Oregon Ducks Sunny Saturday Game Thread

Track and Field

Competition goes through the day at the OSU PNW Invite.

Tennis

Men’s tennis goes to the Bay Area with matches against Cal, starting at 12:00 pm PT. Watch the men play here.

Women’s tennis takes on Portland beginning at 1:00 pm PT. Watch the women’s matches here.

Acrobatics and Tumbling

The Ducks host Quinnipiac at 4:00 pm PT. Watch the action on Oregon Live Stream.

Softball

Game 2 in SLC against the Utes kicks off at 11:00 am PT. See the game on Utah Live Stream.

Lacrosse

It’s a beautiful day - with high temperatures likely matching the record for 3/16 in Eugene - and lacrosse opens up their conference slate with a match against California at 12:00 pm PT. If you’re a vampire and really can’t go outside, then you can see the game on Oregon Live Stream.

Baseball

After being drubbed by the Golden Bears last night, the Ducks attempt to even the series today. Grayson Grinsell takes the mound for Oregon. If you can’t be at sunny PK Park for beer and hot dogs, you can cozy up with your vampire date and watch the game on Oregon Live Stream.

Basketball

Seems that I’m forgetting something...what was that now? Give me a sec...

Oh, right. Men’s basketball stunned Arizona last night to set up the Pac-12 tournament championship match against Colorado tonight. If Oregon wins and punches their automatic ticket to The Dance, then it will (again) be the most Altman-esque thing ever in March.

Basketball tips off at 6:00 pm PT and will be shown on FOX.