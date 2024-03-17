Oregon Ducks Saturday Sports Recap

Softball

After shellacking the Utah Utes on Friday, Ducks softball found a way to squander a five run lead on Saturday and lose to the Utes, 10-7.

Stevie Hansen started and the Ducks scored a run to start the game, but Utah responded with two runs to take the lead going into the second inning.

Oregon then appeared to assert themselves by scoring five runs in the top of the 2nd inning, highlighted by an Alyssa Daniell double that gave the Ducks a 6-2 lead.

A sacrifice bunt gave Oregon a 7-2 lead in the next inning, and then everything fell apart for the Ducks.

Spencer Taylour came to the circle in the fourth inning, and pitched her poorest of the season. The Utes scored four in the 4th inning and three in the 5th inning, while completely shutting down the Oregon bats to even the series.

Stevie Hansen pitched three innings and had three runs off five hits with one K. Spencer Taylour pitched one inning, giving up six runs on four hits. Morgan Scott pitched the final two innings and stopped the blood loss, but Oregon’s bats had fallen silent and all was for naught at that point.

The batting leaders for the Ducks were Alyssa Daniell, who went 2-4 with 2 RBIs. Four other Ducks brought in a single RBI.

Oregon will try to take the series when then play an early game on Sunday at 10:00 am PT.

Lacrosse

Oregon lacrosse engaged in an entertaining, competitive Pac-12 opener at Papé Field on Saturday, but lost in 8-7 when California scored three unanswered goals in the last for minutes, with the game winner coming with six seconds left on the clock.

The Ducks scored the first three goals and were up 3-0 in the second period.

But the Bears responded with a 3-0 run to seemingly tie things up going into the half. Morgan McCarthy’s goal with 22 seconds left to the half gave Oregon the 4-3 lead.

The sides were even in the third after Cal scored a goal to tie the match. Cal scored the first goal of the fourth period and Oregon scored three in a row to take the 7-5 lead, but could not hold the lead and lost when the clock hit 00:00.

Oregon lacrosse (6-2) will head to the Bay Area this weekend for a Saturday match against the Stanford Cardinal.

Baseball

After enjoying lacrosse under sunny skies next door to PL Park, Ducks fans walked over to take in Oregon baseball and were treated to a victory over the California Golden Bears, 5-1.





Nine K's over six innings of one hit, one run baseball for @graysongrinsell. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/03mS0uDGz4 — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 16, 2024

Grayson Grinsell took the mound for the Ducks, and while he looked shaky at a couple of points, he pitched well enough to stay in the game for six innings, giving up the only run that Cal was able to score. He was relieved by Bradley Mullan in the 7th and 8th innings, with Logan Mercado closing out Cal in the ninth.

All was quiet until the third inning, when the Bears and Ducks traded runs. The run for the Ducks came from a bases-loaded walk.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Ducks would score all they would need to win the game. Shortstop Ryan Cooney popped off a 2-run homer over the left field wall:

@Ryan_Cooney12 gives the Ducks the lead with a two-run shot down the left-field line. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/qDq7RgZSKB — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 16, 2024

And then Justin Cassella also hit a 2-run homer to ultimately put the game away.

@justin_cassella hits the Duck's second homer of the inning with a two-run shot to dead center. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/oLG7Mx4Kjo — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 16, 2024

The sides were then quiet for the rest of the game as the pitching duel ensued.

Final line for Oregon:

Ducks baseball will also be playing for the series win when they play the rubber match today at PK Park.