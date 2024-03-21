MBB: Couisnard drops 40, Oregon rolls to second round

It’s been said that male athletes will raise their game and “show out” a bit when they know a certain special lady is in attendance.

For Oregon guard Jermaine Couisnard, that special lady happened to be his grandmother, who was able to make the trip from Indiana to see him play in person for the first time in a Ducks uniform.

Suffice to say, he didn’t let her down.

Couisnard dropped 40 points, the most ever by a Duck in an NCAA Tournament game, and Oregon rolled 6th seed South Carolina 87-73 to advance to the round of 32 on Saturday against head coach Dana Altman’s former squad, the Creighton Bluejays.

The game was a slugfest for majority of the first half, with the two teams battling to a standstill until a small run put the Gamecocks ahead by six.

But the Ducks came quacking right back and, led by a strong defensive effort, pushed their lead to 10 nearing halftime.

A half-court heave went down for South Carolina to end the first half, slicing the lead to five and seemingly giving the Gamecocks momentum.

But it wasn’t to be.

As they have done so many times recently, the Ducks put together a rousing second half, and, led by Couisnard and N’Faly Dante, who had his way with the smaller SC lineup, pushed their lead as high as 18 and stayed in complete control for the remainder of the game.

It was the fifth win in a row for Oregon, who’s Tournament hopes looked dead in the water after they lost two late season games to Arizona and Colorado.

But Dana Altman is again working his March magic, and Oregon is now headed to round two to square off against his former school.

The game will be Saturday, with the time yet to be determined. Let’s all hope Grandma Couisnard will be in attendance again.