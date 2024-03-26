Quacking the Roster: DB Transfer Brandon Johnson

Johnson was recruited to Duke in the 2021 cycle as a mid 3-star (.8426) in the 24/7 composite. He played in all 12 games as a true freshman that year, mostly as a backup and only recording stats in seven of them, but getting his first start in the last game of the year against Miami.

He never relinquished the position, as new head coach Mike Elko (taking over after 14 years of David Cutcliffe) kept Johnson as the starting nickelback throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons, playing nearly every snap. I acquired and charted the film of those two seasons for this article on Johnson’s final year of eligibility at Oregon.

Elko’s defense is a 4-2-5 with very similar responsibilities for the back seven as in Oregon’s defense. In the staff’s first year in Durham with DC Robb Smith, the defense finished ranked 45th in F+ advanced statistics, up from 114th in Cutcliffe’s final year. In 2023, Smith stepped down and Elko brought in DC Tyler Santucci, with whom he’d coached previously at Wake Forest and Texas A&M. Partly because it was year two of the system and partly because Santucci calls a much more innovative and challenging defense, the Blue Devils ramped up that season, with measurable improvements in all six metrics I track from charting and a jump in F+ ranking to 23rd.

Johnson performed well as a sophomore nickel in 2022 but really took over in 2023 with Santucci’s more complex approach, in full command of the entire defense and clearly barking orders to all three levels before almost every play I watched last year. I thought Santucci did a much better job than Smith in tying the front and back ends of the defense together with a greater variety of pressure packages and coverages that complemented the rush strategy, and Johnson was at the center of that approach.

The clearest examples came in the how safeties were used in man coverage, something that Johnson excels at with 14 career pass breakups, helping Duke finish 15th nationally the last two seasons in breakups per game. Some examples:

:00 – Johnson wore jersey #30 in 2020, and #3 in 2023; he never shared the field with a player wearing the opposite number in either year. Here he’s over the No.3 with outside leverage in cover-1 with a rat in the hole after showing blitz, and he’s got to chase him the other way as he runs a short side drag. Watch Johnson’s quick footwork as the WR tries and fails to shake him, then he recovers with a great burst to undercut and break it up. :18 – Over the slot with inside leverage to take away the slant, but the WR breaks out instead – he’s got his weight ready so he can fire outside quickly to pursue and rake the arms as he ball arrives. :31 – Outside leverage on the No.3, the CB showing blitz up on the line is supposed to be dropping to take the slant away but he gets locked onto the backfield action, so Johnson has to recover from covering the anticipated slot fade to catch this from behind and rip it out before the WR can secure it. Ruled a PBU, not a forced fumble. :52 – Johnson’s over the inside receiver to the boundary, and this is the opposite of the last play: expecting slant and instead gets the inside fade. He’s showing quick hips and a nice job in trail coverage here, and gets to the hands just in time.

Johnson is clearly a very cerebral player, something that was apparent from the first time I turned on his tape and has deepened with 37 games of playing experience. What’s most impressive about his film — and what made this project perhaps the most unique and enjoyable of this year’s series — is how quickly he diagnoses plays and figures out how the offense is trying to manipulate his squad. Some examples:

:00 – First quarter of the 2023 opener and Clemson has a new OC, meaning Johnson’s doing this off of limited to no film. This isn’t his coverage, he’s identifying the backfield action and TE slice to figure out it has to be a triple option RPO, with the backer about to get blocked by the Y receiver. Johnson runs across the formation – breaking the zone coverage rules – the instant the ball is snapped to get the TFL. :06 – FSU is in trips to the boundary, counting the H-back who’s going to sneak out for a pass, and Johnson is three yards off the line to the top of the screen. He starts by camping on top of the WR coming up to him but as soon as he engages Johnson sniffs out how this is going to work and gets off the incipient block, starts knocking that guy backwards, and makes the play. :24 – Johnson is lined up to blitz, shaded over the LG’s outside shoulder. But he spies the X go into motion and works out the play, dropping back as the WR shifts into a crosser and staying right with him. That’s the primary read on this play – the blitz cleared out the wide side and it would have gone big – and without it the QB winds up making a bad pass the CB breaks up. :30 – Good work in film study on this one, UNC loves this double slant from the outside against man to create a natural rub, while the big No.3 receiver goes for the corner. Johnson steps inside then recovers while maintaining physical contact without getting rubbed by his teammate, then works the big guy to the back of the endzone so he can’t make a leaping play on the ball.

The single best area for Johnson’s personal grades was defending screen passes … though curiously, Duke’s defense as a whole was underwater against them, for some reason failing to capitalize on Johnson’s consistently excellent performance as the point man attacking them. Because of where the nickel lines up on the field this was a frequent high leverage assignment for Johnson and I got plenty of film on his reads, leverage, getting off blocks, and tackles on these plays, and all graded out very well. Some examples:

:00 – This 6’5” WR has since transferred to Georgia; Johnson immediately reads the screen, gets wide, and knocks him to the ground so the safety has a clean shot at the ballcarrier … but he whiffs and Johnson has to bring him down too. :08 – Instant trigger on the screen setup, and blows past the No.2 before he can get his feet set to block, earning the TFL himself. :21 – This is man by leverage but Johnson communicates with the safety pre-snap to switch if the No.3 backs out, which is just what happens. They’re now well aligned for Johnson to widen and bag the TFL. :36 – Johnson has the sniffed out as soon as the short-side back in the pro set goes in motion: he instantly gets outside of the Y to control sideline access, forcing the ball back inside where there’s lots of help, one of whom eventually makes the tackle.

Johnson also performs well in downfield coverage, with high marks staying stuck in man and nearly perfect assignment grades in zone. It’s obvious that he understands the structure of the defense and plays within it, and he has the speed and instincts to avoid getting beat by receivers’ tricks. Some examples:

:00 – Classic disguised zone, reading the QB’s eyes the whole way, playing off a bit to bait the throw then driving on it with great acceleration to rip it away for an interception. :21 – Johnson’s in man on the drag from the wide to short side of the field. The pass goes elsewhere but this is a nice high angle of him staying on top the whole way. :34 – Double crosser on this play for the comparison, Johnson has the one that starts on the bottom of the screen. The replay angle shows Johnson not getting beat by the same outside move that snookers his teammate. :48 – Good coverage of the flag route here, staying on top the whole way, then when the QB takes the comeback instead Johnson fights off an attempted hold by his man to get in position to help.

There isn’t a single strong correlation in the data in terms of route type, opponent position, or coverage structure for Johnson’s failed pass defense plays. But from watching film I would group almost all of them together under the observation that Johnson simply wasn’t a 5-star, and the pass catchers most likely to beat him were bigger, faster, or luckier than he was on that play and his superior football IQ couldn’t make up for it. Some examples:

:00 – Johnson’s already got inside leverage but he bites farther on the WR’s inside move and is caught flat-footed when he breaks outside. This is a good route concept against zone and tough to defend with the CB getting pulled off but Johnson needs to be more ready for the possibility. :07 – The big TE is lined up off-ball and running a wheel, Johnson’s hips are closed and he needs to open them up and gain depth to cover this – the TE gets past him in the time it takes for him to get untwisted. He at least makes the tackle quickly to limit the damage. :24 – Johnson is hugging the big WR through the endzone but there’s not much he can do against this well placed ball and heroic catch once he loses outside leverage. :43 – This should have been OPI – the offensive player has an obligation to avoid contact, which includes twerking in the basepath – but Johnson gets past it and has an hand inside the receiver’s catch. The WR just wins the wrestling match on the contested ball.

In both seasons I reviewed, Johnson was deployed in pressure packages, and although DCs Smith and Santucci had very different ideas about how to construct them, Johnson was effective at all of them. He has plenty of speed and can convert it to power, knows how to slip through gaps and how the pressure is going to affect the blocking so that he’ll have a straight shot, and once he was in the backfield I never once saw him let a QB escape. Between the two DCs I got to see a wide variety of pass rush approaches – sims, creepers, stunts, blitzes, straight up smashing linemen and backs, making a play for the ball – and he generated 7.5 sacks, 16 TFLs, and two forced fumbles. Some examples:

:00 – Johnson creeps up and then actually attacks the RG, then beats him with speed before he can sink his hips. Nice play for the ball and then securing the sack when the QB hangs onto it. :15 – Duke brings two DBs on the blitz here, the back picks up one but Johnson is free to blaze through the B gap to blindside the QB before he can even throw his hot route. :33 – Great pressure right up the middle on this sim, knocking the RB back five yards right into the QB and affecting the throw. :41 – Showing blitz with seven but they back out both the backers, the LT lets Johnson go off the edge, I suppose figuring he should take the inside rusher first and the pass would be away before Johnson on the wider angle would get home. Nope.

Johnson’s tackling technique is sound, and I don’t have a single flashy flying shoulder hit or ankle dive in two years of tape, something that often plagues DBs’ grades with a lot of misses. He takes the proper angle, breaks down, and keeps his eyes on his target with his chest, arms, and legs fully engaged. Problems are fairly rare, and they all come from just not carrying a particularly big stick – he can get run over and give up some extra yardage, including letting a play that would have been a defensive win flip to an offensive one, though I never saw Johnson fully lose the ballcarrier and allow him to go explosive. Some examples:

:00 – This is appropriate zone coverage, Johnson is first riding the slot receiver then following the play to the flat. Against a bigger WR it’s a smart move to gain a little depth so he can hit him square on and arrest him fully, preventing any YAC. :08 – Again we’re seeing Johnson take on the big WR square, and it’s a compromised result. On the one hand he can’t stop him cold and gives up the 1st down, on the other hand he’s guaranteed a tackle with no chance of the WR getting free and slowing him for the rest of the defense to get in on it. :24 – Johnson is taking a good angle to the play and is being smart about not just flying straight at him and maybe missing. But in my opinion he’s overthinking this and hesitating too much, letting the WR get a lot more than he deserves on this play with late contact and throwing him down to the side. :33 – Duke’s backing out of a linebacker blitz here and Johnson is coming over to cover this zone. The short crosser goes underneath him on 2nd & long, he takes a good angle on it to prevent him from turning the corner and get a sure tackle for a minimal gain.

The structure of Elko’s defense didn’t really have Johnson playing in the box against inside runs as a quasi-linebacker; he was almost always outside the box primarily in pass coverage or alternately participating in a direct or simulated pass pressure. So all the rush defense film I have on Johnson comes either on outside runs, or designed inside runs that have broken in some way and he’s cleaning up. Even without those bread-and-butter inside handoffs, it’s still quite a variety of film on diagnosing, flowing to the play, and making the tackle, all of which Johnson graded out very well at. Some examples: