Quacking the Roster: CB Transfer Kam Alexander

Alexander was recruited to Sam Houston State in the 2019 cycle, which was an FCS program through the 2022 season and transitioned to FBS (Conference USA membership) in 2023. He played in six games as a developmental backup as a true freshman that year. During the Spring 2021 season, which FCS teams played in lieu of Fall 2020 due to covid, Alexander played as a rotational cornerback in all 10 games of the Bearkats’ undefeated national championship season. He followed that up by playing as the the primary backup corner in every game of SHSU’s 11-1 run to the FCS quarterfinals in the Fall of 2021.

In 2022, Alexander played the first four games in what I believe was a starting role (including the opener against Texas A&M, at times covering future Oregon teammate Evan Stewart, a game I reviewed for both his film study article and this one), but sat out the rest of the season and preserved a redshirt year. He transferred to UTSA in 2023, which had been a C-USA member since 2013 but switched to the American conference that year, meaning he missed seeing his old team (and Oregon OC Will Stein). I acquired and charted Alexander’s film with the Roadrunners last year, in which he was part of what I would describe as an equal rotation of three starting outside cornerbacks during the 12-FBS-game regular season and culminated in his MVP performance in the Frisco bowl when he finally saw the majority of snaps.

The 2019, Fall 2021, and 2023 seasons count against Alexander’s eligibility while the Spring 2021 and 2022 ones do not, so his 2024 year with Oregon will be his final remaining. Alexander was unrated by the major recruiting services both as a prep in 2019 and as a transfer in 2022, but is considered a 4-star (.9000) transfer value by 24/7 Sports this cycle.

The most immediately obvious aspect of Alexander’s film is his speed and instantaneous acceleration, and the contrast between his style of play and the other two corners at UTSA was that he would often deliberately leave some more spacing in his coverages to bait the throw and then drive on the ball for breakups and interception attempts. This resulted in far more havoc plays, and at 15 on the season (1.15 per game, tied for 3rd nationally) Alexander had more PBUs than every other cornerback on the team combined. Some examples:

(Reminder – you can use the button in the lower right corner to control playback speed)

:00 – Alexander is in jersey #2 for the Bearkats, who are dropping into quarters, and he’s playing a little further back on this out pattern from the No.3 receiver (Stewart is on the other side of the field). The QB thinks he can fit the ball in against the sideline but Alexander drives on it faster than the receiver can turns his head and makes a leaping play on the ball for a big return. :18 – Now in jersey #18, as with all Roadrunner clips, over the X on the top of the screen. On this unusual 4th & goal from the 9 it’s a cover-0 blitz bringing six but with no one pressing. Alexander keeps his outside leverage as long as possible in case the X is heading for the corner and doesn’t break until the last second when he commits inside, then when it looks like he’s left too much room accelerates underneath and bats it down. :23 – Alexander is so far from the receiver that he’s off the screen, then zooms in looking like an actual roadrunner for the breakup. He’s chiding himself for not getting a pick-six. :39 – Beautiful drive and extension here for the fingertip interception. The QB thinks Alexander’s too far off both in depth and and width coming from on top of the 20 to make this, but he’s wrong.

In terms of technique, I don’t see a lot of mirroring with Alexander; instead he tends to turn and run with the receiver, trusting his exceptional speed and burst to stay on top of him and either close with, or maintain throughout the route, strong physical contact. On my tally sheet it’s been an effective approach – half the teams he faced in this project were top-40 passing offenses including Texas A&M, Tennessee, and UNT, but his rate of getting beat was under 4% and he only generated one penalty flag. Here’s a representative sample:

:00 – This was the longest air-yard attempt I saw Alexander defend, nearly 60 yards, and he has no trouble staying well on top the whole way. :10 – Good physical coverage of the big X here, this is where the QB wants to go with the ball and Alexander immediately taking it away contributes to the sack. :18 – I thought this was a coverage mismatch, they should have had Alexander on McCaffery. The difference in Alexander’s ability to stay on top of his guy in press and his teammate getting run past even with a cushion is apparent. :24 – This is really impressive coordination, Alexander is on top of the route the whole way, then when the ball arrives cuts under for the leaping play on the ball.

From the film I thought UTSA was a very well coached defense in all the hallmarks that don’t show up in the stat sheet but stand out from observation – communication, assignment discipline, appropriate schemes, avoiding penalties, getting off blocks and playing with leverage, sound tackling form. In the metrics I track from charting, this was one of the stronger defenses I saw in 2023 – significantly above average in all six categories and championship caliber in two (passing efficiency and rushing explosion), with an aggregate success rate of 59.5% given the down & distance, 5.56 adjusted YPP allowed, and 11.9% of opponents’ plays achieving explosive yardage.

In my experience that usually correlates with a ranking in F+ advanced statistics somewhere in the 30s or low 40s, so I was surprised to see the Roadrunners finished ranked only 73rd. I’m sure that’s due to opponent adjustment effects, but I also charted Liberty’s 2023 season with a virtually identical strength of schedule and final F+ ranking, and their defense graded out significantly worse on my tally sheet – predicting their drubbing in the Fiesta Bowl. This is a rare instance in which my charting system and personal observations significantly disagree with F+ (other adv stats models like Beta_Rank have UTSA’s defense higher, though still not where I would expect).

However, one area that I felt UTSA’s coaches were making a mistake concerned their amount of secondary rotation, which I thought was excessive when there were clear differences in the productivity of certain defensive backs. This was most starkly the case with their nickel safety (I had the regression engine run out the differential stats for that position out of curiosity and some of the situational numbers were eye-popping, but beyond the scope of this project), but almost as clear at cornerback as well.

Simply put, they should have been playing Alexander a lot more often, probably almost always on the field during meaningful play, and rotating the other spot between the remaining two. The Roadrunners’ per-play defensive success rate fell almost six and a half points when he’s off the field compared to when he’s on it during meaningful snaps, and they gave up nearly four percentage points more explosive plays when Alexander is off the field. Situationally, there is a very large and consistent falloff of about ten percentage points in defensive success rate across every single down & distance category when Alexander was off the field, except for 1st & 10 pass defense which is about the same and 3rd & medium rush defense (when they’re actually a little better, which seems like a weird anomaly).

Alexander graded out very well in a variety of coverage structures, with no particular performance spikes or valleys in the data regression with different route types, man vs zone, safety help, or field position. Here’s a representative sample:

:00 – Texas A&M is in tight here, and SHSU has one corner close in with Alexander deeper and off screen at the snap. The ball to Stewart is underthrown, but the Bearkats are playing it perfectly – the safety has inside leverage and Alexander is outside, containing any play to the pylon and matching Stewart’s speed. He’s unsuccessful at persuading his teammate to go down in the endzone for a touchback that would have conserved yardage, though. :24 – Coverage is within structure, nice break after retreating without much loss of time or space, closes extremely fast before the receiver can turn and try to juke him, excellent form tackle. :30 – Outside leverage with help from the safety inside, closes well as the ball arrives for the breakup, excellent body control to work around the receiver and rake the arms while laid out in midair. :49 – No safety help this time because they’re occupied with the RPO; Alexander is pressing and then has outside leverage on this slant route, then accelerates to cut inside and knock the ball down.

There aren’t a lot of plays in which Alexander surrenders downfield position, fewer than 5% of coverages, but on nearly half of those he still recovers well with excellent acceleration to close on the receiver and effectively defend the play. Some examples:

:00 – Alexander is in press man on Stewart to the bottom of the screen. The 5-star gets past him off the line, but good recovery by Alexander to get back even and prevent Stewart from getting to the ball drifting to the pylon. :15 – Top of the screen against the Z, starts with inside leverage but bites on that outside step and gets his hips flipped when the receiver instead runs the post. Alexander recovers very well to close the gap and gets the breakup in the endzone. :24 – The double move has Alexander slide inside and the receiver makes it outside free, but this is an excellent recovery: he works the receiver to the sideline, runs in his hip pocket, and turns his head to play the ball to avoid the flag.

Alexander only gave up three 20+ yard passes in 2023, and on none of them did I really think he was beat – he contested all three with a hand inside the receiver’s, and in my opinion the offense was fortunate it wasn’t a breakup on a 50/50 ball. Here are all three:

:00 – Close coverage, times his leap well, has a hand inside the catch … can’t ask a lot more here, receiver just made a very nice play high pointing the ball. His teammates all seem to think there was some offensive tugging but I didn’t see it. :22 – I really don’t think you can defend this pass any better, the receiver just rips the ball out of the air on a well contested jump ball. :30 – On this one the jam off the line is clearly ineffective, so in that sense this probably would have been defended better from on top rather than gambling and losing. But as it is Alexander recovers well and gets a hand inside so the receiver can’t fully extend for it and has to catch it against his body, so this is still a fairly low probability reception.

Alexander’s speed was an asset all over the field, beyond pass coverage. Here’s an interesting collection of examples that show off several different contexts Alexander’s talents were used:

:00 – The offense is unbalanced here with five to the field, so Alexander blitzes off the weakside edge and blazes right past the diving back. He forces the QB into a silly throw. :12 – Alexander is to the boundary on this trick play, a halfback pass down the field sideline. The corner and safety to that side both bite on the initial swing to him so the Z is running free. Watch when Alexander turns to run for him, it’s before the halfback even plants his left foot to set up and throw. He takes the correct angle to chase him down from across the field and save the touchdown. :33 – The pick comes from the tipped ball, not much Alexander does to contribute to it, but watch how he’s throttling up and down during the return to get well ahead of then behind his teammate as a blocker. :48 – The receiver is already losing the ball but this was the clearest film available on what Alexander would do when a breakup was still in play, as opposed to needing to tackle because the catch was made – use his speed to smash into the catch and further interrupt it.

Alexander had about 30% more tackles on the season than either of the other two corners in the primary rotation, despite each playing about the same number of snaps. There are two main reasons for this: first, when UTSA employed a corner fire blitz he was always the man to do it; second, he struck me as more adroit than most at identifying and getting to outside runs and screens, as well as tracking down scrambling QBs. His tackling form looks pretty solid, wrapping up and tangling the legs rather than just flying at them or going for a big shoulder hit, though at 5’11” and 175 lbs he has some expected trouble bringing down the biggest game. Here’s a representative sample: