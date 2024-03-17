Oregon Diamond Ducks Sunday Game Thread

Softball
Oregon softball has traded wins with the Utah Utes in SLC and they play for the series win today. Morgan Scott is the likely starter, and first pitch is at 10:00 am PT. You can watch the game on Utah Live Stream.
For the series!— Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) March 17, 2024
Baseball
Oregon baseball plays their match under what will likely be record sunny skies at PK Park. Kevin Seitter takes the mound at 12:05 pm as Ducks baseball looks to take their series vs. Cal.
Ducks baseball can be seen on Oregon Live Stream.
Men’s Basketball
Oregon’s improbable run in the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament means that they are an automatic qualifier and will be waiting to see when and where they will be dancing in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Today’s Selection Show begins at 3:00 pm PT, and you can watch it on CBS.
