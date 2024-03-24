Oregon Ducks Saturday Sports Wrap

Lacrosse

The Ducks played fairly competitively against the Cardinal and were down four at the half, 8-4, and even closed to 8-5 shortly into the third period; but after that #23 Stanford took Oregon out of the game en route to an 18-8 final score.

The Ducks did well in their free position shooting but spent too much of the game defending their goal, with the Cardinal taking 40 shots on goal to 14 for Oregon.

Two of Oregon’s three losses this season have been against ranked teams (the other being #22 Rutgers).

Oregon (6-34, 0-2 Pac-12) returns to Eugene next Saturday when they host UC Davis (8-3, 1-1 Pac-12).

Baseball

Oregon baseball picked up the series win against the Arizona Wildcats, with a walkoff sacrifice bunt winning the contest in the ninth inning.

Grayson Grinsell got the start for Oregon today, and the first few innings were a fairly damp affair.

Grinsell kept the Wildcats off the board until the fifth inning. The Ducks picked up an early lead in the second inning, off a Bryce Boettcher two-run homer.

In the top of the fifth inning, however, Grinsell gave up a solo home run with two outs.

He then hit a pitcher, followed by a single that ended his afternoon and sent Michael Freund to the mound.

Freund went 1-2-3 in the 6th inning, but ran into trouble in the 7th, and with a runner on third base the Ducks brought in Bradley Mullan. Arizona then hit an RBI double, with the run charged to Freund.

Mullan pitched a lock-down 8th and 9th inning, going 1-2-3 in each frame. That set Oregon up for a dramatic bottom of the 9th inning. Anson Aroz was hit by a pitch and Mason Neville replaced Aroz as a pinch runner. Neville then reached third base on a Chase Meggers double. The stage was then set for a Bryce Boettcher sacrifice bunt to come away with the walkoff win.

Bradley Mullan got today’s win. Bryce Boettcher went 2-3 and picked up all three RBIs for Oregon.

Coach Wasikowski had this to day after the win:

Oregon baseball goes for the sweep tomorrow against Arizona. The game starts at 12:05 pm PT and will be shown on Oregon Live Stream.

Softball

Oregon’s second game against Arizona State was supposed to start at 2:05 pm PT, but the rain forced the grounds crew to keep the tarp on the infield until about 2:40 pm. From then it took awhile to spruce up the infield and get lines chalked, and the game didn’t start until 3:32 pm.

Elise Sokolsky took the start for the Ducks, and with two outs in the first inning ASU was first on the board with a two-run homer.

Oregon responded in the bottom of the first inning with an Alyssa Daniell sacrifice fly to make it a 2-1 ball game.

Sokolsky settled down and kept the Sun Devils off the board through the fifth inning.

Oregon’s bats came to life in the fourth inning. K.K. Humphreys scored the first run of the inning with an RBI single, then Kedre Luschar pinch-hit a 2 RBI triple and the Ducks had a 4-2 lead.

Kai Luschar then capped the four-run inning with another run, courtesy of an error by the ASU shortstop.

In the sixth inning, ASU attempted a comeback when they hit another two-run homer off Sokolsky.

That brought in Taylour Spencer to the circle. Spencer picked up the first two outs of the inning, but it sure looked like she was buying time for Morgan Scott to warm up and save the game, as Scotty was pitching in earnest in the bullpen. Scotty came in to get the last out of the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, another ASU infield error scored the insurance run for Oregon and the Ducks were up 6-4. The Sun Devils got on base in the 7th by way of an error, but Scotty picked up the next three outs to close out Game 2.

Elise Sokolsky (4-0) picked up the win, and Morgan Scott earned her first save of the season.

Ducks softball plays for the sweep against ASU tomorrow at 12:05 pm PT. Weather may again be a factor in tomorrow’s game, as showers are projected to be heaviest at around 1:00 pm. The game will be telecast on the Pac-12 Network.