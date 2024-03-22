Friday Recap: Diamond Ducks Dust off the Desert Schools

Softball vs Arizona State
Morgan Scott started on the mound for the first of three games for the Ducks at the Jane. The Sun Devils got two runners home unearned in the first inning due to a fielding error from Oregon. Scott was undeterred, and those would be the last runners to make it home for the visitors.
Scott and the defense kept the game close, but Oregon’s bats were cold for most of the game against Marissa Schuld and the Sun Devils. Oregon finally got on the board with a home run in the fourth inning from Alyssa Daniell.
It looked like the Ducks would tie the game in the bottom of the fifth when Hanna Delgado hit a triple, but she was left stranded on base. In the bottom of the sixth, Alyssa Daniell hit her second homer of the game to tie it 2-2.
The Sun Devils could not extend their lead in the top of the seventh, and Paige Sinicki scored the winning run for Oregon on a sacrifice fly.
The 3-2 victory gives the Ducks the chance to lock up the series tomorrow. The teams will meet again on Saturday at 2PM.
Baseball vs Arizona
The strength of the Oregon baseball team is their power hitting, but there have been games this season where they have struggled to connect with the ball. Today against Arizona was one of those games, but a terrific pitching performance from starter RJ Gordan kept the score low enough for the Ducks to squeak by with a 2-1 victory.
After three scoreless innings, Arizona got on the board in the fourth on an RBI single. It would be the only run the defense gave up while Gordan pitched six full innings.
It wouldn’t be until the bottom of the sixth until the Ducks were able to respond, but Bennett Tompson’s 2-RBI single gave Oregon a lead they would never relinquish.
Gordan was relieved part way through the seventh inning by Brock Moore, who kept the Wildcats from bringing any runners home. Though Oregon’s bats never extended the lead, Bradley Mullen and Logan Mercado finished off the game from the mound by holding Arizona scoreless.
We’ll see if either team’s offense shows up tomorrow when the Ducks look to lock up the series at 2:05PM.
