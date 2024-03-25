Tennis Recap: Ladies Fall to Desert Schools at Home

Arizona State Sweeps Ducks

The No. 61 Oregon women’s tennis team dropped a 4-0 decision to No. 39 Arizona State on Friday afternoon at the Student Tennis Center.

Despite their efforts, the Ducks (9-6, 0-3) were unable to secure the doubles point, marking only the fifth occasion this season where they fell short in this aspect. ASU took control early, clinching the first point of the day with victories at the first and third doubles positions. Oregon’s top pairing of Tilde Jagare and Uxia Martinez Moral engaged in a fierce battle against the nation’s 39th-ranked duo, Patricija Spaka and Chelsea Fontenel, ultimately succumbing 6-1. Meanwhile, Karin Young and Candela Aparisi suffered a 6-3 defeat to Rachel Hanford and Emilija Tverjonaite.

The Sun Devils (9-8, 1-4) continued their momentum into singles play, securing straight-set wins at the top three positions, handing the Ducks their third loss in the last eight matches. Sara Svetac overcame Jo-Yee Chan on court three with a score of 6-0, 6-4, halting Chan’s three-match winning streak.

Emilija Tverijonaite, took the point with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Nina Geissler at second singles. Chelsea Fontenel sealed the Sun Devils’ sweep with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Sophie Luescher on court one.

#39 Arizona State 4, #61 Oregon 0

Doubles

1. #34 Patricija Spaka/Chelsea Fontenel (ASU-W) def. Tilde Jagare/Uxia Martinez Moral (ORE) 6-1

2. Jo-Yee Chan/Sophie Luescher (ORE) vs. Giulia Morlet/Sara Svetac (ASU-W) 3-5, unfinished

3. Rachel Hanford/Emilija Tverijonaite (ASU-W) def. Karin Young/Candela Aparisi (ORE) 6-3

Order of finish: 1, 3

Singles

1. Chelsea Fontenel (ASU-W) def. Sophie Luescher (ORE) 6-1, 6-2

2. #82 Emilija Tverijonaite (ASU-W) def. Nina Geissler (ORE) 6-1, 6-0

3. Sara Svetac (ASU-W) def. Jo-Yee Chan (ORE) 6-0, 6-4

4. Uxia Martinez Moral (ORE) vs. Rachel Hanford (ASU-W) 6-4, 2-2, unfinished

5. Karin Young (ORE) vs. Patricija Spaka (ASU-W) 6-4, 0-4, unfinished

6. Candela Aparisi (ORE) vs. Ada Piestrzynska (ASU-W) 4-6, 3-0, unfinished

Order of finish: 3, 2, 1

Comeback Falls Short vs Arizona

In a match against 41st-ranked Arizona, the No. 61 Oregon women’s tennis team staged a valiant effort, closing the gap to a single point against the Wildcats but ultimately succumbed to a 4-2 defeat on Sunday at the Student Tennis Center.

Oregon (9-7, 0-4) faced an uphill battle after narrowly dropping the tightly contested doubles point to the Wildcats (12-9, 1-4). Arizona’s top pairing of Carter and Brandelyn Fulgenzi secured a 6-2 victory on court one over Martinez Moral and Tilde Jagare. The point was clinched when Belen Bevenhoven and Martyna Ostzygalo outlasted Chan and Luescher in a hard-fought battle at second doubles, securing a 7-5 win.

This marked the Ducks’ second consecutive match and only the sixth instance this season where they lost the doubles point.

The Ducks’ freshman standout, Candela Aparisi, initiated Oregon’s scoreboard with a resilient 7-5, 6-3 victory over Teja Tirunelveli on court six, narrowing the deficit to 3-1 in favor of Arizona. The remaining singles matches all progressed to decisive third sets.

Jo-Yee Chan secured a crucial point for Oregon, as she battled to a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 triumph at No. 3, reducing UO’s gap to 3-2. Meanwhile, Sophie Luescher and Uxia Martinez Moral were engaged in intense third-set contests in their respective matches.

Luescher showed resilience after conceding the first set against the 98th-ranked Reece Carter, clawing back to force a third set. However, Carter clinched the victory with a scoreline of 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Martinez Moral, after rebounding from a 6-3 first-set loss to claim the second set 7-5, found herself trailing 4-2 in the third set.

Aparisi continued her impressive run with her third consecutive singles victory and second consecutive Pac-12 win. Chan extended her lead as the team’s top performer with her 11th singles win of the spring, marking her third victory in conference play and her seventh win in the last nine matches overall.

Six of Oregon’s seven losses this season have come against teams currently ranked in the ITA’s top-75 poll.

#41 Arizona 4, #61 Oregon 2

Doubles

1. Reece Carter/Brandelyn Fulgenzi (ARIZ) def. Tilde Jagare/Uxia Martinez Moral (ORE) 6-2

2. Belen Nevenhoven/Martyna Ostrzygalo (ARIZ) def. Jo-Yee Chan/Sophie Luescher (ORE) 7-5

3. Candela Aparisi/Karin Young (ORE) vs. Teja Tirunelveli/Kayla Wilkins (ARIZ) 5-5, unfinished

Order of finish: 1, 2

Singles

1. #98 Reece Carter (ARIZ) def. Sophie Luescher (ORE) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2

2. Kayla Wilkins (ARIZ) def. Nina Geissler (ORE) 6-2, 6-3

3. Jo-Yee Chan (ORE) def. Martyna Ostrzygalo (ARIZ) 6-1, 4-6, 6-4

4. Uxia Martinez Moral (ORE) vs. Midori Castillo-Meza (ARIZ) 3-6, 7-5, 2-4, unfinished

5. Brandelyn Fulgenzi (ARIZ) def. Karin Young (ORE) 6-4, 6-3

6. Candela Aparisi (ORE) def. Teja Tirunelveli (ARIZ) 7-5, 6-3

Order of finish: 5, 2, 6, 3

Up Next

Oregon continues its Pac-12 home stand when they host Washington on March 29th at 1:30 pm and Washington State March 31st at 11 am.