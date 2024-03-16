Oregon Ducks Sunny Saturday Game Thread

Track and Field
Competition goes through the day at the OSU PNW Invite.
Tennis
Men’s tennis goes to the Bay Area with matches against Cal, starting at 12:00 pm PT. Watch the men play here.
Women’s tennis takes on Portland beginning at 1:00 pm PT. Watch the women’s matches here.
Acrobatics and Tumbling
The Ducks host Quinnipiac at 4:00 pm PT. Watch the action on Oregon Live Stream.
Softball
11 AM PT first pitch for Game 2 at Utah!— Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) March 16, 2024
https://t.co/COkgXXMh5w
#GoDucks | #Version6
Game 2 in SLC against the Utes kicks off at 11:00 am PT. See the game on Utah Live Stream.
Lacrosse
It’s a beautiful day - with high temperatures likely matching the record for 3/16 in Eugene - and lacrosse opens up their conference slate with a match against California at 12:00 pm PT. If you’re a vampire and really can’t go outside, then you can see the game on Oregon Live Stream.
Baseball
— Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 16, 2024
Back at it this afternoon. 2:05 p.m. first pitch at PK. #GoDucks
Tickets https://t.co/wzbgTAmu3x
Watch https://t.co/VUIyWBYJSe
Listen https://t.co/bxMwp3w2mP
Stats https://t.co/8fVOgd60xL pic.twitter.com/cSkKvTTddb
After being drubbed by the Golden Bears last night, the Ducks attempt to even the series today. Grayson Grinsell takes the mound for Oregon. If you can’t be at sunny PK Park for beer and hot dogs, you can cozy up with your vampire date and watch the game on Oregon Live Stream.
Basketball
Seems that I’m forgetting something...what was that now? Give me a sec...
Winning highlights. ⬇️ #GoDucks— Oregon Men's Basketball (@OregonMBB) March 16, 2024
Oh, right. Men’s basketball stunned Arizona last night to set up the Pac-12 tournament championship match against Colorado tonight. If Oregon wins and punches their automatic ticket to The Dance, then it will (again) be the most Altman-esque thing ever in March.
