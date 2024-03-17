Diamond Ducks Shine On Sunday

Softball

Elise Sokolsky has been steadily improving over the past two seasons, but nothing thus far would have pointed to today’s pitching performance, where Sokolsky pitched a complete game in leading Oregon softball to a series win over Utah, 5-1.

The entirety of the Utes’ hits and runs came in the first three innings. From the fourth inning on, Sokolsky completely shut down Utah.

Elise Sokolsky stikes out the side in the bottom of the fourth!!



E4 | Ducks 4, Utah 1

Utah’s sole run came in the second inning when Karlie Davison hit a solo home run to left-center, putting the Utes on the scoreboard first.

Oregon fired up the bats in the top of the third inning, where an Ariel Carlson home run scored three, and the Ducks picked up another unearned run later in the inning.

Have a blast Ariel!!!



Carlson's eighth home run of the season gives the Ducks the lead.

K.K. Humphries added an insurance home run in the top of the 7th to help put the game away.

Elise Sokolsky had the best game of her career against a Pac-12 opponent, finishing seven innings with three hits and one run. She walked three and struck out four, and sported an ERA of 1.25 on the day.

Hear from Elise Sokolsky following her complete game win Sunday at Utah.#GoDucks | #Version6 pic.twitter.com/lrwj7QL2wj — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) March 17, 2024

This is what coach Melyssa Lombardi had to say after today’s win.

Hear from Coach @MelyssaLombardi after Ducks clinched the series over Utah with a 5-1 win.#GoDucks | #Version6 pic.twitter.com/DSNI5ByxIH — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) March 17, 2024

Oregon softball (16-10, 4-2 Pac-12) comes back to Eugene this coming weekend for their next Pac-12 series against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Baseball

Oregon baseball struck at the California Golden Bears early today and did not let up en route to a 10-3 victory at PK Park.

Kevin Seitter got the start - and the win - for the Ducks, and pitched five innings, picking up one run on four hits with 6 Ks. The Bears got their only run against Seitter off a wild pitch in the third inning.

In the first inning, a Bennett Thompson RBI single was followed by a Jacob Walsh two-run shot that immediately had Cal playing catch-up.

B1 | @JGWalsh_ sends one out over the left-center wall, putting the ducks up three.



Cal 0

Oregon 3 pic.twitter.com/bvLd8zRmQj — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 17, 2024

Up 3-1, Oregon’s bats were quiet until the fourth inning, when the Ducks pinned another three on the Bears. Anson Aroz ripped a double that scored Walsh, and Justin Cassela followed two batters later with a 2 RBI line drive double of his own.

@justin_cassella sends two home on double ripped down the left field line. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/xKEoAMcdvX — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 17, 2024

Oregon was up 6-1 and the bats on both sides were silent until the top of the seventh inning, when Cal picked up two runs off pitcher Michael Freund.

Logan Mercado was brought to the mound in the eighth inning, and kept the Bears off the board in earning his third save of the season.

T8 | @loganm437 comes into relief and strikes out two, stranding one.



Cal 3

Oregon 6 pic.twitter.com/37sQ8tLwiN — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 17, 2024

Oregon piled on in the bottom of the eighth, with Anson Aroz, Ryan Cooney, and Jacob Walsh all hitting long balls to bring the game to its 10-3 conclusion.

@JGWalsh_ puts one way out for his second home run of the day. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/YYycwIaZlA — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 17, 2024

- - @a_aroz_ joins the party and launches one over the right field wall. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/1j4S7IZkwH — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 17, 2024

@Ryan_Cooney12 joins the slugfest, hitting the Ducks' third Home Run of the inning over the left field wall. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/PnF4u6cYA8 — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 17, 2024

And the final box score from today’s game:

Coach Waz had a few comments after the game:





Coach Waz impressed with the play of his young infielders. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/wTeaAn9BVS — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) March 17, 2024

Jacob Walsh reflected on another outstanding performance following last weekend’s Pac-12 Player of the Week honors.

Oregon baseball (13-6, 4-2 Pac-12) stays in Eugene and will host the Arizona Wildcats this coming weekend.