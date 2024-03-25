T&F: Ducks pick up a total of eight wins

It’s officially spring and that means it’s officially track time in Tracktown USA.

Saturday marked the Oregon Preview meet, in which Elliott Cook picked up two wins for the Ducks, sweeping the 1500 and 800 meters.

He was joined in the winner’s circle by Jadyn Mays, who posted a win in the 100 meters, and Aaliyah McCormick, who won the 100 meter hurdles.

Taylor Chocek also added a pair of wins with a Top-10 program showing in the 100 meter hurdles and running in the 4x400 meter relay.

Oregon also added wins in the pole vault with Arthur Katahdin and in the discuss with Jaida Ross.

Cook, who finished with a time of 3:42.85, was followed up by UO runners Simeon Birnbaum (3:45.27) and Matthew Erickson (3:45.38). Cook followed that up by posting a 1:50.49 in the 800 meters.

McCormick posted a time of 13.03 in San Diego in the 100 meter hurdles, and Mays had a time of 11.26 in the 100 meters.

Chocek had a new lifetime best and 10th best program history time of 13.59 and was runner up in the 200 meters with a time of 24.63.

Ross had a 54.62m 179-2 on her third attempt in discuss, and Katahdin a clearance of 4.80m 15-9 for the pole vault win.