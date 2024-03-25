 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Diamond Ducks Sunday Recap

Softball gets the sweep, and baseball does not

By The_Badwater
Softball

Oregon softball may have had to endure another weather delay on Sunday, but the result was the same as they came away with the weekend sweep of the Arizona State Sun Devils with a 5-0 victory in Game 3.

Morgan L. Blackwell

Stevie Hansen had her most solid pitching performance of the season to date, and was helped by a great Oregon defensive effort.

While ASU struggled to generate anything offensively throughout the game, the Oregon bats immediately took to the scoreboard in the first inning. Hanna Delgado got a leadoff walk and was sent home with an Ariel Carlson shot over the left field fence.

The left field corner must have been a magnet for Ducks home runs, because with two outs Vallery Wong sent a solo shot at nearly the same place.

In the third inning, Wong picked up her second RBI of the game with a single that brought Alyssa Daniell to the plate.

With a solo shot in the sixth inning, Emma Kauf tacked on the final run of the shutout.

Hansen and the Oregon pitching was helped by a rock-solid Ducks defense all afternoon.

Stevie Hansen pitched six innings of the shutout, ending with 3 hits, 2 walks, and two Ks.

Morgan L. Blackwell

Morgan Scott blanked the Sun Devils in the seventh inning, putting ASU away 1-2-3 to seal the game.

These were coach Melyssa Lombardi’s comments after the game:

Oregon softball (19-19, 7-2 Pac-12) picked up their first Pac-12 sweep of the season and will play four games over the next week, starting with a match on Tuesday at Cal State Fullerton. They then head to Los Angeles for a Thursday-Saturday series against the UCLA Bruins.

Baseball

The incessant drizzle at PK Park was symbolic of the drubbing that Oregon baseball surely felt on Sunday, with Arizona dashing any hopes of a Ducks sweep in this series.

Pitcher Kevin Seitter started and allowed three runs up to the point he was relieved in the sixth inning. Initially, the Ducks bats gave Oregon a lead up to that point.

After Seitter was relieved, the Oregon pitching was universally awful, and pitchers Brock Moore, Logan Mercado, and Collin Clarke allowed for 12 runs in the late innings, and Arizona took game three by a score of 15-4.

To be fair, baseball was playing in some ugly football weather and this just wasn’t their day. The Ducks did pick up the series win, and have to feel good about that.

The weather is forecast to be much better this coming weekend, when the Oregon Ducks (15-7, 6-3 Pac-12) host a Wed-Sat four game series against Seattle University. The first game of the series is on Wednesday, 3/27, at 5:05 pm PT.

