 6-1 deficit at the top of the sixth.





Ducks get on the board with an RBI single from @Ryan_Cooney12. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/tFNg4DyiHp — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 16, 2024

The Ducks finally went to their bullpen and Brock Moore proceeded to strike out six batters in a row to keep Cal from extending their lead. But the bats wouldn’t cooperate and it was still 6-1 at the top of the eighth.

T7 | @brock_moore81 strikes out the side in back-to-back innings and notches a new career high in strikeouts with six. #GoDucks



Cal 6

Oregon 1 pic.twitter.com/dQGxezE4Pw — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 16, 2024

The bottom fell out for Oregon as Moore quickly lost control of his pitch and gave up three earned runs on three hits before being relieved by Collin Clarke. Cal’s starting pitcher Luke Short (who gave up only one earned run on seven hits over seven innings) was relieved by Tucker Bougie who held Oregon scoreless in the final two innings for a 13-1 final score.

Baseball will try to find a way out of their offensive slump and even the series with the Bears tomorrow in PK Park at 2:05PM.