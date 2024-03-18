Tennis Recap: Men Struggle in the Bay, Women Win at Home

The Oregon men’s tennis team dropped a pair of matches to begin the Pac-12 season, falling to Stanford and California on the road. Ladies hosted Portland to get back to winning ways.

Early Wins by Stanford Secure Sweep

Stanford claimed the doubles point by winning on courts one and two. Avi Shugar and Lachlan Robertson’s match on court three remained unfinished, with them leading 6-5 when Stanford secured the point.

Following the doubles, Stanford swiftly secured the next three points in straight sets. Courts two, three, and four concluded with victories for the Cardinal, sealing their 4-0 triumph.

Quinn Vandecasteele and Zian Vanderstappen were in the midst of their second sets on courts one and five when Stanford clinched the match. Meanwhile, Lenn Luemkemann had won the first set on court six, but his match also went unfinished.

Doubles

1. Basing/Godsick (STAN) def. #33 Burton/Vandecasteele (ORE) 6-1

2. Basavareddy/Banerjee (STAN) def. Cierny/Ray Lo (ORE) 6-2

3. Lachlan Robertson/Avi Shugar (ORE) vs. Aryan Chaudhary/Harsh Hemang Parikh (STAN) 6-5, unf.

Order of Finish: 1, 2

Singles

1. #31 Nishesh Basavareddy (STAN) vs. #101 Quinn Vandecasteele (ORE) 6-4, 4-3, unf.

2. #43 Samir Banerjee (STAN) d. David Cierny (ORE) 6-2, 6-4

3. Max Basing (STAN) def. Vlad Breazu (ORE) 6-1, 6-4

4. Kyle Kang (STAN) def. Matthew Burton (ORE) 6-2, 6-4

5. #81 Neel Rajesh (STAN) led Zian Vanderstappen (ORE) 6-3, 4-2, unf.

6. Lenn Luemkemann (ORE) vs. Hudson Rivera (STAN) 6-7 (5), 1-1, unf.

Order of Finish: 2, 4, 3

Ducks Cannot Hold Off Cal

In a 4-1 defeat against California, Matthew Burton secured the sole point for the Ducks during Saturday’s match.

Avi Shugar and Lachlan Robertson were the first to fall on court three. The No. 65 ranked doubles team from California overcame Matthew Burton and Quinn Vandecasteele, sealing the doubles point for the Bears.

The singles matches began with David Cierny’s loss on court two, putting California ahead 2-0.

However, Matthew Burton’s triumph on court four, with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Qian Sun, kept Oregon in contention.

Vlad Breazu and Lenn Luemkemann suffered defeats on courts three and six, ensuring the overall victory for the Bears.

Quinn Vandecasteele’s match on court one was left unfinished, with him leading No. 107 Carl Emil Overbeck 4-3 in the third set. Meanwhile, Zian Vanderstappen and Jonathan Irwanto were deadlocked at six games apiece in their second set when the match concluded.

Doubles

1. #65 Alex Chang/Mikey Wright (CAL) def. #33 Matthew Burton/Quinn Vandecasteele (ORE) 6-4

2. Lucas Magnaudet/Timofey Stepanov (CAL) vs. Lenn Luemkemann/Ray Lo (ORE), 3-2, unf.

3. Carl Emil Overbeck/Qian Sun (CAL) def. Avi Shugar/Lachlan Robertson (ORE) 6-1

Order of Finish: 3, 1

Singles

1. No. 107 Carl Emil Overbeck (Cal) vs. No. 101 Quinn Vandecasteele (ORE) 6-0, 3-6, 3-4, unf.

2. Alex Chang (CAL) def. David Cierny (ORE) 6-1, 6-1

3. Timofey Stepanov (CAL) def. Vlad Breazu (ORE) 6-1, 7-5

4.Matthew Burton (ORE) def. Qian Sun (CAL) 6-1, 6-1

5. Jonathan Irwanto (CAL) vs. Zian Vanderstappen (ORE) 6-3, 6-6, unf.

6. Lucas Magnaudet (CAL) def. Lenn Luemkemann (ORE) 6-4, 6-3

Order of Finish: 2, 4, 3, 6

Oregon Women Blast Portland for Home Win

Following six consecutive matches away from home, the Oregon women’s tennis team celebrated a triumphant return to the Student Tennis Center by defeating in-state rival Portland 6-1 on Saturday.

The doubles showdown saw the top two matches split, leading to a decisive tiebreaker on court three. Candela Aparisi and Karin Young secured a hard-fought 7-6 (5) victory against UP’s Rimona Rouf and Alaia Rubio Perez, clinching the doubles point for the Ducks (9-5) for the 10th time in 14 matches this season.

In the No. 2 doubles position, Jo-Yee Chan and Sophie Luescher secured a 6-2 win, while UO’s top pair, Tilde Jagare and Uxia Martinez Moral, succumbed to the nation’s 68th-ranked duo of Sally Pethybridge and Iva Zelic.

Chan extended Oregon’s lead to 2-0 with a dominant 6-4, 6-0 victory at third singles, marking her third consecutive win and 10th of the spring. Young contributed to the scoreline with a straight-set triumph on court five, enhancing her singles record to 9-3 this spring.

Aparisi clinched the decisive fourth point on court six, delivering a 6-2, 6-4 victory for her fifth singles win of the campaign.

Oregon’s dominance continued with Martinez Moral’s 6-3, 6-2 victory at No. 4 and Luescher’s hard-fought three-set win at No. 1. Despite dropping the second set to Zelic 2-6 after winning the first set 6-4, Luescher rallied in a third-set 10-point tiebreak, overcoming a 5-7 deficit to secure a 10-8 victory with five of the final six points.

Doubles

1. #68 Sally Pethybridge/Iva Zelic (POR) def. Tilde Jagare/Uxia Martinez Moral (ORE) 6-4

2. Jo-Yee Chan/Sophie Luescher (ORE) def. Aleks Dimitrijevic/Meagan Pearson (POR) 6-2

3. Candela Aparisi/Karin Young (ORE) def. Rimona Rouf/Alaia Rubio Perez (POR) 7-6 (7-5)

Order of Finish: 2, 1, 3

Singles

1. Sophie Luescher (ORE) def. Iva Zelic (POR) 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 (10-8)

2. Sally Pethybridge (POR) def. Nina Geissler (ORE) 6-4, 6-4

3. Jo-Yee Chan (ORE) def. Alaia Rubio Perez (POR) 6-4, 6-0

4. Uxia Martinez Moral (ORE) def. Aleks Dimitrijevic (POR) 6-3, 6-2

5. Karin Young (ORE) def. N. Arbaizar Martinez (POR) 6-1, 6-3

6. Candela Aparisi (ORE) def. Rimona Rouf (POR) 6-2, 6-4

Order of Finish: 3, 5, 6, 4, 1, 2

Up Next

The Duck Men hit the road for matches at the University of Texas San Antonio on March 26 and Denver University on March 29. The Women host Arizona State of Friday and Arizona on Sunday.