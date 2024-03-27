Duck Invitational Recap

Men’s Golf had home course advantage in the Duck invitational at the Eugene country club on Monday and Tuesday. Combined with the quite typical early spring Oregon weather, the Ducks were truly in their element. The five golfers entered in the team competition played three rounds over two days and finished second in the field of 15.

Duck Invitational 2024 - Team Results Finish Team Total Finish Team Total 1 Illinois 851 2 Oregon 857 3 Northwestern 861 4 Utah 863 5 Colorado State 866 6 Oklahoma State 867 7 San Jose State 869 8 Loyola Marymount 872 9 Fresno State 876 10 Colorado 881 11 Oregon State 881 12 Texas El Paso 886 13 Grand Canyon 888 14 Boise State 889 15 Cal Poly 893

The Ducks were tied with Illinois at 572 strokes each at the end of the first two rounds on Monday. While the Illini had a rough first round, they shot a tournament best 278 in rounds two and three to take the tournament. Oregon meanwhile had their best performance in round 1 with a combined 283 strokes followed by 289, and 285.

Greg Solhaug and Greyson Leach led the team at 214 (+1) to tie for eighth place among all competitors. Nate Stember (+2), Owen Avrit (+5), and Aiden Krafft (+6) rounded out the team competition scores. The Ducks also had seven golfers who competed individually. The most impressive individual performances came from Thomas Jenkins Jr. (+5), Hugh Adams (+8), and Eric Doyle (+8).

Oregon will hit the road on Thursday to begin The Goodwin Intercollegiate, hosted by Stanford at TPC Harding Park Golf Course in San Francisco.