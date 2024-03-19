MBB: Deep Trouble?

The Ducks, after a two-year hiatus, are back in the NCAA Tournament.

Dana Altman showed why he is the dean of Pac-12 coaches by spurring his injury-riddled Ducks to the Conference Tournament championship, stamping their automatic spot in the Big Dance.

It was thrilling, it was unexpected, it was invigorating, and the last thing I want to do is rain on the parade.

But I have a concern.

It sure as heck has nothing to do with Oregon’s post game, coaching, or defense. Those were proven top notch.

No, this is an issue with what these days has become fundamental to the game of basketball, and something that previous Oregon tourney teams had little issue with...the 3-point line.

In the championship game against Colorado, Oregon shot 2 for 17 from beyond the arc.

I repeat, 2 for 17. Roughly 12 percent.

Unfortunately, this has been somewhat of a trend as of late. Not necessarily shooting 12 percent, but shooting quite unimpressively from deep.

For the season, Oregon is shooting 34 percent on 3’s. But it’s the recent struggles that have me concerned stepping onto college basketball’s grand stage.

In their last three regular season games, Oregon shot a combined 26 percent from deep.

They followed that up by shooting a combined 21 percent in three Conference Tournament games.

They’ve managed to get as far as they have through great coaching, gritty defense, and great inside play. But will that be enough against South Carolina on Thursday? Should they advance, will that be enough potentially against Creighton?

I’m not saying they can’t ramp it up a bit, they’ve shown at times that they can. Particularly Jermaine Couisnard and Jackson Shelstad. The problem is, it’s not necessarily something we can count on, because we haven’t seen it on a consistent enough basis.

It’s very difficult to win this day in age in basketball with poor shooting from distance. Somehow, the Ducks have won four straight doing it.

Can they make it five? Can they make it more?

Because at this point they might as well start a construction business with all the bricks they’re laying.