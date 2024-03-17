MBB: Time to Dance

If there’s one final lesson for the Pac-12 before it bows out of existence, it’s this: don’t ever count out Dana Altman.

The UO coach pulled yet another rabbit out of his hat Saturday as he guided his squad to the Pac-12 Tournament title and punched the Duck’s ticket to the big dance, even though they have been very inconsistent as of late and, of course, riddled with injuries.

After narrowly defeating UCLA in the first round of the tournament, it didn’t look like the Ducks would be much of a match for top-seeded Arizona, who had handled them in their previous two meetings.

But lo and behold, Oregon got it done and sent the Wildcats packing.

So here was the final hurdle, Colorado, the only other team besides Arizona to sweep the regular season series with Oregon.

Colorado started out with the edge, and built themselves an early lead, but back came Oregon, fueled by their inside game and defense, and they claimed a 33-30 halftime lead.

Considering how well the Ducks have played in the second half of their previous games, a lead at halftime was a welcome sign.

Still, it seemed no matter what Oregon did right, there was Colorado once again knocking on the door.

Finally, with about five minutes left in the game, the Buffs reclaimed the lead off of a three-pointer (something that was in very short supply).

Unphased, Oregon turned to their stud big man N’Faly Dante, who bullied the Buffaloes for 25 points and came through with several huge plays in the clutch.

The final, Oregon 75, Colorado 68. The fourth straight game they had held their opponent under 70 points, all wins.

The Tournament title was the fourth for Altman, who, just when it seemed he may miss the NCAA Tournament for a third straight year, showed why he is a shoe-in future Hall-of-Fame coach.