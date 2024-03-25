Beach Volleyball: Ducks Sweep Corban

On Thursday afternoon at Amazon Park, the Oregon beach volleyball team secured a 5-0 victory over Corban, putting an end to their eight-match losing streak.

Oregon took a 2-0 lead with comprehensive wins in the No. 3 and 5 spots of the lineup. Kendall Clark and Skylar Kelly led the charge with a dominant performance, defeating Allyson Reid and Erin Scott with a score of 21-12, 21-13. Following suit, Natasha George and Sophie Gregoire extended Oregon’s lead with a solid 21-15, 21-18 triumph.

At the top seed, Daley McClellan and Alina Valenti battled past Emma Bischoff and Megan Dennis of Corban, securing a 21-19, 21-17 victory that not only clinched the third point but also sealed the overall dual win for the Ducks.

Wave 2 results…

1️⃣ 21-19, 21-17

6️⃣ 16-21, 21-18 (exhibition)



Alina/Daley clinch the dual, UO takes a 3-0 lead vs Corban.#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/NtgCVX8cFH — Oregon Beach Volleyball (@oregonbvb) March 21, 2024

Presley McCaskill and Isabel Patterson continued Oregon’s dominance by sweeping aside Allyson Reid and Erin Scott once more, solidifying a 4-0 lead with a score of 21-19, 21-19. This marked their team-leading fourth win of the season. In the No. 2 spot, Landree Coats and Bella Gamache recovered from a first-set setback to claim a 16-21, 22-20, 15-9 triumph against Jassica McMillian and Danae Stokes, completing the sweep.

In exhibition play, Lolo Folau and Halli Fields split two sets with scores of 16-21 and 21-18 against Corban’s No. 6 pair. Corban was ranked No. 2 in the NAIA poll with a record of 6-1 before the match. With this victory, Oregon maintains an impeccable record of 9-0 in matches played at Amazon Park.

Full Results:

Oregon 5, Corban 0

1: Daley McClellan/Alina Valenti (ORE) def. Emma Bischoff/Megan Dennis (CORB) – 21-19, 21-17

2: Landree Coats/Bella Gamache (ORE) def. Jassica McMillian/Danae Stokes (CORB) – 16-21, 22-20, 15-9

3: Natasha George/Sophie Gregoire (ORE) def. Nicole Bantilan/Emmi Marks (CORB) – 21-15, 21-18

4: Presley McCaskill/Isabel Patterson (ORE) def. Allyson Reid/Erin Scott (CORB) – 21-19, 21-19

5: Kendall Clark/Skylar Kelly (ORE) def. Jordan Faircloth/Kiley Power (CORB) – 21-12, 21-13

Order of Finish – 5, 3, 1, 4, 2