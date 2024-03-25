 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Beach Volleyball: Ducks Sweep Corban

Oregon snapped an 8-game losing streak by clobbering Corban at home.

By LittleBitLouderNow
/ new
Not Released Beach Volleyball Photo by Zoran Milich/Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon at Amazon Park, the Oregon beach volleyball team secured a 5-0 victory over Corban, putting an end to their eight-match losing streak.

Oregon took a 2-0 lead with comprehensive wins in the No. 3 and 5 spots of the lineup. Kendall Clark and Skylar Kelly led the charge with a dominant performance, defeating Allyson Reid and Erin Scott with a score of 21-12, 21-13. Following suit, Natasha George and Sophie Gregoire extended Oregon’s lead with a solid 21-15, 21-18 triumph.

At the top seed, Daley McClellan and Alina Valenti battled past Emma Bischoff and Megan Dennis of Corban, securing a 21-19, 21-17 victory that not only clinched the third point but also sealed the overall dual win for the Ducks.

Presley McCaskill and Isabel Patterson continued Oregon’s dominance by sweeping aside Allyson Reid and Erin Scott once more, solidifying a 4-0 lead with a score of 21-19, 21-19. This marked their team-leading fourth win of the season. In the No. 2 spot, Landree Coats and Bella Gamache recovered from a first-set setback to claim a 16-21, 22-20, 15-9 triumph against Jassica McMillian and Danae Stokes, completing the sweep.

In exhibition play, Lolo Folau and Halli Fields split two sets with scores of 16-21 and 21-18 against Corban’s No. 6 pair. Corban was ranked No. 2 in the NAIA poll with a record of 6-1 before the match. With this victory, Oregon maintains an impeccable record of 9-0 in matches played at Amazon Park.

Full Results:

Oregon 5, Corban 0

1: Daley McClellan/Alina Valenti (ORE) def. Emma Bischoff/Megan Dennis (CORB) – 21-19, 21-17
2: Landree Coats/Bella Gamache (ORE) def. Jassica McMillian/Danae Stokes (CORB) – 16-21, 22-20, 15-9
3: Natasha George/Sophie Gregoire (ORE) def. Nicole Bantilan/Emmi Marks (CORB) – 21-15, 21-18
4: Presley McCaskill/Isabel Patterson (ORE) def. Allyson Reid/Erin Scott (CORB) – 21-19, 21-19
5: Kendall Clark/Skylar Kelly (ORE) def. Jordan Faircloth/Kiley Power (CORB) – 21-12, 21-13
Order of Finish – 5, 3, 1, 4, 2

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...