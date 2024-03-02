MBB: Tournament hopes likely over after blowout loss

It doesn’t seem like that long ago that Oregon was 5-0 in conference and was sitting at the Top of the Pac-12.

But it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.

Ever since a fateful trip to the mountain schools the Ducks have lacked any sort of consistency and Saturday answered the question pretty profoundly as to whether they can hang with the big boys.

Arizona dismantled Oregon 103-83 and solidified their spot as an upper seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, an event that now seems like it will be missed by the Ducks for the third consecutive season, something that has never before happened in Dana Altman’s tenure in Eugene.

A former trademark of Altman-led Oregon teams was playing their best basketball as the season wound down.

In 2019 the Ducks stormed from 6th in the conference to the Sweet 16, and followed that up the next couple years by winning back-to-back Pac-12 championships.

But in the three seasons following that Oregon has been unable to find that spark, and has finished each year very inconsistently, resulting in missing out on the Big Dance, a place they had been too in eight of the previous nine seasons.

The Ducks return home for the final two regular season games to host the mountain schools with a chance for some redemption.

Still, any hopes they have of getting inside the bubble now likely hinge on winning the Pac-12 Tournament.

That, however, would require consistent play, something the Ducks have been unable to find.